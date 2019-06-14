Post Time 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 So Confused (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Crime Of Passion (Shawn T Gray);4-1
3 Luke’s Rocketman (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Montera (Brett Crawford);5-2
6 Silverinyourpocket (Aldrich Jr);30-1
7 College Major (Mark Beckwith);15-1
8 Kingsley B (Phil Fluet);20-1
9 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);10-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Tullow N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
2 Jersey Jim (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);3-1
5 Ourlittlegeneral A (Jordan Derue);5-2
6 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Hold The Gold (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Northern Rebel (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
3 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);4-1
4 Webmaster Hanover (Beckwith);15-1
5 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Statement (Jay Randall);12-1
7 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Marc Mellow Man (Jordan Derue);20-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Ru Ready To Rock (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
4 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);8-1
5 Stonebridge Adam (Mark Beckwith);10-1
6 Tomitta Bayama (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
7 Ghosts And Legends (Jim Devaux);12-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Howmacsblackjack (Coppola Jr);2-1
2 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);6-1
4 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 The Wayfaring Man (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Rise Up Now (Jordan Derue);10-1
7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);20-1
8 Real Kid (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 American Rage (Jordan Derue);5-2
2 Itsallaboutmach (Mark Beckwith);15-1
3 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Freedom Reigns (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Mach My Point (Jay Randall);12-1
6 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);6-1
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Lachie Maguire N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
2 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);7-5
4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Derue);6-1
7 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);15-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);3-1
2 Lucky Sport (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Sgt Papa Daddy (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);2-1
5 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);5-1
6 St Lads Moonwalk (Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);12-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Gothic Rock (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1
5 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);9-2
7 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);15-1
8 Charlie Call Home (Aldrich Jr);10-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Major Camby (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);12-1
4 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Brookdale Bruiser (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);6-1
7 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);10-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Matt Major (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);8-1
5 Sofer (Phil Fluet);3-1
6 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);12-1
7 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);10-1
8 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
