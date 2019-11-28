First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Western Beachboy (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Star Commander N (Jim Devaux);5-1

5 Chumlee A (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Voracity (Gregory Merton);8-1

7 Brigadoon (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

8 Major Leaguer (Jimmy Whittemore);12-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

2 Byby Landon (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 All Music (Steeven Genois);3-1

5 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Lodi Machette Man (Gregory Merton);10-1

8 Preacher Ollie (Justin Huckabone);8-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Star Of Terror (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Ashley’s Husband (Billy Dobson);10-1

3 Don’tcallmefrancis (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

4 Khun Ratha A (Gregory Merton);6-1

5 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

7 Delightful Joe (Mark Beckwith);12-1

8 Prologue (Jordan Derue);8-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Bringer Of Rain (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Lucky Times (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

3 Sugar Crisp (Gregory Merton);9-5

4 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);2-1

5 Swellendam (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);15-1

7 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);8-1

8 Daliocity (Chris Long);20-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);6-1

2 Proven Desire (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

4 One Off Delight A (Jay Randall);5-1

5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Jordan Derue);4-1

6 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Olde Broadside (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);12-1

9 Bamski (Gregory Merton);8-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Card Knock Life (Jay Randall);5-1

2 Real Kid (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

4 Reckless Rebel (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Redhot Romeo (D Huckabone-miller);8-1

6 Santanna One (Chris Long);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Redbank Blaze A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-5

2 Calvin B (Jay Randall);4-1

3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-1

4 Rock N Tony (Steven Rybka);12-1

5 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Somewhere Fancy (Jordan Derue);3-1

7 Skip Jive (Jimmy Whittemore);20-1

8 Shady City (Gregory Merton);8-1

9 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Fcee N (Jay Randall);3-1

2 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Rock Icon (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Carolina Magic (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

5 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);9-2

6 Horsing Around (Billy Dobson);7-2

7 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);12-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Rollinwithambition (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Stirling Ensign (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Lyons Beachboy (Mitchell Cushing);7-5

5 Rockin Party (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Dramatist (Chris Long);5-1

7 Lyons Amusements (Gregory Merton);20-1

8 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);25-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);2-1

2 West Liberty (Brian Cross);5-2

3 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);8-1

4 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 Montera (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);5-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.

1 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);5-1

2 Ruthless Dude (Gregory Merton);3-1

3 Van Diesel (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

4 Captain Nash (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Blank Canvas (Jimmy Whittemore);10-1

6 Surprising Credit (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Jericho Willie (Jordan Derue);4-1

8 Gias Boy (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

9 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);8-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 American Island (Claude Huckabone III);4-1

2 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Valrhona (Mitchell Cushing);2-1

4 Blueberry Heaven (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

6 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);6-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Siskel (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

3 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);5-1

5 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Tenacious One A (Gregory Merton);8-1

7 Real Lucky N (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Royal Heart (Billy Dobson);12-1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments