First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);8-1
3 Hot Tip (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Major Camby (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);3-1
7 Real Kid (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
8 About The Benjamns (Chris Long);25-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Calvin B (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
4 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Rocksapatriot (Shawn T Gray);6-5
2 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Newbie (Phil Fluet);10-1
5 Star Of Terror (Billy Dobson);5-1
6 Manverick (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
7 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Swellendam (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
5 Rock Icon (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Cindy’s Party Boy (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);3-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Legal Power (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Bettor Spirits N (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Prologue (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Fashion Bythebeach (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);3-1
2 Summer Side (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Starznheaven (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Beach Boogie (Billy Dobson);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Hi Ho Steverino (Chris Long);9-2
3 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1
4 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);8-1
6 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);6-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);9-2
2 Statement (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
4 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);8-5
5 Abba Official (Mark Beckwith);6-1
6 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);8-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Party Boy (Michael Kimelman);8-1
2 Mister Spot A (Jordan Derue);5-2
3 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);6-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);5-1
2 Blade Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
3 Maskadechakrika (Phil Fluet);25-1
4 Ashley’s Husband (Billy Dobson);7-5
5 On The Big Swing (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Van Diesel (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);20-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.