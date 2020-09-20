 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Harness Entries
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

  • 0

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 The Cuse Is Loose (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Noble Anthony (Chris Long);10-1

3 Skyway Jaguar (Brett Crawford);8-1

4 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Northeaster (John Stark Jr);6-1

6 All That Dazzle (John Cross);4-1

7 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);9-2

8 Bluebird Fancy (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Hit Show (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Step Forward (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

3 Royal Soldier (Brett Crawford);10-1

4 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Magnetar (John Stark Jr);12-1

6 Bropain (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

7 Comaway With Me (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

8 Mark Of A Beast (Jim Devaux);9-2

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Lous Silver Star (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Bonamassa (John Stark Jr);9-2

4 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

5 Notmeitsyou (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);5-2

7 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

9 Little Big Rigs (Chris Long);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.

1 Cupcake Boss (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Sweet Sofie T (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Final Dream (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Jenny Lake (Brett Crawford);5-2

5 War Story (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Song Chapter (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

7 Flotus (John Stark Jr);8-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Ruthless Workout (Scott Mongeon);5-2

2 Standing Man (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Scorpions Sister (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Miss Sara Cuse (Jim Devaux);15-1

5 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Sister Meg (John Stark Jr);8-1

7 Tipsy Gypsy (Alek Chartrand);12-1

8 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);6-1

2 J S Peyton (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Gruden (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Gemologist (Anthony Ciuffetelli);3-1

5 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

6 Waiting On A Woman (Brett Crawford);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

3 Panocchio (Brian Cross);5-2

4 Imsporty (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);6-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.

1 Big Weezy (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1

3 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Ten Million (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);8-1

6 Howd Ya Like That (Jim Devaux);12-1

7 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);5-1

8 Half Moon Rising (Scott Mongeon);10-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,150.

1 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);12-1

2 Mass Confession (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 Mugshots Bro (Billy Dobson);9-5

4 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Scott Mongeon);6-1

5 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);9-2

6 Tropical Storm Bi (Anthony Ciuffetelli);20-1

7 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);3-1

8 Golden Kronos (Jay Randall);10-1

9 It Aint The Whisky (Jim Devaux);15-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);8-1

2 Noble Woody (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Dramatist (Chris Long);9-2

4 Beatingtheodds (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);3-1

6 Rocknrollroyalty (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1

7 In The Huddle (Jim Devaux);5-2

8 About The Benjamns (Alek Chartrand);25-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Flyhawk Thriller (Jay Randall);12-1

4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);9-2

5 Someway Same Hall (Anthony Ciuffetelli);6-1

6 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2

7 Duluth (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Eternal Prince (Billy Dobson);8-1

9 The Royal Poze (Chris Long);4-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Southern Pines (John Stark Jr);5-2

2 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);10-1

3 Kasha’s Boy (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Riverismydam (Brian Cross);12-1

5 Divine Wind (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Sargent Pickel (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1

7 Surprize Mission (Chris Long);3-1

8 Concerted Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 The Royal Harry (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Cash Now (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Labadee As (Anthony Ciuffetelli);7-2

4 Major Matter (Mark Beckwith);20-1

5 Full Of Pride (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);15-1

7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News