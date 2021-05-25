 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
Saratoga Harness Entries

Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Had Me At Cookie (Dobson);8-1

2 Nothinholdinmeback (Fluet);6-5

3 Lyons Anita (Crawford);9-2

4 Perfect Bella (Genois);7-2

5 Dice B Rollin (M.Beckwith);6-1

6 My Josephine (Westbrook III);25-1

7 Hd Lysandra (Devaux);30-1

8 Red Red Hot (Derue);10-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Missplacedrock (Dobson);5-2

2 Tenwillgetutwenty (Chartrand);15-1

3 Arrival (Derue);2-1

4 Always As Fast (Stalbaum);8-1

5 Mrs Krabappel (Devaux);20-1

6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Cross);6-1

7 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);7-2

8 Audrey Anna (Bailey);10-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Little Big Rigs (Cappello Jr);5-1

2 Im Not Vanilla (B.Beckwith);7-2

3 Someway Same Hall (Derue);4-1

4 Tymal Tullo (Devaux);6-1

5 Winter Mint (Chartrand);8-1

6 Elegant Son (Cross);12-1

7 Alex The Great (Dobson);5-2

8 Squee Hanover (M.Beckwith);10-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,650.

1 Sea Change N (Devaux);2-1

2 W C Kenzie Cookie (M.Beckwith);6-1

3 Berazzled (Dobson);5-2

4 No Stone Unturned (Ciuffetelli);12-1

5 American Sombrero (Crawford);10-1

6 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);4-1

7 Glenferrie Blade A (Derue);8-1

8 Elite Five (Chartrand);25-1

9 Spilling The Beans (Rybka);15-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Grays Slick (Crawford);20-1

2 Sportjet Ray (Long);7-2

3 Allmylovin Hanover (Devaux);9-2

4 Miley Rose (Gray);6-5

5 Glory Ghost (Chartrand);15-1

6 Rollwithjessica (Fluet);8-1

7 Brianna's Shadow (B.Beckwith);30-1

8 Bullville Re (M.Beckwith);12-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Era Of Change (Cross);8-1

2 Gucciriffic (Gray);3-1

3 Starlitsimple Rig (Chartrand);7-2

4 Like A Peach (Dobson);5-1

5 American Chance (Devaux);5-2

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Hereslooknatyou N (Fluet);9-2

2 Misty Memory N (Devaux);8-5

3 Tiger's Sue (Long);15-1

4 One Hand Keg Stand (M.Beckwith);20-1

5 Bontz N (Gray);3-1

6 All Speed Rising (Dobson);12-1

7 Onspeed N (Chartrand);10-1

8 Lyons Girlhanover (Stalbaum);6-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Arianna Grandeo (Stalbaum);5-2

2 Eyemadream (Gray);6-1

3 Generation Sissie (Fluet);9-2

4 Elegant Noelle (Chartrand);15-1

5 Prettyinclined (Long);8-1

6 Side Hustle (Devaux);4-1

7 Aintnohollabackgrl (Dobson);3-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 No Schmo Joe (Devaux);5-2

2 Bullville Jonathan (M.Beckwith);2-1

3 Dunkin' Beach (Crawford);7-2

4 S R Willpower (Chartrand);15-1

5 Jack Rock (Dobson);5-1

6 Issa Horse (Long);8-1

7 Kid Dynomite (Cross);10-1

8 Cruisin' Criders (B.Beckwith);25-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Acefortyfour River (Devaux);4-1

2 North Country (Dobson);3-1

3 So Diva (Crawford);5-2

4 Brookdale Jessie (Gray);9-2

5 Madam Dolce (Long);6-1

6 Jeannies Terror (Chartrand);8-1

7 Grace Of Art (Ciuffetelli);10-1

8 Mach Me Onemore (M.Beckwith);12-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Spicytuna Bluechip (Gray);6-1

2 Take A Chance (B.Beckwith);2-1

3 La Coeur Chapeau (Crawford);8-1

4 Broadway Role (Merton);10-1

5 Elegant Virgin (Dobson);5-2

6 Calswickeddream (Cross);15-1

7 Patty Jo M (Devaux);9-2

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Abby Rose (Stalbaum);8-1

2 Luck B Mine (M.Beckwith);15-1

3 Clemmie Hanover (Cross);4-1

4 Rckaroundtheclock N (Merton);6-5

5 Special Olivia (Chartrand);10-1

13TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Dojea Gigi (Irvine);3-1

2 Chuppah On (Fluet);9-2

3 Don't Chip Me (Dobson);5-2

4 Ageless Grace (Long);10-1

5 Donegalartchokin N (Stalbaum);4-1

6 My Rugala (Crawford);12-1

7 Purameri (B.Beckwith);6-1

8 Duck N Roll (Bailey);15-1

9 P L Notorious (M.Beckwith);8-1

