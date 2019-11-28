First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Western Beachboy (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Star Commander N (Jim Devaux);5-1
5 Chumlee A (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Voracity (Gregory Merton);8-1
7 Brigadoon (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
8 Major Leaguer (Jimmy Whittemore);12-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
2 Byby Landon (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 All Music (Steeven Genois);3-1
5 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);7-2
6 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Lodi Machette Man (Gregory Merton);10-1
8 Preacher Ollie (Justin Huckabone);8-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Star Of Terror (Jay Randall);7-2
2 Ashley’s Husband (Billy Dobson);10-1
3 Don’tcallmefrancis (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
4 Khun Ratha A (Gregory Merton);6-1
5 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
7 Delightful Joe (Mark Beckwith);12-1
8 Prologue (Jordan Derue);8-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Bringer Of Rain (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Lucky Times (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
3 Sugar Crisp (Gregory Merton);9-5
4 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);2-1
5 Swellendam (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);15-1
7 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);8-1
8 Daliocity (Chris Long);20-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.
1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);6-1
2 Proven Desire (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
4 One Off Delight A (Jay Randall);5-1
5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Jordan Derue);4-1
6 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Olde Broadside (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);12-1
9 Bamski (Gregory Merton);8-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Card Knock Life (Jay Randall);5-1
2 Real Kid (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
4 Reckless Rebel (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Redhot Romeo (D Huckabone-miller);8-1
6 Santanna One (Chris Long);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Redbank Blaze A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-5
2 Calvin B (Jay Randall);4-1
3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-1
4 Rock N Tony (Steven Rybka);12-1
5 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Somewhere Fancy (Jordan Derue);3-1
7 Skip Jive (Jimmy Whittemore);20-1
8 Shady City (Gregory Merton);8-1
9 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Fcee N (Jay Randall);3-1
2 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Rock Icon (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Carolina Magic (Mitchell Cushing);5-1
5 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);9-2
6 Horsing Around (Billy Dobson);7-2
7 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);12-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Rollinwithambition (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Stirling Ensign (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Lyons Beachboy (Mitchell Cushing);7-5
5 Rockin Party (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Dramatist (Chris Long);5-1
7 Lyons Amusements (Gregory Merton);20-1
8 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);25-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);2-1
2 West Liberty (Brian Cross);5-2
3 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);8-1
4 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 Montera (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);5-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.
1 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);5-1
2 Ruthless Dude (Gregory Merton);3-1
3 Van Diesel (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
4 Captain Nash (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Blank Canvas (Jimmy Whittemore);10-1
6 Surprising Credit (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Jericho Willie (Jordan Derue);4-1
8 Gias Boy (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
9 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);8-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 American Island (Claude Huckabone III);4-1
2 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Valrhona (Mitchell Cushing);2-1
4 Blueberry Heaven (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
6 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);6-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Siskel (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
3 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);5-1
5 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Tenacious One A (Gregory Merton);8-1
7 Real Lucky N (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Royal Heart (Billy Dobson);12-1
