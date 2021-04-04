 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Harness Entries
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

  • 0

First race: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,900.

1 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

2 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);7-5

3 Selfmployedshogirl (Brian Cross);12-1

4 Titan On The Rail (M. Mc Givern);7-2

5 I’m Broke (Truman Gale);15-1

6 California Cade (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Flyhawk Ferrari (C. Huckabone Jr);25-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

1 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1

2 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Howd Ya Like That (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Party Boy Hanover (Chris Long);5-2

5 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Saxon (Joe Nassimos);20-1

7 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);3-1

8 Wing Suit (Mark Beckwith);12-1

9 Manruptcy (Brian Cross);8-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,600.

1 Air Dynamic (Joe Nassimos);12-1

2 Armbro Hall (Alek Chartrand);9-2

3 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 All Heart I Am (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);3-1

6 Aggressive (Jim Devaux);20-1

7 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);8-1

8 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,200.

1 Bold Creation (Brett Beckwith);9-2

2 Freddie Mac (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 No Time To Play (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);4-1

6 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);6-1

7 Squee Hanover (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);12-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.

1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);7-2

2 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Mr French (Jay Randall);15-1

4 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);20-1

6 Labadee As (Jordan Derue);12-1

7 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);8-1

8 Schwarber (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

9 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,000.

1 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);10-1

2 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Winding Hill (Jimmy Whittemore);12-1

4 Waiting On A Woman (Kyle Spagnola);9-2

5 Gruden (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);6-1

7 Majestic Kat (Jim Devaux);4-1

8 Winning Legends (Justin Huckabone);3-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.

1 Swancredit (Jordan Derue);4-1

2 Exarch (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Someway Same Hall (Jay Randall);12-1

4 Teardown This Wall (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Only Passing Thru (J. Whittemore);10-1

6 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);9-2

7 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);15-1

8 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);8-1

9 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);5-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,100.

1 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

2 Almighty Dollar (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Deli Dream (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);5-1

5 Quaker’s Credit (Mark Beckwith);20-1

6 Dewey Arnold (Brett Crawford);2-1

7 Father Figure (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

8 New York Chapter (Brett Beckwith);12-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,900.

1 Cindy Michelle (John Stark Jr);4-1

2 Flexible Credit (Jim Devaux);5-1

3 Getawayall Hanover (Chris Long);3-1

4 Arbitor Hanover (Billy Dobson);7-2

5 Duckdodgendive (Brett Beckwith);9-2

6 Cutthe Cord (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Spyder El (Jay Randall);6-1

8 River Of Denile (Brett Crawford);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,450.

1 Splashed (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 All Night Credit (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);20-1

5 Manny L (Jim Devaux);7-2

6 Pilgrims Tide (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1

9 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);9-2

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,600.

1 Cash Now (Alek Chartrand);8-1

2 Tt’s D-jay (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Big Weezy (Samuel King);10-1

4 Deplorable Tom (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Bold Fresh (Jimmy Whittemore);12-1

6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);6-1

7 Amanda Blue Chip (J. Nassimos);20-1

8 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);15-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News