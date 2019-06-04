Post time noon

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Dw’s Hanna (Jim Devaux);15-1

2 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Im On Schedule (C.Huckabone III);20-1

4 Qing Qong Bluechip (Westbrook III);9-2

5 American Sombrero (F.Coppola Jr);5-2

6 Kissesfromheaven (B. Aldrich Jr);12-1

7 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);6-1

8 Best Honey Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Lippy Doo (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);8-5

3 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Airborne Hanover (Steeven Genois);5-2

6 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);12-1

8 Blush (Alek Chartrand);20-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (F. Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);8-1

3 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);7-2

4 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 West Liberty (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Thank The Bank (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

8 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (B. Aldrich Jr);20-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Raven Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-1

2 Glory Ghost (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 Cornerd Beach (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Rockin Roxine (Chris Long);10-1

5 Trussed Up Trudy (Billy Dobson);8-5

6 Miss Surreal (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

7 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);20-1

8 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);25-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 OneHandKegStand (Huckabone III);4-1

2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Party Rockin (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Dov’s Song (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);15-1

6 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);10-1

8 Millwood Faith N (B. Aldrich Jr);20-1

9 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);9-2

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

2 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);7-2

3 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);15-1

4 Alona (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);4-1

7 Grandpa Erv (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

3 Freeze Out (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Osprey Blue Chip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);6-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Cherry Bliss (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Go Sandy Go (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 All Speed Rising (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

4 Melanie’s Filly (Billy Dobson);8-5

5 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);12-1

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

2 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);6-5

3 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);7-5

4 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);15-1

5 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);20-1

6 I Need The Cash (Billy Dobson);25-1

7 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);12-1

8 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);5-2

3 Brenda’s Got It (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

4 Marthas Star (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

5 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);15-1

