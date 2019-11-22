First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Brookdale Bruiser (Jim Devaux);15-1

2 Newbie (Harry Landy);8-1

3 Manverick (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

4 Star Of Terror (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Santanna One (Chris Long);20-1

6 Bondi Hanover (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Star Commander N (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Byby Landon (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

3 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);9-2

5 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Fridaynightflight (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Rock Icon (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Pan Street Usa (Jay Randall);15-1

9 Carolina Magic (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Our Walden Bury N (Zackary Gray);12-1

3 Quick Art (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);5-1

7 Lucky Times (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Sugar Crisp (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);10-1

3 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

4 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Sassy Hanover (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

6 Sofer (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Big N Bad (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Babinga Wood (Samuel King);15-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Jk Nowornever (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Walker Meister (Steven Rybka);8-1

3 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Lodi Machette Man (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

6 Fcee N (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

8 Rockin Panda (Shawn T Gray);20-1

9 All Music (Steeven Genois);5-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray);4-1

2 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);10-1

4 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Noahs Mill (Steeven Genois);20-1

8 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);12-1

9 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Redbank Blaze A (Brett Crawford);12-1

2 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Somewhere Fancy (Billy Dobson);5-1

4 Hudson Phil (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Bettor Notbitter A (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Steeven Genois);8-5

3 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Calvin B (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 My Mind Is Madeup (Shawn T Gray);12-1

8 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Rockin Party (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Scott The Great (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);7-2

6 Pecorino (Mark Beckwith);4-1

7 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);10-1

8 Rollinwithambition (Billy Dobson);12-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Beast Mode (Shawn T Gray);7-2

4 Daliocity (Chris Long);8-1

5 Rocknrollroyalty (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1

6 Real Lucky N (Jay Randall);5-2

7 Bringer Of Rain (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Duckies Dynasty (Harry Landy);5-1

9 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);12-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Regal Escape (Jay Randall);15-1

3 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

4 Gias Boy (Shawn T Gray);10-1

5 Dramatist (Chris Long);8-1

6 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1

7 A Stud Named Sam (Billy Dobson);7-5

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);10-1

2 Swellendam (Chris Long);5-1

3 Royal Heart (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);8-1

6 Blueberry Heaven (Shawn T Gray);12-1

7 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);15-1

9 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

