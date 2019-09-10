Post time noon
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Artic Belle (Leon Bailey);8-5
2 Heaven’s Rising (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
3 Dear You (Brett Crawford);20-1
4 Surrealism (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);7-2
6 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Charm And Grace (F. Coppola Jr);5-1
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Loving (Billy Dobson);15-1
2 Brawny Babe (C. Huckabone Jr);6-5
3 Conway Deli (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
4 We’re In Trouble (F. Coppola Jr);7-2
5 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);5-1
6 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);8-1
7 Notoutofthewoods (M. Whitcroft);20-1
8 Step Forward (Jim Devaux);10-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Cherry Bliss (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);4-1
4 Dustlanemissmolly (F. Coppola Jr);12-1
5 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);3-1
7 Duck Duck Dragon (Harry Landy);10-1
8 One Hand Keg Stand (B.Aldrich Jr);20-1
9 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);9-2
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Mccovey Cove N (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);9-2
4 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
6 Wonderful World (B. Aldrich Jr);10-1
7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);4-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);7-2
2 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);2-1
3 My Mother Theresa (M. Beckwith);15-1
4 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);20-1
5 Divine Wind (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
6 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 La Dolfina (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Muscle N Beauty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Forever Muv (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);15-1
4 Calusa (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Glory Ghost (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
6 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);10-1
7 My Rugala (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
8 Bnb (Joseph Chindano Jr);6-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Tempus Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);12-1
3 Freeze Out (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);4-1
5 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
6 Bambi (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
7 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);8-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);5-2
2 Better Said (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Roll With Mimi (C. Huckabone Jr);9-2
4 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);3-1
5 Cornerd Beach (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Love Over Gold (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
7 Reflexionofroyalty (Jim Devaux);10-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);9-2
2 I Got The Boy (Chris Long);8-1
3 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);5-2
5 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1
6 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);5-1
7 Acefortyfouramanda (B.Aldrich Jr);7-2
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1
2 All You Can Dream (S. Genois);7-5
3 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
4 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);7-2
5 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Rockin Ellie (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Memorydream (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
8 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);12-1
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);10-1
3 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);7-2
5 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);15-1
6 Y C Easy (Phil Fluet);5-1
7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);12-1
