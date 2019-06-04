Post time noon
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Dw’s Hanna (Jim Devaux);15-1
2 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Im On Schedule (C.Huckabone III);20-1
4 Qing Qong Bluechip (Westbrook III);9-2
5 American Sombrero (F.Coppola Jr);5-2
6 Kissesfromheaven (B. Aldrich Jr);12-1
7 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);6-1
8 Best Honey Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Lippy Doo (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);8-5
3 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Airborne Hanover (Steeven Genois);5-2
6 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
7 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);12-1
8 Blush (Alek Chartrand);20-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (F. Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);8-1
3 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);7-2
4 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 West Liberty (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Thank The Bank (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
8 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (B. Aldrich Jr);20-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Raven Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-1
2 Glory Ghost (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 Cornerd Beach (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Rockin Roxine (Chris Long);10-1
5 Trussed Up Trudy (Billy Dobson);8-5
6 Miss Surreal (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
7 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);20-1
8 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);25-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 OneHandKegStand (Huckabone III);4-1
2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Party Rockin (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Dov’s Song (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);15-1
6 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);10-1
8 Millwood Faith N (B. Aldrich Jr);20-1
9 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);9-2
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
2 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);7-2
3 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);15-1
4 Alona (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);4-1
7 Grandpa Erv (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
3 Freeze Out (Phil Fluet);3-1
4 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Osprey Blue Chip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
7 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);6-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Cherry Bliss (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Go Sandy Go (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 All Speed Rising (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
4 Melanie’s Filly (Billy Dobson);8-5
5 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);12-1
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
2 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);6-5
3 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);7-5
4 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);15-1
5 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);20-1
6 I Need The Cash (Billy Dobson);25-1
7 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);12-1
8 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);5-2
3 Brenda’s Got It (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
4 Marthas Star (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
5 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);12-1
6 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);15-1
