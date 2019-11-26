Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);2-1

2 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Quick Trot (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Im On Schedule (Huckabone III);15-1

5 Y C Easy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Amazing Amanda (Billy Dobson);25-1

8 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);10-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 Excelant Chance (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

2 Awake My Soul (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);15-1

4 Our Els Dream N (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Lean On Who (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 A Oliveinmymartini (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7 Franney Love Dat (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Heavenly Way (Huckabone III);25-1

9 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);2-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

2 Glamorgal (Phil Fluet);7-2

3 Unusual Clarity (Chris Long);4-1

4 Jayda Nicole (Jay Randall);12-1

5 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

6 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Surreality (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

8 Kamwood Laughter N (Billy Dobson);5-1

9 The Band K (Claude Huckabone III);8-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Marthas Star (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Gimmesomeroom (Ben Mcneil);10-1

4 Robocall Hanover (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Miss Real Ideal (Chuck Connor Jr);6-1

6 Moonshinecharleigh (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);30-1

8 Lune Bleu (Jim Devaux);5-1

9 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);12-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Tiger’s Sue (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

4 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Under The Bus (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Surreal Feeling (Billy Dobson);15-1

8 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);5-1

9 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);12-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Bontz N (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);2-1

5 Dibaba N (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Tequila Monday (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Southwind Larado (Billy Dobson);;6-1

1A Akhenaton (Claude Huckabone III);6-1

2 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);10-1

3 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);6-5

4 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 Got No Money Honey (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Schwarber PP7 (Brian Cross);5-2

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);15-1

2 Ev’s Girl (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Jenny Lake (Chris Long);4-1

4 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);20-1

6 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);9-5

7 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

8 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);12-1

9 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);6-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Rocknroll Captain (Josh Kinney);4-1

2 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);6-5

3 Keystone Magneto (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Coincidental Crews (Coppola Jr);12-1

5 Northern Rein (Huckabone III);8-1

6 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);25-1

7 Atomic Sena (Jay Randall);5-1

8 Better Be Gouda (Billy Dobson);15-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 All Heart I Am (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Frisky Joe (Claude Huckabone III);6-1

3 Grandpa Erv (Brett Crawford);10-1

4 Collector Classic (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2

6 She’s Uncorked (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Little Dave (Billy Dobson);15-1

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);8-1

2 Big Weezy (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Esa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Bluebird Fancy (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

6 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);9-2

7 Flippen Creek (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Winning Legends (Jim Devaux);3-1

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Jumping Jillybean (Mark Beckwith);6-5

2 Trussed Up Trudy (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Broncos Sena (Steeven Genois);6-1

4 Glory Ghost (Claude Huckabone III);15-1

5 Kissesfromheaven (Brian Cross);12-1

6 Humble N Kind (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Linnaea (Jim Devaux);25-1

8 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);8-1

13TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);7-2

2 Aventure (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

4 Duluth (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

5 Cc Bank (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);3-1

7 A Lister (Mark Beckwith);20-1

