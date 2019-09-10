Post time noon

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Artic Belle (Leon Bailey);8-5

2 Heaven’s Rising (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

3 Dear You (Brett Crawford);20-1

4 Surrealism (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);7-2

6 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Charm And Grace (F. Coppola Jr);5-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Loving (Billy Dobson);15-1

2 Brawny Babe (C. Huckabone Jr);6-5

3 Conway Deli (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

4 We’re In Trouble (F. Coppola Jr);7-2

5 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);5-1

6 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);8-1

7 Notoutofthewoods (M. Whitcroft);20-1

8 Step Forward (Jim Devaux);10-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Cherry Bliss (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);4-1

4 Dustlanemissmolly (F. Coppola Jr);12-1

5 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);3-1

7 Duck Duck Dragon (Harry Landy);10-1

8 One Hand Keg Stand (B.Aldrich Jr);20-1

9 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);9-2

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Mccovey Cove N (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);9-2

4 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

6 Wonderful World (B. Aldrich Jr);10-1

7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);4-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);7-2

2 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);2-1

3 My Mother Theresa (M. Beckwith);15-1

4 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);20-1

5 Divine Wind (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

6 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 La Dolfina (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Muscle N Beauty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Forever Muv (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);15-1

4 Calusa (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Glory Ghost (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

6 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);10-1

7 My Rugala (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

8 Bnb (Joseph Chindano Jr);6-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Tempus Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);12-1

3 Freeze Out (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2

7 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);4-1

5 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

6 Bambi (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

7 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);8-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);5-2

2 Better Said (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Roll With Mimi (C. Huckabone Jr);9-2

4 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);3-1

5 Cornerd Beach (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Love Over Gold (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

7 Reflexionofroyalty (Jim Devaux);10-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);9-2

2 I Got The Boy (Chris Long);8-1

3 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);5-2

5 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1

6 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);5-1

7 Acefortyfouramanda (B.Aldrich Jr);7-2

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1

2 All You Can Dream (S. Genois);7-5

3 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

4 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);7-2

5 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Rockin Ellie (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Memorydream (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

8 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);12-1

12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);7-2

5 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);15-1

6 Y C Easy (Phil Fluet);5-1

7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);12-1

