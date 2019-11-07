1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

5 Myeyesadoreya N (J. Devaux);38.60;13.20;10.40

6 Rockin Desire (J. Randall);;21.20;21.00

7 With Wings (A. Chartrand);;;7.70

Off: 12:06 Time: 1:57.4

Exacta (5-6) Paid $366.50.

Trifecta (5-6-7) Paid $1,787.00.

Superfecta (5-6-7-2) Paid $498.65.

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Curly Pops (J. Devaux);12.60;7.90;2.80

3 Hika’s Queen (J. Randall);;5.40;3.40

4 Touche’ Away (M. Whitcroft);;;2.10

Off: 12:27 Time: 2:02.4

Exacta (1-3) Paid $109.50.

Trifecta (1-3-4) Paid $294.50.

Superfecta (1-3-4-8) Paid $59.20.

Daily Double (5-1) Paid $342.50.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

2 Pretty Image (P. Fluet);2.90;2.50;2.90

1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (B. Cross);;4.80;3.60

3 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello Jr);;;4.20

Off: 12:46 Time: 1:57.0

Exacta (2-1) Paid $16.80.

Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid $92.50.

Superfecta (2-1-3-4) Paid $10.40.

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

5 Maggnifispin (C. Long);2.60;2.10;2.10

2 Island Adventure (Harrison);;3.80;3.00

6 Trussed Up Trudy (M. Beckwith);;;2.80

Off: 1:08 Time: 1:58.2

Exacta (5-2) Paid $7.10.

Trifecta (5-2-6) Paid $19.00.

Superfecta (5-2-6-1) Paid $2.53.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Hazels Dream (BCross);30.00;10.00;3.60

2 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Beckwith);;2.90;2.40

6 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;;2.20

Off: 1:30 Time: 1:59.3

Exacta (1-2) Paid $65.50.

Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid $275.50.

Pick 3 (2-5-1) Paid $138.00.

Pick 5 (5-1-2-5-1) No Tickets; Carryover Pool $1,901.00.

Superfecta (1-2-6-4) No Tickets; Superfecta (56.50) No Tickets.

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

2 Miss Irish Rose A (Stalbaum);9.00;2.90;2.10

1 Poppy Drayton N (B. Dobson);;2.60;2.10

5 Bye Bye Felicia (M. Beckwith);;;2.20

Off: 1:53 Time: 1:55.3

Exacta (2-1) Paid $19.80.

Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid $42.60.

Superfecta (2-1-5-3) Paid $7.75.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

6 The Charging Moa N (Randall);4.90;3.40;3.80

1 Shellie De Vie (G. Merton);;2.50;2.80

5 Bontz N (B. Dobson);;;3.70

Off: 2:13 Time: 1:53.4

Exacta (6-1) Paid $15.20.

Trifecta (6-1-5) Paid $46.00.

Superfecta (6-1-5-2) Paid $5.95.

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Check Mach (J. Devaux);7.50;2.90;2.90

2 Racing For Rick (G. Merton);;2.30;2.50

4 One Hand Keg Stand (J. Randall);;;6.70

Off: 2:35 Time: 1:57.2

Exacta (1-2) Paid $21.80.

Trifecta (1-2-4) Paid $95.00.

Superfecta (1-2-4-5) Paid $16.45.

Pick 3 (2-6-1) Paid $29.50.

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.

9 Mistress Angelina (Long);17.00;6.30;3.50

1 Best Honey Hanover (Beckwith);;3.40;2.90

3 Mightyoaks Katara (J. Randall);;;4.70

Off: 2:56 Time: 1:58.1

Exacta (9-1) Paid $48.40.

Trifecta (9-1-3) Paid $192.50.

Superfecta (9-1-3-2) Paid $39.95.

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

5 I’m Over The Enjen (Fluet);4.80;2.60;2.20

3 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;2.90;2.40

8 Some Fancy Beach (G. Merton);;;3.30

Off: 3:18 Time: 1:58.3

Exacta (5-3) Paid $10.60.

Trifecta (5-3-8) Paid $76.00.

Superfecta (5-3-8-1) Paid $15.40.

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);4.30;2.80;2.10

7 All Speed Rising (P. Fluet);;5.20;3.90

6 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);;;2.30

Off: 3:40 Time: 1:56.4

Exacta (1-7) Paid $55.00.

Trifecta (1-7-6) Paid $149.50.

Superfecta (1-7-6-3) Paid $17.85.

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

7 Culinary Delight N (Stalbaum);5.30;3.50;3.00

1 Southwind Marilyn (Crawford);6.60;4.20

6 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);;;3.40

Off: 3:56 Time: 1:58.3

Exacta (7-1) Paid $39.80.

Trifecta (7-1-6) Paid $158.50.

Superfecta (7-1-6-4) Paid $35.50.

Daily Double (1-7) Paid $10.80.

Pick 4 (9-5-1-7) Paid $102.25.

Saratoga Raceway Handle: $279,490

