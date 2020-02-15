Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Only Passing Thru (Jimmy Whittemore);12-1
3 Certify (Jay Randall);7-5
4 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);8-1
5 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);15-1
6 Wardan Destroyer A (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);20-1
8 Gruden (Billy Dobson);5-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);3-1
2 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Waiting On A Woman (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);5-2
5 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);15-1
7 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);6-1
2 Rose Run Speedster (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Credit List (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 If Not Why Not (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Soul Train (Gregory Merton);3-1
6 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);5-2
7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
8 Bold Fresh (Jimmy Whittemore);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);5-2
3 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Flippen Creek (Steven Rybka);7-2
5 Cupcake Boss (Jordan Derue);8-1
6 Martz Stick (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);4-1
8 Town Hall Justice (Mark Beckwith);12-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Put On The Day (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Victoria Swan (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);9-2
4 East To Cincy (Jay Randall);6-1
5 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
6 Winding Hill (Jimmy Whittemore);10-1
7 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Weekend Wit Bigd (Shawn T Gray);12-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);7-2
3 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Fear (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Shorething Fashion (Jay Randall);7-2
2 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Volare (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);5-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Er Skywalker (Jordan Derue);8-5
2 Mr French (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Franky Two Times (Steeven Genois);10-1
4 Blue Ribbon Gal (Gregory Merton);5-1
5 Pembroke Monet (Chris Long);3-1
6 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);12-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Wishyou’dtellme (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Full Of Pride (Chris Long);6-1
3 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
4 Cc Bank (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1
6 Mystical Motor (Jordan Derue);5-2
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Rcs Ready (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);2-1
3 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Prince C Hall (Jordan Derue);7-2
5 Zann’s Fantastic (Brian Cross);25-1
6 Pappagiorgio (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
7 Bluebird Fancy (Brett Crawford);8-1