Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Clemmie Hanover (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Cruisin Camnation (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Alwaysrockwithroll (Chris Long);6-1

4 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Missplacedrock (Zackary Gray);12-1

6 My Rugala (Brett Crawford);25-1

7 Powered By Mach (Wally Hennessey);9-2

8 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Big City Kate (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Rockn Furiosa (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Prettyinclined (Chris Long);3-1

4 La Coeur Chapeau (Phil Fluet);5-1

5 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);8-1

6 Red Red Hot (Wally Hennessey);12-1

7 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Pleasure Seeker (Billy Dobson);7-2

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Side Hustle (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

3 The Tricks On Me (Denis St Pierre);12-1

4 Arianna Grandeo (Brett Beckwith);8-1

5 Bullville Laura (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Skyline Hanover (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7 Madam Dolce (Wally Hennessey);10-1

8 The Short North (Chris Long);9-2

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Split Rail (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Kasha’s Boy (Chris Long);15-1

3 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

4 Deli Dream (Brian Cross);12-1

5 Credit Con (Wally Hennessey);5-2

6 Joxter (Dan Daley);9-2

7 Ks Dream (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Tesla Seelster (Denis St Pierre);7-2

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Birch Island Betty (Steeven Genois);9-2

2 Rckaroundtheclock N (Shawn T Gray);8-5

3 Misty Memory N (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);10-1

5 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

6 Beyond Words N (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Onspeed N (Wally Hennessey);12-1

8 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);15-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Donegalartchokin N (Wally Hennessey);9-2

2 Pammy Jo (Mark Beckwith);7-5

3 Arrival (Leon Bailey);10-1

4 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 No Stone Unturned (Phil Fluet);15-1

6 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Rockintheniteaway (Brian Cross);15-1

2 Miss B (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Hoopla Hanover (Wally Hennessey);5-2

4 Dustlanemissmolly (Brett Beckwith);20-1

5 For Chips Sake (Chris Long);3-1

6 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);7-2

7 Daily Sports (Leon Bailey);10-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Nothinholdinmeback (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Bigforherbritches (Wally Hennessey);8-1

3 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);5-2

4 Defy The Odds (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);7-2

6 Addi Three (Mark Beckwith);9-2

7 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 So Admirable (Mark Beckwith);7-5

2 Allmylovin Hanover (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Like A Peach (Brian Cross);6-1

4 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

5 Miss Tango (Brett Beckwith);15-1

6 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Roll With Kay (Wally Hennessey);3-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Special Olivia (Jim Devaux);8-5

2 Mouth Watering (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Sweet Style (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Mark Beckwith);15-1

5 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Sportjet Ray (Denis St Pierre);6-1

7 Tellawoman (Wally Hennessey);12-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);2-1

2 Cindy Michelle (John Stark Jr);7-2

3 Refiner (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 What A Pittstop (Dan Daley);3-1

5 Amico Mio Bi (Chuck Connor Jr);8-1

6 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);25-1

7 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);12-1

