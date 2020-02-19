Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Treasure Gem (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);2-1
3 Tiger Boudoir (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Our Els Dream N (Chris Long);6-1
5 Excelant Chance (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);8-1
7 Rd Iou (Phil Fluet);12-1
8 Weddle By Weddle (Mitchell Cushing);20-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Weekend Getaway (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 West Liberty (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Little Joke (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brett Crawford);12-1
7 Firstup (Shawn T Gray);10-1
8 Lyons River Pride (Billy Dobson);5-2
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);7-2
2 Jumping Jillybean (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Mi Nina Bonita (Shawn T Gray);3-1
4 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 Roll With Mimi (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1
6 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);10-1
7 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);9-2
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Martz Stick (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1
3 Celebrity Stallone (Billy Dobson);5-1
4 Reckless Image (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5 Shake A Leg (Jay Randall);6-5
6 Flippen Creek (Steven Rybka);10-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Misty Memory N (Billy Dobson);6-5
2 Best Honey Hanover (Mark Beckwith);7-2
3 Awake My Soul (Brett Crawford);8-1
4 Pasultimatedelite N (Shawn T Gray);6-1
5 Hazels Dream (Brian Cross);12-1
6 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);10-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);8-5
2 Always Artistic (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Daily Sports (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Twist Of Fate (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
6 Bluewater Beach (Mark Beckwith);15-1
7 Moonshinecharleigh (Jay Randall);8-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 All Speed Rising (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
3 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Sandy’s Beach (Billy Dobson);2-1
5 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);5-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-5
2 Come Monday (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 Fear (Jim Devaux);5-1
4 Chili (Shawn T Gray);10-1
5 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);9-5
6 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);8-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Ruthie’s Delight (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
2 Averys Hailstorm (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Kissimmee Beach (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Calusa (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Unapologetically (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Pocket Diamond (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Ginger’s Bid (Chris Long);15-1
8 You Aint Dolly (Billy Dobson);2-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Reflexionofroyalty (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Suddenly Royal (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Miss Waterbuffalo (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 Open Table (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
5 Mccovey Cove N (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Some Fancy Beach (Chris Long);4-1
7 Broncos Sena (Steeven Genois);10-1