Saratoga Harness Entries

Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Had Me At Cookie (Dobson);8-1
2 Nothinholdinmeback (Fluet);6-5
3 Lyons Anita (Crawford);9-2
4 Perfect Bella (Genois);7-2
5 Dice B Rollin (M.Beckwith);6-1
6 My Josephine (Westbrook III);25-1
7 Hd Lysandra (Devaux);30-1
8 Red Red Hot (Derue);10-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Missplacedrock (Dobson);5-2
2 Tenwillgetutwenty (Chartrand);15-1
3 Arrival (Derue);2-1
4 Always As Fast (Stalbaum);8-1
5 Mrs Krabappel (Devaux);20-1
6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Cross);6-1
7 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);7-2
8 Audrey Anna (Bailey);10-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Little Big Rigs (Cappello Jr);5-1
2 Im Not Vanilla (B.Beckwith);7-2
3 Someway Same Hall (Derue);4-1
4 Tymal Tullo (Devaux);6-1
5 Winter Mint (Chartrand);8-1
6 Elegant Son (Cross);12-1
7 Alex The Great (Dobson);5-2
8 Squee Hanover (M.Beckwith);10-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,650.
1 Sea Change N (Devaux);2-1
2 W C Kenzie Cookie (M.Beckwith);6-1
3 Berazzled (Dobson);5-2
4 No Stone Unturned (Ciuffetelli);12-1
5 American Sombrero (Crawford);10-1
6 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);4-1
7 Glenferrie Blade A (Derue);8-1
8 Elite Five (Chartrand);25-1
9 Spilling The Beans (Rybka);15-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Grays Slick (Crawford);20-1
2 Sportjet Ray (Long);7-2
3 Allmylovin Hanover (Devaux);9-2
4 Miley Rose (Gray);6-5
5 Glory Ghost (Chartrand);15-1
6 Rollwithjessica (Fluet);8-1
7 Brianna's Shadow (B.Beckwith);30-1
8 Bullville Re (M.Beckwith);12-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Era Of Change (Cross);8-1
2 Gucciriffic (Gray);3-1
3 Starlitsimple Rig (Chartrand);7-2
4 Like A Peach (Dobson);5-1
5 American Chance (Devaux);5-2
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Hereslooknatyou N (Fluet);9-2
2 Misty Memory N (Devaux);8-5
3 Tiger's Sue (Long);15-1
4 One Hand Keg Stand (M.Beckwith);20-1
5 Bontz N (Gray);3-1
6 All Speed Rising (Dobson);12-1
7 Onspeed N (Chartrand);10-1
8 Lyons Girlhanover (Stalbaum);6-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Arianna Grandeo (Stalbaum);5-2
2 Eyemadream (Gray);6-1
3 Generation Sissie (Fluet);9-2
4 Elegant Noelle (Chartrand);15-1
5 Prettyinclined (Long);8-1
6 Side Hustle (Devaux);4-1
7 Aintnohollabackgrl (Dobson);3-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 No Schmo Joe (Devaux);5-2
2 Bullville Jonathan (M.Beckwith);2-1
3 Dunkin' Beach (Crawford);7-2
4 S R Willpower (Chartrand);15-1
5 Jack Rock (Dobson);5-1
6 Issa Horse (Long);8-1
7 Kid Dynomite (Cross);10-1
8 Cruisin' Criders (B.Beckwith);25-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Acefortyfour River (Devaux);4-1
2 North Country (Dobson);3-1
3 So Diva (Crawford);5-2
4 Brookdale Jessie (Gray);9-2
5 Madam Dolce (Long);6-1
6 Jeannies Terror (Chartrand);8-1
7 Grace Of Art (Ciuffetelli);10-1
8 Mach Me Onemore (M.Beckwith);12-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Spicytuna Bluechip (Gray);6-1
2 Take A Chance (B.Beckwith);2-1
3 La Coeur Chapeau (Crawford);8-1
4 Broadway Role (Merton);10-1
5 Elegant Virgin (Dobson);5-2
6 Calswickeddream (Cross);15-1
7 Patty Jo M (Devaux);9-2
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Abby Rose (Stalbaum);8-1
2 Luck B Mine (M.Beckwith);15-1
3 Clemmie Hanover (Cross);4-1
4 Rckaroundtheclock N (Merton);6-5
5 Special Olivia (Chartrand);10-1
13TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Dojea Gigi (Irvine);3-1
2 Chuppah On (Fluet);9-2
3 Don't Chip Me (Dobson);5-2
4 Ageless Grace (Long);10-1
5 Donegalartchokin N (Stalbaum);4-1
6 My Rugala (Crawford);12-1
7 Purameri (B.Beckwith);6-1
8 Duck N Roll (Bailey);15-1
9 P L Notorious (M.Beckwith);8-1