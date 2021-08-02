Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Clemmie Hanover (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Cruisin Camnation (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Alwaysrockwithroll (Chris Long);6-1
4 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Missplacedrock (Zackary Gray);12-1
6 My Rugala (Brett Crawford);25-1
7 Powered By Mach (Wally Hennessey);9-2
8 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Big City Kate (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Rockn Furiosa (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 Prettyinclined (Chris Long);3-1
4 La Coeur Chapeau (Phil Fluet);5-1
5 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);8-1
6 Red Red Hot (Wally Hennessey);12-1
7 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Pleasure Seeker (Billy Dobson);7-2
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Side Hustle (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 The Tricks On Me (Denis St Pierre);12-1
4 Arianna Grandeo (Brett Beckwith);8-1
5 Bullville Laura (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Skyline Hanover (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7 Madam Dolce (Wally Hennessey);10-1
8 The Short North (Chris Long);9-2
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Split Rail (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Kasha’s Boy (Chris Long);15-1
3 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
4 Deli Dream (Brian Cross);12-1
5 Credit Con (Wally Hennessey);5-2
6 Joxter (Dan Daley);9-2
7 Ks Dream (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 Tesla Seelster (Denis St Pierre);7-2
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Birch Island Betty (Steeven Genois);9-2
2 Rckaroundtheclock N (Shawn T Gray);8-5
3 Misty Memory N (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);10-1
5 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
6 Beyond Words N (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Onspeed N (Wally Hennessey);12-1
8 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);15-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Donegalartchokin N (Wally Hennessey);9-2
2 Pammy Jo (Mark Beckwith);7-5
3 Arrival (Leon Bailey);10-1
4 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 No Stone Unturned (Phil Fluet);15-1
6 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Rockintheniteaway (Brian Cross);15-1
2 Miss B (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Hoopla Hanover (Wally Hennessey);5-2
4 Dustlanemissmolly (Brett Beckwith);20-1
5 For Chips Sake (Chris Long);3-1
6 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);7-2
7 Daily Sports (Leon Bailey);10-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Nothinholdinmeback (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Bigforherbritches (Wally Hennessey);8-1
3 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);5-2
4 Defy The Odds (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);7-2
6 Addi Three (Mark Beckwith);9-2
7 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);20-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 So Admirable (Mark Beckwith);7-5
2 Allmylovin Hanover (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Like A Peach (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
5 Miss Tango (Brett Beckwith);15-1
6 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Roll With Kay (Wally Hennessey);3-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Special Olivia (Jim Devaux);8-5
2 Mouth Watering (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 Sweet Style (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Mark Beckwith);15-1
5 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Sportjet Ray (Denis St Pierre);6-1
7 Tellawoman (Wally Hennessey);12-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);2-1
2 Cindy Michelle (John Stark Jr);7-2
3 Refiner (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 What A Pittstop (Dan Daley);3-1
5 Amico Mio Bi (Chuck Connor Jr);8-1
6 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);25-1
7 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);12-1