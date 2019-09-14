First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1
2 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);5-2
4 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);9-2
7 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);20-1
8 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Five Towns (Billy Dobson);10-1
2 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);7-5
3 Rose Run Speedster (Mitchell Cushing);5-1
4 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Barney Mac (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Global Revolution (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3 Slieve League (Jay Randall);2-1
4 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
5 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Full Of Pride (Jim Devaux);20-1
8 Cinnamon Stick (Jordan Derue);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
2 Barn Blaze (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Winning Legends (Steven Rybka);6-5
4 College Krystal (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Southwind Blizzard (Shawn T Gray);15-1
6 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);6-1
7 Ainsley Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
8 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);25-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);4-1
3 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);12-1
6 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);3-1
8 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);8-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Starlingmoon (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Jeter’s Way (Shawn T Gray);5-2
4 Entranced (Steeven Genois);4-1
5 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);10-1
6 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 The Lindy Treaty (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);6-1
2 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);10-1
3 Miss Flora (Shawn T Gray);3-1
4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Waiting On A Woman (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);5-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);7-2
2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);5-2
3 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
4 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);5-1
5 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1
7 All That Dazzle (John Cross);25-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);8-1
2 Tropical Trice (Billy Dobson);5-1
3 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Golden Tate (Jordan Derue);5-2
6 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);10-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Fear (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);3-1
4 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);5-2
5 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);10-1
2 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);8-5
3 Handsome Devil (Shawn T Gray);2-1
4 Holy Koly (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);15-1
6 Lmc Picasso (Billy Dobson);12-1
7 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.