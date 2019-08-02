First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);8-1

3 Hot Tip (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Major Camby (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);3-1

7 Real Kid (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

8 About The Benjamns (Chris Long);25-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Calvin B (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

4 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Rocksapatriot (Shawn T Gray);6-5

2 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Newbie (Phil Fluet);10-1

5 Star Of Terror (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 Manverick (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

7 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Swellendam (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

5 Rock Icon (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Cindy’s Party Boy (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);3-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Legal Power (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Bettor Spirits N (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Prologue (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Fashion Bythebeach (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);3-1

2 Summer Side (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Starznheaven (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Beach Boogie (Billy Dobson);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Hi Ho Steverino (Chris Long);9-2

3 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);8-1

6 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);9-2

2 Statement (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

4 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);8-5

5 Abba Official (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);8-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Party Boy (Michael Kimelman);8-1

2 Mister Spot A (Jordan Derue);5-2

3 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);6-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);5-1

2 Blade Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

3 Maskadechakrika (Phil Fluet);25-1

4 Ashley’s Husband (Billy Dobson);7-5

5 On The Big Swing (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Van Diesel (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);20-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments