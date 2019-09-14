First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1

2 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);5-2

4 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);9-2

7 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);20-1

8 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Five Towns (Billy Dobson);10-1

2 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);7-5

3 Rose Run Speedster (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

4 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Barney Mac (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Global Revolution (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3 Slieve League (Jay Randall);2-1

4 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

5 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Full Of Pride (Jim Devaux);20-1

8 Cinnamon Stick (Jordan Derue);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

2 Barn Blaze (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Winning Legends (Steven Rybka);6-5

4 College Krystal (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Southwind Blizzard (Shawn T Gray);15-1

6 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);6-1

7 Ainsley Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

8 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);25-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);4-1

3 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);12-1

6 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);3-1

8 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);8-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Starlingmoon (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Jeter’s Way (Shawn T Gray);5-2

4 Entranced (Steeven Genois);4-1

5 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);10-1

6 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 The Lindy Treaty (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);6-1

2 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);10-1

3 Miss Flora (Shawn T Gray);3-1

4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Waiting On A Woman (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);5-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);7-2

2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);5-2

3 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

4 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);5-1

5 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1

7 All That Dazzle (John Cross);25-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Tropical Trice (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Golden Tate (Jordan Derue);5-2

6 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);10-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Fear (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);3-1

4 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);5-2

5 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);10-1

2 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);8-5

3 Handsome Devil (Shawn T Gray);2-1

4 Holy Koly (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);15-1

6 Lmc Picasso (Billy Dobson);12-1

7 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments