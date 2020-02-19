Saratoga Harness Entries
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

  • 0

First post: noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Treasure Gem (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);2-1

3 Tiger Boudoir (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Our Els Dream N (Chris Long);6-1

5 Excelant Chance (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);8-1

7 Rd Iou (Phil Fluet);12-1

8 Weddle By Weddle (Mitchell Cushing);20-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Weekend Getaway (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 West Liberty (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Little Joke (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brett Crawford);12-1

7 Firstup (Shawn T Gray);10-1

8 Lyons River Pride (Billy Dobson);5-2

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);7-2

2 Jumping Jillybean (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Mi Nina Bonita (Shawn T Gray);3-1

4 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Roll With Mimi (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1

6 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);10-1

7 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);9-2

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Martz Stick (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1

3 Celebrity Stallone (Billy Dobson);5-1

4 Reckless Image (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Shake A Leg (Jay Randall);6-5

6 Flippen Creek (Steven Rybka);10-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Misty Memory N (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 Best Honey Hanover (Mark Beckwith);7-2

3 Awake My Soul (Brett Crawford);8-1

4 Pasultimatedelite N (Shawn T Gray);6-1

5 Hazels Dream (Brian Cross);12-1

6 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);10-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);8-5

2 Always Artistic (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Daily Sports (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Twist Of Fate (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

6 Bluewater Beach (Mark Beckwith);15-1

7 Moonshinecharleigh (Jay Randall);8-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 All Speed Rising (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Sandy’s Beach (Billy Dobson);2-1

5 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);5-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-5

2 Come Monday (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 Fear (Jim Devaux);5-1

4 Chili (Shawn T Gray);10-1

5 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);9-5

6 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);8-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Ruthie’s Delight (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

2 Averys Hailstorm (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Kissimmee Beach (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Calusa (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Unapologetically (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Pocket Diamond (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Ginger’s Bid (Chris Long);15-1

8 You Aint Dolly (Billy Dobson);2-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Reflexionofroyalty (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Suddenly Royal (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Miss Waterbuffalo (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Open Table (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

5 Mccovey Cove N (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Some Fancy Beach (Chris Long);4-1

7 Broncos Sena (Steeven Genois);10-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
After 60 years, mystery of missing sub is revealed
Local

After 60 years, mystery of missing sub is revealed

  • 7 min to read

The story behind the missing Baby Whale submarine on Lake George has been a mystery for decades. Now, a 73-year-old local man — a young teenager in 1960 — has decided to use this story to confess to stealing the sub and sinking it and to explain why.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News