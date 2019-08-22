Post Time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Apple Tina K (Steven Rybka);10-1

2 Qing Qong Bluechip (Westbrook III);3-1

3 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);6-1

4 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Open Table (Evan Hoagland);20-1

7 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);9-2

8 Late Night Delight (Aldrich Jr);12-1

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);4-1

2 My Mother Theresa (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);12-1

4 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);5-2

5 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);10-1

8 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);8-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Justabitofcharm (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Miss Surreal (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);3-1

4 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);12-1

5 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Zackary Gray);10-1

6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7 Sun Viser (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Talbot Chanel (Brett Crawford);5-2

2 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);12-1

3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Dustlanemissmolly (Coppola Jr);5-1

6 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Mccovey Cove N (Mark Beckwith);6-1

8 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);15-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);15-1

3 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);2-1

4 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);5-1

6 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 P L Layla (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

8 Holy Koly (Brett Crawford);20-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Duck N Roll (Phil Fluet);2-1

2 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);6-1

4 Dear You (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 Try For Art (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

6 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2

7 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);15-1

8 Artfully Dealt (Billy Dobson);7-2

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

6 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Ys Tallia (Jordan Derue);4-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);5-1

2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Well Said Maria (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);3-1

6 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);6-1

7 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);10-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);10-1

2 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);15-1

5 Sally De Vie (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

7 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);25-1

8 Misty Memory N (Billy Dobson);7-5

9 Love Over Gold (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Jenny Lake (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

2 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

3 La Dolfina (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);25-1

6 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);8-1

8 Beautiful Brenda (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);3-1

2 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);8-5

3 Saintsbury Lass (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Cornerd Beach (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);9-2

7 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);15-1

