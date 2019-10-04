Post time 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Super Roll (David Byer);15-1
2 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);7-2
4 Statement (Jay Randall);5-1
5 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
6 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Sb Angelindisguise (M. Beckwith);8-1
8 Beverly Hill Billy (M. Cushing);12-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Western Beachboy (Billy Dobson);5-1
2 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Treasure Mach (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Sneak On Bye (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
5 Bettor Spirits N (Steven Rybka);12-1
6 Warrawee Nonsuch (M. Cushing);15-1
7 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
8 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);3-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);8-5
2 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
4 I Am The Cowboy (M. Cushing);8-1
5 Santanna One (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);12-1
7 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);15-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
2 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);8-5
3 Devisser (Steven Rybka);12-1
4 Major Camby (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1
6 Michaels Boy (Gerry Mattison);8-1
7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
2 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);15-1
3 Ashley’s Husband (F. Coppola Jr);6-5
4 About The Benjamns (G.Mattison);12-1
5 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);20-1
7 Shooter Mcgavin (Brett Crawford);6-1
8 Charlie Call Home (M. Beckwith);10-1
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Itsonlyrocknroll A (L. Stalbaum);4-1
2 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
3 Calvin B (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
4 Sassy Hanover (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);2-1
6 Somewhere Fancy (Billy Dobson);3-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);3-1
2 Major Crocker A (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Lord Willoughby A (L. Stalbaum);6-1
5 Sgt Papa Daddy (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Betterlatethnnever (M. Cushing);8-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Simply Susational N (L. Stalbaum);7-5
2 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);12-1
3 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
4 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);15-1
5 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);7-2
6 Sofer (Phil Fluet);5-1
7 Real Kid (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);20-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Swellendam (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Dreamfair Mesa (Steeven Genois);4-1
5 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6 Pan Street Usa (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Babinga Wood (Steven Rybka);15-1
9 St Lads Moonwalk (F. Coppola Jr);5-2
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
2 Hora Star (Brian Cross);15-1
3 Virgin Gold (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Our Walden Bury N (S. Rybka);4-1
7 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);20-1
8 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.