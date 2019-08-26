First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

2 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

3 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);20-1

4 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);7-2

6 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);15-1

8 Bambi (Brett Crawford);6-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Old Pal (Andy Miller);12-1

2 Farspeak (Jason Bartlett);20-1

3 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Jack Rock (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

5 Smooth As Whiskey (Steeven Genois);8-5

6 Repeal Or Replace (Jay Randall);7-2

7 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);10-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Handsome Devil (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Venice (Jason Bartlett);10-1

3 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);25-1

4 Winning Legends (Steven Rybka);9-2

5 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

6 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);5-2

7 Weekend Wit Chucky (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 College Krystal (Brian Cross);8-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Book Seven (Andy Miller);7-5

2 Altus Hanover (Mike Simons);5-2

3 Itsoneofthose (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Moonlight Mile (Ake Svanstedt);7-2

5 All Rise (Homer Hochstetler);6-1

6 Clear Sailing (Dan Daley);12-1

7 Grosseto As (Jason Bartlett);20-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Hope’s Candor (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Flyhawk El Fiero (Jason Bartlett);8-1

3 Lindy In The Sky (Claude Huckabone Jr);5-1

4 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);10-1

5 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);5-2

6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);3-1

7 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

8 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $75,350.

1 Third Shift (Ake Svanstedt);5-2

2 Hobbs (Gregory Merton);8-1

3 Barn Holden (Andy Miller);8-5

4 Bourbon Express (Jason Bartlett);6-5

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Cryptocraze (Henry Westbrook III);12-1

2 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1

3 Discus Hanover (Jason Bartlett);7-5

4 Breezing Prayer (Mike Simons);7-2

5 Homecoming King (Dan Daley);5-1

6 Phoenix (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Yoyo O (Angus Mac Donald);20-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);10-1

2 Prove It Allnight (Andy Miller);25-1

3 Master Faster (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 Buckys Brat (Mark Whitcroft);9-2

6 Hestons Lucky Chip (Claude Huckabone Jr);3-1

7 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);12-1

8 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);7-2

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.

1 Chaptiama (Trond Smedshammer);3-1

2 Beerthirty K (Mike Simons);4-1

3 Praying Ruby (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Sky Castles (Charlie Norris);6-1

5 Berkery J (Jason Bartlett);2-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Lucky Sevens (Dan Daley);9-2

2 Conquest As (Jason Bartlett);2-1

3 All Profit (Andy Miller);5-2

4 Denton (Trond Smedshammer);6-1

5 Credit Maximum (Charlie Norris);8-1

6 Manruptcy (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Bropain (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);4-1

2 Step Forward (Mike Simons);12-1

3 Crazy For Cj (Claude Huckabone III);6-5

4 Insane Chase (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

5 Rocky Point (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Dw’s Lawrence (Claude Huckabone Jr);20-1

7 Ebenezer’s Justice (Dan Daley);10-1

