Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 The Cuse Is Loose (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Noble Anthony (Chris Long);10-1
3 Skyway Jaguar (Brett Crawford);8-1
4 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Northeaster (John Stark Jr);6-1
6 All That Dazzle (John Cross);4-1
7 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);9-2
8 Bluebird Fancy (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Hit Show (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Step Forward (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
3 Royal Soldier (Brett Crawford);10-1
4 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Magnetar (John Stark Jr);12-1
6 Bropain (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
7 Comaway With Me (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
8 Mark Of A Beast (Jim Devaux);9-2
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.
1 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Lous Silver Star (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Bonamassa (John Stark Jr);9-2
4 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
5 Notmeitsyou (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);5-2
7 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
9 Little Big Rigs (Chris Long);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.
1 Cupcake Boss (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Sweet Sofie T (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Final Dream (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Jenny Lake (Brett Crawford);5-2
5 War Story (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Song Chapter (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
7 Flotus (John Stark Jr);8-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.
1 Ruthless Workout (Scott Mongeon);5-2
2 Standing Man (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Scorpions Sister (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Miss Sara Cuse (Jim Devaux);15-1
5 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Sister Meg (John Stark Jr);8-1
7 Tipsy Gypsy (Alek Chartrand);12-1
8 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);6-1
2 J S Peyton (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Gruden (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Gemologist (Anthony Ciuffetelli);3-1
5 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
6 Waiting On A Woman (Brett Crawford);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
3 Panocchio (Brian Cross);5-2
4 Imsporty (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);6-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.
1 Big Weezy (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1
3 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Ten Million (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);8-1
6 Howd Ya Like That (Jim Devaux);12-1
7 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);5-1
8 Half Moon Rising (Scott Mongeon);10-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,150.
1 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);12-1
2 Mass Confession (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Mugshots Bro (Billy Dobson);9-5
4 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Scott Mongeon);6-1
5 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);9-2
6 Tropical Storm Bi (Anthony Ciuffetelli);20-1
7 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);3-1
8 Golden Kronos (Jay Randall);10-1
9 It Aint The Whisky (Jim Devaux);15-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);8-1
2 Noble Woody (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 Dramatist (Chris Long);9-2
4 Beatingtheodds (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);3-1
6 Rocknrollroyalty (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1
7 In The Huddle (Jim Devaux);5-2
8 About The Benjamns (Alek Chartrand);25-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.
1 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Flyhawk Thriller (Jay Randall);12-1
4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);9-2
5 Someway Same Hall (Anthony Ciuffetelli);6-1
6 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2
7 Duluth (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Eternal Prince (Billy Dobson);8-1
9 The Royal Poze (Chris Long);4-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Southern Pines (John Stark Jr);5-2
2 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);10-1
3 Kasha’s Boy (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Riverismydam (Brian Cross);12-1
5 Divine Wind (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Sargent Pickel (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1
7 Surprize Mission (Chris Long);3-1
8 Concerted Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 The Royal Harry (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Cash Now (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Labadee As (Anthony Ciuffetelli);7-2
4 Major Matter (Mark Beckwith);20-1
5 Full Of Pride (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);15-1
7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1
