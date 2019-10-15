Post time noon

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Hello I’m Johnny (F. Coppola Jr);8-1

2 O’riley (Mark Whitcroft);4-1

3 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);15-1

4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);6-5

5 Dions Prayer (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Inxs (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1

8 Southwind Blizzard (B. Crawford);20-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Check Mach (Steeven Genois);6-1

2 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Surreal Feeling (Phil Fluet);9-2

5 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Coveredndiamonds N (J. Randall);4-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Tiger’s Sue (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);12-1

3 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);9-2

4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);10-1

5 Kamwood Laughter N (B. Dobson);7-2

6 Stonebridge Honey (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

8 Always Be Lucy (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Royal Soldier (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Got No Money Honey (M.Whitcroft);8-1

3 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Steel Deal (Chris Long);3-1

5 Divine Wind (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);4-1

7 Bambi (Billy Dobson);30-1

8 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);6-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 One Hand Keg Stand (J.Chindano Jr);8-1

2 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

3 A Oliveinmymartini (M. Beckwith);3-1

4 West Liberty (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1

6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);6-1

7 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);20-1

8 All You Can Dream (Jim Devaux);9-2

9 Ok Jewel (Jay Randall);7-2

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Sheer Talent (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);8-1

3 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);5-1

4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Clear Idea (Jim Devaux);2-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Glory Ghost (Joseph Chindano Jr);15-1

2 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);25-1

3 North Star Ideal (Mark Beckwith);8-5

4 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);9-2

5 Propose (Daniel Harvey);6-1

6 Jumping Jillybean (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);10-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Caviart Ashlyn (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Kissesfromheaven (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 American Sombrero (F. Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);2-1

5 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1

6 Unapologetically (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Trussed Up Trudy (Steven Rybka);15-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);4-1

3 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Baddabingbaddabang (B. Dobson);9-2

5 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Casie’s Believer (J. Chindano Jr);6-1

7 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);10-1

8 Princess Glydana (Mark Beckwith);12-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);4-1

2 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);6-5

3 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);8-1

4 Grey Roots (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Weallgottrumped (D. Cappello Jr);15-1

7 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);12-1

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Excelant Chance (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

3 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

4 Ms Casey Mac (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);25-1

6 I Got The Boy (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);6-1

8 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jay Randall);10-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments