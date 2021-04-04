Saratoga Harness Entries

First race: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,900.
1 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
2 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);7-5
3 Selfmployedshogirl (Brian Cross);12-1
4 Titan On The Rail (M. Mc Givern);7-2
5 I’m Broke (Truman Gale);15-1
6 California Cade (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Flyhawk Ferrari (C. Huckabone Jr);25-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1
2 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Howd Ya Like That (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Party Boy Hanover (Chris Long);5-2
5 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Saxon (Joe Nassimos);20-1
7 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);3-1
8 Wing Suit (Mark Beckwith);12-1
9 Manruptcy (Brian Cross);8-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,600.
1 Air Dynamic (Joe Nassimos);12-1
2 Armbro Hall (Alek Chartrand);9-2
3 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 All Heart I Am (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);3-1
6 Aggressive (Jim Devaux);20-1
7 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);8-1
8 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,200.
1 Bold Creation (Brett Beckwith);9-2
2 Freddie Mac (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 No Time To Play (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);4-1
6 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);6-1
7 Squee Hanover (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);12-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.
1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);7-2
2 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Mr French (Jay Randall);15-1
4 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);20-1
6 Labadee As (Jordan Derue);12-1
7 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);8-1
8 Schwarber (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
9 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,000.
1 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);10-1
2 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Winding Hill (Jimmy Whittemore);12-1
4 Waiting On A Woman (Kyle Spagnola);9-2
5 Gruden (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);6-1
7 Majestic Kat (Jim Devaux);4-1
8 Winning Legends (Justin Huckabone);3-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.
1 Swancredit (Jordan Derue);4-1
2 Exarch (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Someway Same Hall (Jay Randall);12-1
4 Teardown This Wall (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Only Passing Thru (J. Whittemore);10-1
6 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);9-2
7 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);15-1
8 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);8-1
9 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);5-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,100.
1 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
2 Almighty Dollar (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Deli Dream (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);5-1
5 Quaker’s Credit (Mark Beckwith);20-1
6 Dewey Arnold (Brett Crawford);2-1
7 Father Figure (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
8 New York Chapter (Brett Beckwith);12-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,900.
1 Cindy Michelle (John Stark Jr);4-1
2 Flexible Credit (Jim Devaux);5-1
3 Getawayall Hanover (Chris Long);3-1
4 Arbitor Hanover (Billy Dobson);7-2
5 Duckdodgendive (Brett Beckwith);9-2
6 Cutthe Cord (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Spyder El (Jay Randall);6-1
8 River Of Denile (Brett Crawford);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,450.
1 Splashed (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 All Night Credit (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);20-1
5 Manny L (Jim Devaux);7-2
6 Pilgrims Tide (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1
9 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);9-2
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,600.
1 Cash Now (Alek Chartrand);8-1
2 Tt’s D-jay (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 Big Weezy (Samuel King);10-1