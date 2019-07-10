Post time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Reggae Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);6-5
2 Bullville Terror (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Ameriore (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Jack Rock (Brett Crawford);10-1
5 Chief Of Staff (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
6 Downbythebeachside (Coppola Jr);20-1
7 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);25-1
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);2-1
2 Market Bre (Jay Randall);6-5
3 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Whimzical Chapter (Dan Daley);6-1
5 Beautiful Brenda (F. Coppola Jr);15-1
6 Charismo (Steeven Genois);10-1
7 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);30-1
8 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);25-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
2 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 Chestatha Cheetah (Jim Devaux);30-1
4 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);8-1
5 Fantasy Maker (Mark Beckwith);20-1
6 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);6-1
7 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);25-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);7-2
2 Zann’s Fantastic (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
3 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);8-5
5 Squee Hanover (Mark Beckwith);6-1
6 Leap Year Lucky (Dan Daley);8-1
7 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);12-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Alabama Tender (R. Sampson);12-1
2 Aileen On You (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
3 Design Winner (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);10-1
5 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);6-1
6 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
8 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);4-1
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);7-2
2 Its Just Numbers (Billy Dobson);10-1
3 Jl Thatsoveryfancy (John Stark Jr);20-1
4 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);2-1
6 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);25-1
7 Hestons Lucky Chip (C.Huckabone);9-2
8 Master Faster (Jay Randall);8-1
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Mass Confession (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
3 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);20-1
4 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);8-5
6 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Pumping Irony (Steeven Genois);8-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Surprising Credit (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Foxbriar Remark (Jay Randall);20-1
3 Scott The Great (James Allen Sr);10-1
4 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1
5 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);4-1
6 Maximum Ideal (F. Coppola Jr);12-1
7 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);6-1
2 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1
4 Jake G’s Champion (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
7 Kolin (Phil Fluet);7-2
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Keystone Dakota (C.Huckabone Jr);8-5
2 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);15-1
3 Send A Note (Henry Westbrook III);25-1
4 Smitty (Jay Randall);20-1
5 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);7-5
6 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Pine Bush Rocket (B. Aldrich Jr);8-1
