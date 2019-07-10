Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Reggae Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 Bullville Terror (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Ameriore (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Jack Rock (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 Chief Of Staff (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

6 Downbythebeachside (Coppola Jr);20-1

7 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);25-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);2-1

2 Market Bre (Jay Randall);6-5

3 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Whimzical Chapter (Dan Daley);6-1

5 Beautiful Brenda (F. Coppola Jr);15-1

6 Charismo (Steeven Genois);10-1

7 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);30-1

8 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);25-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

2 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Chestatha Cheetah (Jim Devaux);30-1

4 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);8-1

5 Fantasy Maker (Mark Beckwith);20-1

6 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);6-1

7 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);25-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);7-2

2 Zann’s Fantastic (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

3 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);8-5

5 Squee Hanover (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Leap Year Lucky (Dan Daley);8-1

7 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);12-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Alabama Tender (R. Sampson);12-1

2 Aileen On You (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

3 Design Winner (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);10-1

5 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);6-1

6 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

8 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);4-1

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);7-2

2 Its Just Numbers (Billy Dobson);10-1

3 Jl Thatsoveryfancy (John Stark Jr);20-1

4 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);2-1

6 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);25-1

7 Hestons Lucky Chip (C.Huckabone);9-2

8 Master Faster (Jay Randall);8-1

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Mass Confession (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

3 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);20-1

4 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);8-5

6 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Pumping Irony (Steeven Genois);8-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Surprising Credit (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Foxbriar Remark (Jay Randall);20-1

3 Scott The Great (James Allen Sr);10-1

4 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1

5 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);4-1

6 Maximum Ideal (F. Coppola Jr);12-1

7 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1

4 Jake G’s Champion (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

7 Kolin (Phil Fluet);7-2

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Keystone Dakota (C.Huckabone Jr);8-5

2 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);15-1

3 Send A Note (Henry Westbrook III);25-1

4 Smitty (Jay Randall);20-1

5 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);7-5

6 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Pine Bush Rocket (B. Aldrich Jr);8-1

