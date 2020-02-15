Saratoga Harness Entries
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

  • 0

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Only Passing Thru (Jimmy Whittemore);12-1

3 Certify (Jay Randall);7-5

4 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);8-1

5 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);15-1

6 Wardan Destroyer A (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);20-1

8 Gruden (Billy Dobson);5-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);3-1

2 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Waiting On A Woman (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);5-2

5 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);15-1

7 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);6-1

2 Rose Run Speedster (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Credit List (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 If Not Why Not (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Soul Train (Gregory Merton);3-1

6 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);5-2

7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

8 Bold Fresh (Jimmy Whittemore);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);5-2

3 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Flippen Creek (Steven Rybka);7-2

5 Cupcake Boss (Jordan Derue);8-1

6 Martz Stick (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);4-1

8 Town Hall Justice (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Put On The Day (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Victoria Swan (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);9-2

4 East To Cincy (Jay Randall);6-1

5 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

6 Winding Hill (Jimmy Whittemore);10-1

7 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Weekend Wit Bigd (Shawn T Gray);12-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);7-2

3 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Fear (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Shorething Fashion (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Volare (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);5-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Er Skywalker (Jordan Derue);8-5

2 Mr French (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Franky Two Times (Steeven Genois);10-1

4 Blue Ribbon Gal (Gregory Merton);5-1

5 Pembroke Monet (Chris Long);3-1

6 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);12-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Wishyou’dtellme (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Full Of Pride (Chris Long);6-1

3 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

4 Cc Bank (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1

6 Mystical Motor (Jordan Derue);5-2

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Rcs Ready (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);2-1

3 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Prince C Hall (Jordan Derue);7-2

5 Zann’s Fantastic (Brian Cross);25-1

6 Pappagiorgio (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Bluebird Fancy (Brett Crawford);8-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News