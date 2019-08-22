Post Time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Apple Tina K (Steven Rybka);10-1
2 Qing Qong Bluechip (Westbrook III);3-1
3 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);6-1
4 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Open Table (Evan Hoagland);20-1
7 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);9-2
8 Late Night Delight (Aldrich Jr);12-1
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);4-1
2 My Mother Theresa (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);12-1
4 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);5-2
5 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);10-1
8 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);8-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Justabitofcharm (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Miss Surreal (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);3-1
4 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);12-1
5 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Zackary Gray);10-1
6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Sun Viser (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Talbot Chanel (Brett Crawford);5-2
2 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);12-1
3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Dustlanemissmolly (Coppola Jr);5-1
6 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Mccovey Cove N (Mark Beckwith);6-1
8 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);15-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);15-1
3 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);2-1
4 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);5-1
6 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 P L Layla (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
8 Holy Koly (Brett Crawford);20-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Duck N Roll (Phil Fluet);2-1
2 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);6-1
4 Dear You (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 Try For Art (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
6 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2
7 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);15-1
8 Artfully Dealt (Billy Dobson);7-2
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
6 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Ys Tallia (Jordan Derue);4-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);5-1
2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Well Said Maria (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);3-1
6 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);6-1
7 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);10-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);10-1
2 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);15-1
5 Sally De Vie (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
7 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);25-1
8 Misty Memory N (Billy Dobson);7-5
9 Love Over Gold (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Jenny Lake (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
2 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
3 La Dolfina (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);25-1
6 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);8-1
8 Beautiful Brenda (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);3-1
2 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);8-5
3 Saintsbury Lass (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Cornerd Beach (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);9-2
7 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);15-1
