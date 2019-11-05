First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);10-1

2 Royal Trumpery (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Loyalty Hanover (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);9-2

5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Beautiful Brenda (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

8 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Northern Rebel (Brett Derue);0-0

2 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Rock Icon (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 Hora Star (Steven Rybka);15-1

5 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Lucky Times (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Montera (Brett Crawford);10-1

8 Lear Seelster (Phil Fluet);3-1

9 Our Walden Bury N (Chris Long);8-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Yachtsman (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

2 Brother James (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);12-1

4 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);20-1

6 Van Diesel (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);8-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Aventure (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);12-1

3 Andi’s Unreal (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

4 Dions Prayer (Chris Long);8-1

5 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);15-1

6 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);9-2

7 Cash N Chrome (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Entranced (Jim Devaux);6-1

9 Pistols Aspiration (Brian Cross);5-2

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

2 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);5-1

3 The Blazing Truth (Mark Beckwith);15-1

4 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);20-1

6 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);4-1

8 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);10-1

9 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);7-5

3 Rogemoji (Brett Crawford);12-1

4 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);15-1

5 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);9-5

6 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);6-1

7 Ainsley Hanover (Phil Fluet);20-1

8 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);10-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1

3 Kapow (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Chapter And Ruth (Jordan Derue);6-1

8 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);15-1

9 Mr Gerrity (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);7-2

2 Little Dave (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);12-1

4 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

5 Newyorkblueblood (Claude Huckabone III);9-2

6 Blackjack (Billy Dobson);9-5

7 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Artspire (Billy Dobson);8-5

3 Buster B Fly (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Kevndan Fraudsters (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);10-1

6 Smooth As Whiskey (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

7 Prove It Allnight (Steven Rybka);15-1

8 Wanna B Bigtime (Phil Fluet);6-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Bat Chip Crazy (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Burgundy B (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);15-1

4 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);5-2

5 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);4-1

6 All Heart I Am (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

8 Caesars Crazy (Billy Dobson);3-1

