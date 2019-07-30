Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Bolt The Door (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Vintage Summer (B. Mattison);20-1

3 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);25-1

4 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Man In Black (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Dramatist (Chris Long);7-2

8 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);10-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);8-1

2 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);5-2

3 Starlingmoon (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1

5 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);4-1

6 Uriel (Jordan Derue);10-1

7 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 Mr Jesse (Jim Devaux);25-1

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 It Aint The Whisky (S. Genois);7-5

2 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);15-1

4 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

5 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

6 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Quagmire Bluechip (B. Aldrich Jr);8-1

2 Rollinwithambition (F. Coppola Jr);2-1

3 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);15-1

5 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);5-2

6 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

7 Master Faster (Jay Randall);9-2

8 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);6-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Goddess Ofgoodness (B. Crawford);9-2

2 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Rx For Success (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);2-1

7 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);20-1

8 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 No Recess (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-2

5 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);9-2

6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);6-1

8 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);20-1

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

2 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);5-2

5 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Quiet Danger (Mark Beckwith);15-1

8 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);6-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

2 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

5 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);4-1

6 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

7 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);20-1

8 My Mother Theresa (Z. Gray);30-1

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);5-2

3 Yonkers Hanover (B. Aldrich Jr);9-2

4 Newyorkblueblood (C.Huckabone);10-1

5 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);4-1

6 La Dolfina (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);20-1

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

1 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);7-5

2 Aerial Flight (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);15-1

5 Signal Hill Qt (H. Westbrook III);20-1

6 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);6-1

7 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1

8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);30-1

9 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);12-1

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);9-2

2 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);15-1

4 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-5

5 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

6 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1

7 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);10-1

12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);3-1

2 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);9-2

4 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

5 Praying Angel (Jay Randall);4-1

6 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

8 Caravelle (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments