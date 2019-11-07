1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
5 Myeyesadoreya N (J. Devaux);38.60;13.20;10.40
6 Rockin Desire (J. Randall);;21.20;21.00
7 With Wings (A. Chartrand);;;7.70
Off: 12:06 Time: 1:57.4
Exacta (5-6) Paid $366.50.
Trifecta (5-6-7) Paid $1,787.00.
Superfecta (5-6-7-2) Paid $498.65.
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Curly Pops (J. Devaux);12.60;7.90;2.80
3 Hika’s Queen (J. Randall);;5.40;3.40
4 Touche’ Away (M. Whitcroft);;;2.10
Off: 12:27 Time: 2:02.4
Exacta (1-3) Paid $109.50.
Trifecta (1-3-4) Paid $294.50.
Superfecta (1-3-4-8) Paid $59.20.
Daily Double (5-1) Paid $342.50.
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
2 Pretty Image (P. Fluet);2.90;2.50;2.90
1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (B. Cross);;4.80;3.60
3 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello Jr);;;4.20
Off: 12:46 Time: 1:57.0
Exacta (2-1) Paid $16.80.
Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid $92.50.
Superfecta (2-1-3-4) Paid $10.40.
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
5 Maggnifispin (C. Long);2.60;2.10;2.10
2 Island Adventure (Harrison);;3.80;3.00
6 Trussed Up Trudy (M. Beckwith);;;2.80
Off: 1:08 Time: 1:58.2
Exacta (5-2) Paid $7.10.
Trifecta (5-2-6) Paid $19.00.
Superfecta (5-2-6-1) Paid $2.53.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Hazels Dream (BCross);30.00;10.00;3.60
2 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Beckwith);;2.90;2.40
6 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;;2.20
Off: 1:30 Time: 1:59.3
Exacta (1-2) Paid $65.50.
Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid $275.50.
Pick 3 (2-5-1) Paid $138.00.
Pick 5 (5-1-2-5-1) No Tickets; Carryover Pool $1,901.00.
Superfecta (1-2-6-4) No Tickets; Superfecta (56.50) No Tickets.
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
2 Miss Irish Rose A (Stalbaum);9.00;2.90;2.10
1 Poppy Drayton N (B. Dobson);;2.60;2.10
5 Bye Bye Felicia (M. Beckwith);;;2.20
Off: 1:53 Time: 1:55.3
Exacta (2-1) Paid $19.80.
Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid $42.60.
Superfecta (2-1-5-3) Paid $7.75.
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
6 The Charging Moa N (Randall);4.90;3.40;3.80
1 Shellie De Vie (G. Merton);;2.50;2.80
5 Bontz N (B. Dobson);;;3.70
Off: 2:13 Time: 1:53.4
Exacta (6-1) Paid $15.20.
Trifecta (6-1-5) Paid $46.00.
Superfecta (6-1-5-2) Paid $5.95.
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Check Mach (J. Devaux);7.50;2.90;2.90
2 Racing For Rick (G. Merton);;2.30;2.50
4 One Hand Keg Stand (J. Randall);;;6.70
Off: 2:35 Time: 1:57.2
Exacta (1-2) Paid $21.80.
Trifecta (1-2-4) Paid $95.00.
Superfecta (1-2-4-5) Paid $16.45.
Pick 3 (2-6-1) Paid $29.50.
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.
9 Mistress Angelina (Long);17.00;6.30;3.50
1 Best Honey Hanover (Beckwith);;3.40;2.90
3 Mightyoaks Katara (J. Randall);;;4.70
Off: 2:56 Time: 1:58.1
Exacta (9-1) Paid $48.40.
Trifecta (9-1-3) Paid $192.50.
Superfecta (9-1-3-2) Paid $39.95.
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
5 I’m Over The Enjen (Fluet);4.80;2.60;2.20
3 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;2.90;2.40
8 Some Fancy Beach (G. Merton);;;3.30
Off: 3:18 Time: 1:58.3
Exacta (5-3) Paid $10.60.
Trifecta (5-3-8) Paid $76.00.
Superfecta (5-3-8-1) Paid $15.40.
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);4.30;2.80;2.10
7 All Speed Rising (P. Fluet);;5.20;3.90
6 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);;;2.30
Off: 3:40 Time: 1:56.4
Exacta (1-7) Paid $55.00.
Trifecta (1-7-6) Paid $149.50.
Superfecta (1-7-6-3) Paid $17.85.
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
7 Culinary Delight N (Stalbaum);5.30;3.50;3.00
1 Southwind Marilyn (Crawford);6.60;4.20
6 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);;;3.40
Off: 3:56 Time: 1:58.3
Exacta (7-1) Paid $39.80.
Trifecta (7-1-6) Paid $158.50.
Superfecta (7-1-6-4) Paid $35.50.
Daily Double (1-7) Paid $10.80.
Pick 4 (9-5-1-7) Paid $102.25.
Saratoga Raceway Handle: $279,490
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.