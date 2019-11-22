First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Brookdale Bruiser (Jim Devaux);15-1
2 Newbie (Harry Landy);8-1
3 Manverick (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
4 Star Of Terror (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Santanna One (Chris Long);20-1
6 Bondi Hanover (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Star Commander N (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Byby Landon (Billy Dobson);4-1
2 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
3 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);9-2
5 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Fridaynightflight (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Rock Icon (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Pan Street Usa (Jay Randall);15-1
9 Carolina Magic (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Our Walden Bury N (Zackary Gray);12-1
3 Quick Art (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);5-1
7 Lucky Times (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Sugar Crisp (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);10-1
3 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
4 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Sassy Hanover (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
6 Sofer (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Big N Bad (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Babinga Wood (Samuel King);15-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Jk Nowornever (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Walker Meister (Steven Rybka);8-1
3 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Lodi Machette Man (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
6 Fcee N (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
8 Rockin Panda (Shawn T Gray);20-1
9 All Music (Steeven Genois);5-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.
1 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray);4-1
2 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Noahs Mill (Steeven Genois);20-1
8 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);12-1
9 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Redbank Blaze A (Brett Crawford);12-1
2 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Somewhere Fancy (Billy Dobson);5-1
4 Hudson Phil (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Bettor Notbitter A (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);2-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Steeven Genois);8-5
3 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5 Calvin B (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 My Mind Is Madeup (Shawn T Gray);12-1
8 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);20-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Rockin Party (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Scott The Great (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);7-2
6 Pecorino (Mark Beckwith);4-1
7 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);10-1
8 Rollinwithambition (Billy Dobson);12-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Beast Mode (Shawn T Gray);7-2
4 Daliocity (Chris Long);8-1
5 Rocknrollroyalty (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1
6 Real Lucky N (Jay Randall);5-2
7 Bringer Of Rain (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Duckies Dynasty (Harry Landy);5-1
9 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);12-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Regal Escape (Jay Randall);15-1
3 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
4 Gias Boy (Shawn T Gray);10-1
5 Dramatist (Chris Long);8-1
6 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1
7 A Stud Named Sam (Billy Dobson);7-5
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);10-1
2 Swellendam (Chris Long);5-1
3 Royal Heart (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);8-1
6 Blueberry Heaven (Shawn T Gray);12-1
7 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);15-1
9 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.