Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 First Over (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
2 Hurricane Gale (Phil Fluet);8-1
3 Sevenare (Brett Beckwith);7-5
4 Fun Guy (Mark Whitcroft);12-1
5 Devious Promises (Michael Mc Givern);9-2
6 Dw’s Jerry’s Boy (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Third Circuit (Claude Huckabone Jr);20-1
8 Real Cool Moves (Jim Devaux);5-2
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Prairie Beautiful (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Doc’s Bull Market (Brett Beckwith);6-1
3 Oceanview Archie (Phil Fluet);3-1
4 Flexible Credit (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);10-1
6 Henry Iam Iam (Brett Crawford);4-1
7 Stormy Dangles (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 French Hops (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Arbitor Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Tipsy Gypsy (Alek Chartrand);9-2
3 Hecky Brown (Brian Cross);20-1
4 Can You Swing It (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Chief Crazy Horse (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
6 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Palpitations (Brett Crawford);5-2
8 Allforone Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Majestic Fire (Alek Chartrand);3-1
2 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 Tymal Tullo (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Bold Creation (Brett Beckwith);6-1
6 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Quadratic Bluechip (Chris Long);10-1
8 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);12-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);8-5
2 Dragin The Wagon (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);4-1
5 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);12-1
6 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);8-1
7 Charlie Ona Harley (Brett Beckwith);20-1
8 Lifetime Credit (Brett Crawford);15-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Justice Jet (Brett Crawford);12-1
2 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
3 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);10-1
4 Mister Muscle (Brett Beckwith);8-1
5 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);3-1
6 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Bridge Works (Jim Devaux);5-2
8 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);9-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Immaculate Prayer (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Credit Skill (Chris Long);6-1
3 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);9-2
4 Win And Dream (Brett Crawford);4-1
5 Ready For Workout (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 What A Pittstop (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Credit Income (John Stark Jr);10-1
8 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);20-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Alex The Great (Chris Long);5-2
2 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1
6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);15-1
7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
2 Armbro Hall (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);8-1
4 Beautiful Brenda (Glenn Bailey);25-1
5 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Hot Wheelz (Chris Long);6-5
7 The Lindy Treaty (Brett Beckwith);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Gruden (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 The Royal Poze (Alek Chartrand);9-2
3 Gettin Messi (Chris Long);5-2
4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
6 Manny L (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Kenzie Hanover (John Stark Jr);4-1
2 Me Three (Leon Bailey);3-1
3 Eyes Of Justice (Chris Long);9-2
4 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Caravelle (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Meadowbrook Nate (Jim Devaux);5-2
8 Father Pats Secret (Brett Beckwith);12-1