Post Time 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 So Confused (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Crime Of Passion (Shawn T Gray);4-1

3 Luke’s Rocketman (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Montera (Brett Crawford);5-2

6 Silverinyourpocket (Aldrich Jr);30-1

7 College Major (Mark Beckwith);15-1

8 Kingsley B (Phil Fluet);20-1

9 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);10-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Tullow N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

2 Jersey Jim (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);3-1

5 Ourlittlegeneral A (Jordan Derue);5-2

6 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Hold The Gold (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Northern Rebel (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

3 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);4-1

4 Webmaster Hanover (Beckwith);15-1

5 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Statement (Jay Randall);12-1

7 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Marc Mellow Man (Jordan Derue);20-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Ru Ready To Rock (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

4 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);8-1

5 Stonebridge Adam (Mark Beckwith);10-1

6 Tomitta Bayama (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

7 Ghosts And Legends (Jim Devaux);12-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Howmacsblackjack (Coppola Jr);2-1

2 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);6-1

4 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 The Wayfaring Man (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Rise Up Now (Jordan Derue);10-1

7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Real Kid (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 American Rage (Jordan Derue);5-2

2 Itsallaboutmach (Mark Beckwith);15-1

3 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Freedom Reigns (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Mach My Point (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);6-1

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Lachie Maguire N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

2 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);7-5

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Derue);6-1

7 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);15-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);3-1

2 Lucky Sport (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Sgt Papa Daddy (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);2-1

5 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);5-1

6 St Lads Moonwalk (Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);12-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Gothic Rock (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);4-1

3 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1

5 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);9-2

7 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);15-1

8 Charlie Call Home (Aldrich Jr);10-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Major Camby (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);12-1

4 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Brookdale Bruiser (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);6-1

7 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);10-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Matt Major (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Sofer (Phil Fluet);3-1

6 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);12-1

7 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);10-1

8 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

