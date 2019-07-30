Post time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Bolt The Door (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Vintage Summer (B. Mattison);20-1
3 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);25-1
4 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Man In Black (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Dramatist (Chris Long);7-2
8 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);10-1
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);8-1
2 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 Starlingmoon (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1
5 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);4-1
6 Uriel (Jordan Derue);10-1
7 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);9-2
8 Mr Jesse (Jim Devaux);25-1
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 It Aint The Whisky (S. Genois);7-5
2 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);15-1
4 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
5 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
6 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);9-2
8 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Quagmire Bluechip (B. Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 Rollinwithambition (F. Coppola Jr);2-1
3 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);15-1
5 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);5-2
6 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
7 Master Faster (Jay Randall);9-2
8 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);6-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Goddess Ofgoodness (B. Crawford);9-2
2 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Rx For Success (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);2-1
7 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);20-1
8 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 No Recess (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-2
5 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);9-2
6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);6-1
8 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);20-1
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
2 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);5-2
5 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Quiet Danger (Mark Beckwith);15-1
8 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);6-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
2 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
5 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);4-1
6 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
7 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);20-1
8 My Mother Theresa (Z. Gray);30-1
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);5-2
3 Yonkers Hanover (B. Aldrich Jr);9-2
4 Newyorkblueblood (C.Huckabone);10-1
5 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);4-1
6 La Dolfina (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);20-1
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.
1 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);7-5
2 Aerial Flight (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);15-1
5 Signal Hill Qt (H. Westbrook III);20-1
6 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);6-1
7 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1
8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);30-1
9 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);12-1
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);9-2
2 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);15-1
4 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-5
5 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
6 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1
7 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);10-1
12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);3-1
2 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);9-2
4 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
5 Praying Angel (Jay Randall);4-1
6 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
8 Caravelle (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.