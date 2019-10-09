First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

3 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);7-2

4 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);8-5

5 Sweet You (Michael Kimelman);9-2

6 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 A Oliveinmymartini (Mark Beckwith);12-1

8 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);25-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Minor Obsession (Phil Fluet);7-2

4 Winning Legends (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1

7 Inxs (Jim Devaux);20-1

8 Jnr Express (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);6-1

2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);5-1

4 Baddabingbaddabang (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);7-2

6 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);8-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Glamorgal (Phil Fluet);5-2

5 Always Be Lucy (Jay Randall);4-1

6 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);15-1

8 Dustlanemissmolly (Brett Crawford);20-1

9 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

2 We’re In Trouble (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Divine Wind (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Steel Deal (Chris Long);8-1

5 O’riley (Jim Devaux);20-1

6 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);9-2

7 Royal Soldier (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

8 Bambi (Brian Cross);30-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);10-1

2 Stonebridge Honey (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

4 Checkout Terror (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Pasultimatedelite N (Billy Dobson);12-1

6 Chase You (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);8-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Shutthefrontdoor (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);2-1

6 Hp Sissy (Drew Monti);7-2

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Island Adventure (George Harrison);8-1

3 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Hazels Dream (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Better Said (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);25-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);15-1

2 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);6-5

3 North Star Ideal (Jim Devaux);8-5

4 Calusa (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Gracebeforedinner (Evan Hoagland);25-1

6 Caviart Ashlyn (Billy Dobson);12-1

7 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);10-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1

2 Unapologetically (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);5-1

4 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 American Sombrero (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

7 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);9-2

