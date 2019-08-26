First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
2 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
3 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);20-1
4 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);7-2
6 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);15-1
8 Bambi (Brett Crawford);6-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Old Pal (Andy Miller);12-1
2 Farspeak (Jason Bartlett);20-1
3 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Jack Rock (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
5 Smooth As Whiskey (Steeven Genois);8-5
6 Repeal Or Replace (Jay Randall);7-2
7 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);10-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Handsome Devil (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Venice (Jason Bartlett);10-1
3 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);25-1
4 Winning Legends (Steven Rybka);9-2
5 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
6 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);5-2
7 Weekend Wit Chucky (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 College Krystal (Brian Cross);8-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Book Seven (Andy Miller);7-5
2 Altus Hanover (Mike Simons);5-2
3 Itsoneofthose (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Moonlight Mile (Ake Svanstedt);7-2
5 All Rise (Homer Hochstetler);6-1
6 Clear Sailing (Dan Daley);12-1
7 Grosseto As (Jason Bartlett);20-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Hope’s Candor (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Flyhawk El Fiero (Jason Bartlett);8-1
3 Lindy In The Sky (Claude Huckabone Jr);5-1
4 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);10-1
5 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);5-2
6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);3-1
7 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
8 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $75,350.
1 Third Shift (Ake Svanstedt);5-2
2 Hobbs (Gregory Merton);8-1
3 Barn Holden (Andy Miller);8-5
4 Bourbon Express (Jason Bartlett);6-5
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.
1 Cryptocraze (Henry Westbrook III);12-1
2 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1
3 Discus Hanover (Jason Bartlett);7-5
4 Breezing Prayer (Mike Simons);7-2
5 Homecoming King (Dan Daley);5-1
6 Phoenix (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Yoyo O (Angus Mac Donald);20-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);10-1
2 Prove It Allnight (Andy Miller);25-1
3 Master Faster (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 Buckys Brat (Mark Whitcroft);9-2
6 Hestons Lucky Chip (Claude Huckabone Jr);3-1
7 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);12-1
8 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);7-2
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.
1 Chaptiama (Trond Smedshammer);3-1
2 Beerthirty K (Mike Simons);4-1
3 Praying Ruby (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Sky Castles (Charlie Norris);6-1
5 Berkery J (Jason Bartlett);2-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Lucky Sevens (Dan Daley);9-2
2 Conquest As (Jason Bartlett);2-1
3 All Profit (Andy Miller);5-2
4 Denton (Trond Smedshammer);6-1
5 Credit Maximum (Charlie Norris);8-1
6 Manruptcy (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Bropain (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.
1 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);4-1
2 Step Forward (Mike Simons);12-1
3 Crazy For Cj (Claude Huckabone III);6-5
4 Insane Chase (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
5 Rocky Point (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Dw’s Lawrence (Claude Huckabone Jr);20-1
7 Ebenezer’s Justice (Dan Daley);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.