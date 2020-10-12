 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Nothinholdinmeback (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Generation Sissie (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Crown Straight (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Three Babes (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

6 Shoes Galore (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

7 Auddiellen (Alek Chartrand);20-1

8 Unstoppable Hall (Steven Rybka);3-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,225.

1 Hestons Lucky Chip (Justin Huckabone);5-1

2 Daliocity (Chris Long);7-2

3 Martial Bliss (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

4 Bankin On Bomb (John Lister);25-1

5 Spirit Of America (Jay Randall);15-1

6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);7-5

7 Juxlivin My Dream (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Maximum Ideal (Brett Crawford);12-1

9 On The Big Swing (Mark Beckwith);20-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

2 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 All Speed Rising (Brian Cross);4-1

4 One Hand Keg Stand (Alek Chartrand);8-1

5 Sharks Summrshandy (George Harrison);20-1

6 Daily Sports (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

7 Moonshinecharleigh (Jim Devaux);3-1

8 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Keystone Dakota (Jim Devaux);5-1

2 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);2-1

3 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Bolt Ruler (Phil Fluet);12-1

5 Dramatist (Chris Long);4-1

6 Talking Tom (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

7 No Hablo Ingles (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Yachtsman (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,100.

1 Charlie Call Home (Alek Chartrand);6-1

2 Statement (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);3-1

5 Lodi Machette Man (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Swift As A Shadow (Brett Crawford);4-1

7 Fcee N (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

9 Yankee Artillery (Billy Dobson);9-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.

1 West Liberty (Alek Chartrand);15-1

2 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Racine Bell (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Birch Island Betty (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,700.

1 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Roll With Mimi (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);5-2

4 Sea Change N (Steven Rybka);10-1

5 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);3-1

6 Hereslooknatyou N (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Billy Dobson);15-1

8 Jackie’s Express (John Stark Jr);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,000.

1 It’s Just A Dream (Garrett McQueen);20-1

2 Pudge’s Pastime (Jay Randall);3-1

3 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 Partagas Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Classic Blackjack (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

6 Tenwillgetutwenty (Alek Chartrand);8-1

7 Real Roxy (Mitchell Cushing);25-1

8 Wynnfrith (Robert Leslie);6-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Jk Heaven Sent (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Brigadoon (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

3 Bringer Of Rain (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Mavericks Luck (John Stark Jr);20-1

5 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

6 Brad’s Buddy (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);9-2

8 Rocknrollroyalty (Jay Randall);15-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,675.

1 Nagle (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

2 Western Beachboy (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);7-2

4 Catcha Lefty A (Jay Randall);5-1

5 Santanna One (Mark Beckwith);15-1

6 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

8 Treasure Mach (Jim Devaux);12-1

9 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);6-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Mouth Watering (Mitchell Cushing);8-5

2 Glory Ghost (Alek Chartrand);20-1

3 Cash Crazy Express (Steven Rybka);6-1

4 Little Liza Jane (Brian Cross);30-1

5 My Rugala (Brett Crawford);5-1

6 American Arrow (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7 Jumping Jillybean (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Kissesfromheaven (Billy Dobson);15-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 He’s Gratis N (Jay Randall);9-5

2 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);8-5

3 Cruisin’ Criders (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4 Prove It Allnight (Glenn Raia);15-1

5 Buckys Brat (Mitchell Cushing);25-1

6 Hope For Heaven (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Uncle Qwackers (Larry Stalbaum);30-1

8 Cache All The Way (Chris Long);20-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 Salt Life (Mark Beckwith);7-5

2 Lindas In Heaven (Jim Devaux);9-5

3 Major Majormajor (Justin Huckabone);10-1

4 Keepamericagreat (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Vintage Summer (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

6 Spartacus Bluechip (Alek Chartrand);12-1

7 Georgereallyrocks (Jay Randall);25-1

8 Guide Master (Steven Rybka);30-1

