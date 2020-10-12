Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.
1 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Nothinholdinmeback (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Generation Sissie (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Crown Straight (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Three Babes (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
6 Shoes Galore (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
7 Auddiellen (Alek Chartrand);20-1
8 Unstoppable Hall (Steven Rybka);3-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,225.
1 Hestons Lucky Chip (Justin Huckabone);5-1
2 Daliocity (Chris Long);7-2
3 Martial Bliss (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
4 Bankin On Bomb (John Lister);25-1
5 Spirit Of America (Jay Randall);15-1
6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);7-5
7 Juxlivin My Dream (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Maximum Ideal (Brett Crawford);12-1
9 On The Big Swing (Mark Beckwith);20-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
2 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 All Speed Rising (Brian Cross);4-1
4 One Hand Keg Stand (Alek Chartrand);8-1
5 Sharks Summrshandy (George Harrison);20-1
6 Daily Sports (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
7 Moonshinecharleigh (Jim Devaux);3-1
8 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Keystone Dakota (Jim Devaux);5-1
2 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);2-1
3 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Bolt Ruler (Phil Fluet);12-1
5 Dramatist (Chris Long);4-1
6 Talking Tom (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
7 No Hablo Ingles (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Yachtsman (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,100.
1 Charlie Call Home (Alek Chartrand);6-1
2 Statement (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);3-1
5 Lodi Machette Man (Jay Randall);12-1
6 Swift As A Shadow (Brett Crawford);4-1
7 Fcee N (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
9 Yankee Artillery (Billy Dobson);9-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.
1 West Liberty (Alek Chartrand);15-1
2 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Racine Bell (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Birch Island Betty (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,700.
1 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Roll With Mimi (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);5-2
4 Sea Change N (Steven Rybka);10-1
5 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);3-1
6 Hereslooknatyou N (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Billy Dobson);15-1
8 Jackie’s Express (John Stark Jr);6-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,000.
1 It’s Just A Dream (Garrett McQueen);20-1
2 Pudge’s Pastime (Jay Randall);3-1
3 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);5-2
4 Partagas Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Classic Blackjack (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
6 Tenwillgetutwenty (Alek Chartrand);8-1
7 Real Roxy (Mitchell Cushing);25-1
8 Wynnfrith (Robert Leslie);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Jk Heaven Sent (Billy Dobson);4-1
2 Brigadoon (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
3 Bringer Of Rain (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Mavericks Luck (John Stark Jr);20-1
5 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
6 Brad’s Buddy (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);9-2
8 Rocknrollroyalty (Jay Randall);15-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,675.
1 Nagle (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
2 Western Beachboy (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);7-2
4 Catcha Lefty A (Jay Randall);5-1
5 Santanna One (Mark Beckwith);15-1
6 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
8 Treasure Mach (Jim Devaux);12-1
9 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);6-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Mouth Watering (Mitchell Cushing);8-5
2 Glory Ghost (Alek Chartrand);20-1
3 Cash Crazy Express (Steven Rybka);6-1
4 Little Liza Jane (Brian Cross);30-1
5 My Rugala (Brett Crawford);5-1
6 American Arrow (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Jumping Jillybean (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Kissesfromheaven (Billy Dobson);15-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 He’s Gratis N (Jay Randall);9-5
2 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);8-5
3 Cruisin’ Criders (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Prove It Allnight (Glenn Raia);15-1
5 Buckys Brat (Mitchell Cushing);25-1
6 Hope For Heaven (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Uncle Qwackers (Larry Stalbaum);30-1
8 Cache All The Way (Chris Long);20-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.
1 Salt Life (Mark Beckwith);7-5
2 Lindas In Heaven (Jim Devaux);9-5
3 Major Majormajor (Justin Huckabone);10-1
4 Keepamericagreat (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Vintage Summer (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
6 Spartacus Bluechip (Alek Chartrand);12-1
7 Georgereallyrocks (Jay Randall);25-1
8 Guide Master (Steven Rybka);30-1
