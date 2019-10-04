Post time 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Super Roll (David Byer);15-1

2 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5

3 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);7-2

4 Statement (Jay Randall);5-1

5 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

6 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Sb Angelindisguise (M. Beckwith);8-1

8 Beverly Hill Billy (M. Cushing);12-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Western Beachboy (Billy Dobson);5-1

2 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Treasure Mach (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4 Sneak On Bye (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

5 Bettor Spirits N (Steven Rybka);12-1

6 Warrawee Nonsuch (M. Cushing);15-1

7 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

8 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);3-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);8-5

2 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

4 I Am The Cowboy (M. Cushing);8-1

5 Santanna One (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);12-1

7 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);15-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

2 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);8-5

3 Devisser (Steven Rybka);12-1

4 Major Camby (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1

6 Michaels Boy (Gerry Mattison);8-1

7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

2 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);15-1

3 Ashley’s Husband (F. Coppola Jr);6-5

4 About The Benjamns (G.Mattison);12-1

5 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);20-1

7 Shooter Mcgavin (Brett Crawford);6-1

8 Charlie Call Home (M. Beckwith);10-1

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Itsonlyrocknroll A (L. Stalbaum);4-1

2 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

3 Calvin B (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

4 Sassy Hanover (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);2-1

6 Somewhere Fancy (Billy Dobson);3-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);3-1

2 Major Crocker A (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Lord Willoughby A (L. Stalbaum);6-1

5 Sgt Papa Daddy (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Betterlatethnnever (M. Cushing);8-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Simply Susational N (L. Stalbaum);7-5

2 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);12-1

3 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

4 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

5 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Sofer (Phil Fluet);5-1

7 Real Kid (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);20-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Swellendam (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Dreamfair Mesa (Steeven Genois);4-1

5 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6 Pan Street Usa (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Babinga Wood (Steven Rybka);15-1

9 St Lads Moonwalk (F. Coppola Jr);5-2

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

2 Hora Star (Brian Cross);15-1

3 Virgin Gold (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Our Walden Bury N (S. Rybka);4-1

7 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

