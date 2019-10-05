Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.
1 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);7-2
3 Simplyamission (Brett Crawford);20-1
4 Explosive (Brian Cross);9-2
5 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);7-5
6 Striking Star (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Winbak Noelle (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);4-1
2 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);5-2
4 Sailer Eddie (Jennifer Lappe);6-1
5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);5-1
6 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
7 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);15-1
8 Fear (Jim Devaux);10-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Puma Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);6-1
3 Surprize Mission (Phil Fluet);15-1
4 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
5 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
6 Market Bre (Jay Randall);2-1
7 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);2-1
2 Alvarez (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);15-1
5 Im Not Vanilla (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Starlingmoon (Steeven Genois);20-1
7 All That Dazzle (John Cross);10-1
8 Critical Mass (Jim Devaux);12-1
9 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);5-2
2 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);5-1
5 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);15-1
6 Victoria Swan (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
8 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);8-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Flamingo Pete (Jennifer Lappe);4-1
3 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);2-1
5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);12-1
7 Crazyasclassic (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Uncle Leo (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Miss Flora (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7 Weslynn Dancer (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);6-1
2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);4-1
3 Waiting On A Woman (Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);9-2
5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
6 Justice Jet (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
7 Rose Run Speedster (Jim Devaux);8-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
2 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1
3 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 No Recess (Samuel King);10-1
6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);3-1
7 Duluth (Barry Segel);20-1
8 Triumphant’s Chip (Genois);12-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);10-1
2 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);8-1
3 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
6 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);5-2
7 Here Comes Numbers (Lappe);5-1
8 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);25-1
