First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
3 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);7-2
4 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);8-5
5 Sweet You (Michael Kimelman);9-2
6 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 A Oliveinmymartini (Mark Beckwith);12-1
8 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);25-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1
2 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-1
3 Minor Obsession (Phil Fluet);7-2
4 Winning Legends (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1
7 Inxs (Jim Devaux);20-1
8 Jnr Express (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);6-1
2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);5-1
4 Baddabingbaddabang (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);7-2
6 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);8-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Glamorgal (Phil Fluet);5-2
5 Always Be Lucy (Jay Randall);4-1
6 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);15-1
8 Dustlanemissmolly (Brett Crawford);20-1
9 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
2 We’re In Trouble (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Divine Wind (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Steel Deal (Chris Long);8-1
5 O’riley (Jim Devaux);20-1
6 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);9-2
7 Royal Soldier (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
8 Bambi (Brian Cross);30-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);10-1
2 Stonebridge Honey (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
4 Checkout Terror (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Pasultimatedelite N (Billy Dobson);12-1
6 Chase You (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);8-5
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Shutthefrontdoor (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);2-1
6 Hp Sissy (Drew Monti);7-2
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Island Adventure (George Harrison);8-1
3 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Hazels Dream (Mark Beckwith);7-2
5 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Better Said (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);25-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);15-1
2 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);6-5
3 North Star Ideal (Jim Devaux);8-5
4 Calusa (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Gracebeforedinner (Evan Hoagland);25-1
6 Caviart Ashlyn (Billy Dobson);12-1
7 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);10-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1
2 Unapologetically (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);5-1
4 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 American Sombrero (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
7 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);9-2
