Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);2-1
2 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Quick Trot (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Im On Schedule (Huckabone III);15-1
5 Y C Easy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Amazing Amanda (Billy Dobson);25-1
8 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);10-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 Excelant Chance (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
2 Awake My Soul (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);15-1
4 Our Els Dream N (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Lean On Who (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 A Oliveinmymartini (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Franney Love Dat (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Heavenly Way (Huckabone III);25-1
9 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);2-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
2 Glamorgal (Phil Fluet);7-2
3 Unusual Clarity (Chris Long);4-1
4 Jayda Nicole (Jay Randall);12-1
5 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
6 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Surreality (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
8 Kamwood Laughter N (Billy Dobson);5-1
9 The Band K (Claude Huckabone III);8-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);5-2
2 Marthas Star (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Gimmesomeroom (Ben Mcneil);10-1
4 Robocall Hanover (Mark Beckwith);7-2
5 Miss Real Ideal (Chuck Connor Jr);6-1
6 Moonshinecharleigh (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);30-1
8 Lune Bleu (Jim Devaux);5-1
9 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);12-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Tiger’s Sue (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
4 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 Under The Bus (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Surreal Feeling (Billy Dobson);15-1
8 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);5-1
9 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);12-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Bontz N (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);2-1
5 Dibaba N (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Tequila Monday (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Southwind Larado (Billy Dobson);;6-1
1A Akhenaton (Claude Huckabone III);6-1
2 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);10-1
3 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);6-5
4 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 Got No Money Honey (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Schwarber PP7 (Brian Cross);5-2
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);15-1
2 Ev’s Girl (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Jenny Lake (Chris Long);4-1
4 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);20-1
6 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);9-5
7 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
8 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);12-1
9 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);6-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Rocknroll Captain (Josh Kinney);4-1
2 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Keystone Magneto (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Coincidental Crews (Coppola Jr);12-1
5 Northern Rein (Huckabone III);8-1
6 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);25-1
7 Atomic Sena (Jay Randall);5-1
8 Better Be Gouda (Billy Dobson);15-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 All Heart I Am (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Frisky Joe (Claude Huckabone III);6-1
3 Grandpa Erv (Brett Crawford);10-1
4 Collector Classic (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2
6 She’s Uncorked (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Little Dave (Billy Dobson);15-1
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Big Weezy (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Esa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Bluebird Fancy (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
6 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);9-2
7 Flippen Creek (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Winning Legends (Jim Devaux);3-1
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Jumping Jillybean (Mark Beckwith);6-5
2 Trussed Up Trudy (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Broncos Sena (Steeven Genois);6-1
4 Glory Ghost (Claude Huckabone III);15-1
5 Kissesfromheaven (Brian Cross);12-1
6 Humble N Kind (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Linnaea (Jim Devaux);25-1
8 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);8-1
13TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);7-2
2 Aventure (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
4 Duluth (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
5 Cc Bank (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);3-1
7 A Lister (Mark Beckwith);20-1
