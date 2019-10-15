Post time noon
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Hello I’m Johnny (F. Coppola Jr);8-1
2 O’riley (Mark Whitcroft);4-1
3 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);15-1
4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);6-5
5 Dions Prayer (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Inxs (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1
8 Southwind Blizzard (B. Crawford);20-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Check Mach (Steeven Genois);6-1
2 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Surreal Feeling (Phil Fluet);9-2
5 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Coveredndiamonds N (J. Randall);4-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Tiger’s Sue (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);12-1
3 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);9-2
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);10-1
5 Kamwood Laughter N (B. Dobson);7-2
6 Stonebridge Honey (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
8 Always Be Lucy (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Royal Soldier (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Got No Money Honey (M.Whitcroft);8-1
3 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Steel Deal (Chris Long);3-1
5 Divine Wind (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);4-1
7 Bambi (Billy Dobson);30-1
8 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);6-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 One Hand Keg Stand (J.Chindano Jr);8-1
2 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
3 A Oliveinmymartini (M. Beckwith);3-1
4 West Liberty (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1
6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);6-1
7 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);20-1
8 All You Can Dream (Jim Devaux);9-2
9 Ok Jewel (Jay Randall);7-2
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Sheer Talent (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);8-1
3 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);5-1
4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Clear Idea (Jim Devaux);2-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Glory Ghost (Joseph Chindano Jr);15-1
2 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);25-1
3 North Star Ideal (Mark Beckwith);8-5
4 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);9-2
5 Propose (Daniel Harvey);6-1
6 Jumping Jillybean (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);10-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Caviart Ashlyn (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Kissesfromheaven (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 American Sombrero (F. Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);2-1
5 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1
6 Unapologetically (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Trussed Up Trudy (Steven Rybka);15-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);8-1
2 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);4-1
3 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Baddabingbaddabang (B. Dobson);9-2
5 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Casie’s Believer (J. Chindano Jr);6-1
7 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);10-1
8 Princess Glydana (Mark Beckwith);12-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);4-1
2 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);8-1
4 Grey Roots (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
5 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Weallgottrumped (D. Cappello Jr);15-1
7 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);12-1
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Excelant Chance (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
3 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
4 Ms Casey Mac (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);25-1
6 I Got The Boy (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jay Randall);10-1
