Saratoga Harness Entries
Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 First Over (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

2 Hurricane Gale (Phil Fluet);8-1

3 Sevenare (Brett Beckwith);7-5

4 Fun Guy (Mark Whitcroft);12-1

5 Devious Promises (Michael Mc Givern);9-2

6 Dw’s Jerry’s Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Third Circuit (Claude Huckabone Jr);20-1

8 Real Cool Moves (Jim Devaux);5-2

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Prairie Beautiful (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Doc’s Bull Market (Brett Beckwith);6-1

3 Oceanview Archie (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Flexible Credit (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);10-1

6 Henry Iam Iam (Brett Crawford);4-1

7 Stormy Dangles (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 French Hops (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Arbitor Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Tipsy Gypsy (Alek Chartrand);9-2

3 Hecky Brown (Brian Cross);20-1

4 Can You Swing It (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Chief Crazy Horse (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

6 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Palpitations (Brett Crawford);5-2

8 Allforone Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Majestic Fire (Alek Chartrand);3-1

2 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

3 Tymal Tullo (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Bold Creation (Brett Beckwith);6-1

6 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Quadratic Bluechip (Chris Long);10-1

8 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);12-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);8-5

2 Dragin The Wagon (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);4-1

5 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);12-1

6 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);8-1

7 Charlie Ona Harley (Brett Beckwith);20-1

8 Lifetime Credit (Brett Crawford);15-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Justice Jet (Brett Crawford);12-1

2 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);10-1

4 Mister Muscle (Brett Beckwith);8-1

5 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);3-1

6 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Bridge Works (Jim Devaux);5-2

8 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);9-2

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Immaculate Prayer (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Credit Skill (Chris Long);6-1

3 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);9-2

4 Win And Dream (Brett Crawford);4-1

5 Ready For Workout (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 What A Pittstop (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Credit Income (John Stark Jr);10-1

8 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);20-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Alex The Great (Chris Long);5-2

2 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1

6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);15-1

7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

2 Armbro Hall (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);8-1

4 Beautiful Brenda (Glenn Bailey);25-1

5 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Hot Wheelz (Chris Long);6-5

7 The Lindy Treaty (Brett Beckwith);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Gruden (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 The Royal Poze (Alek Chartrand);9-2

3 Gettin Messi (Chris Long);5-2

4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

6 Manny L (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Kenzie Hanover (John Stark Jr);4-1

2 Me Three (Leon Bailey);3-1

3 Eyes Of Justice (Chris Long);9-2

4 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Caravelle (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Meadowbrook Nate (Jim Devaux);5-2

8 Father Pats Secret (Brett Beckwith);12-1

