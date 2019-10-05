Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.

1 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Jay Randall);8-1

2 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);7-2

3 Simplyamission (Brett Crawford);20-1

4 Explosive (Brian Cross);9-2

5 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);7-5

6 Striking Star (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Winbak Noelle (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);4-1

2 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);5-2

4 Sailer Eddie (Jennifer Lappe);6-1

5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);5-1

6 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

7 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);15-1

8 Fear (Jim Devaux);10-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Puma Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);6-1

3 Surprize Mission (Phil Fluet);15-1

4 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

6 Market Bre (Jay Randall);2-1

7 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);2-1

2 Alvarez (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);15-1

5 Im Not Vanilla (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Starlingmoon (Steeven Genois);20-1

7 All That Dazzle (John Cross);10-1

8 Critical Mass (Jim Devaux);12-1

9 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);5-2

2 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);5-1

5 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);15-1

6 Victoria Swan (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

8 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);8-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Flamingo Pete (Jennifer Lappe);4-1

3 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);2-1

5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-1

6 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);12-1

7 Crazyasclassic (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Uncle Leo (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);4-1

3 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Miss Flora (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7 Weslynn Dancer (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);6-1

2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);4-1

3 Waiting On A Woman (Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);9-2

5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

6 Justice Jet (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

7 Rose Run Speedster (Jim Devaux);8-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

2 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1

3 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 No Recess (Samuel King);10-1

6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);3-1

7 Duluth (Barry Segel);20-1

8 Triumphant’s Chip (Genois);12-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);10-1

2 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);8-1

3 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

6 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);5-2

7 Here Comes Numbers (Lappe);5-1

8 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);25-1

