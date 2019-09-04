Post time Noon
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Beautiful Brenda (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
2 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);10-1
3 Dak Tothefuture (Billy Dobson);20-1
4 Squee Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
5 My Mother Theresa (M. Beckwith);12-1
6 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);7-2
7 La Dolfina (Jay Randall);3-1
8 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);15-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 One Hand Keg Stand (B. Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);9-2
3 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1
6 Mccovey Cove N (Brett Crawford);5-1
7 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);6-1
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);6-1
2 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);7-2
3 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);5-1
5 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
6 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
7 Sweatntears (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
8 Roc Royal (George Harrison);20-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);7-2
2 Dustlanemissmolly (S. Genois);5-1
3 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);9-2
4 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Unusual Clarity (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Persistent Bettor (B. Aldrich Jr);4-1
7 Lyons Hedgeabet (Billy Dobson);3-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Alona (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Striking Star (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1
4 Natl Guard Hanover (B. Aldrich Jr);6-1
5 Grandpa Erv (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1
6 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);4-1
7 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);15-1
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
2 Spreester (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Bontz N (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Eclipse Me N (Billy Dobson);5-2
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);3-1
2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
5 Reflexionofroyalty (F. Coppola Jr);4-1
6 Better Said (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);7-2
8 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);20-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Z. Gray);15-1
2 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);20-1
3 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);7-5
4 All You Can Dream (S. Genois);9-5
5 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);5-1
7 Dreams Panther (Jay Randall);30-1
8 American Sombrero (F.Coppola Jr);12-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Love Over Gold (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
2 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);9-5
3 Jive Dancing A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-5
4 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);6-1
5 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);20-1
6 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);10-1
7 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);12-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Tempus Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
2 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 Ok Jewel (Jay Randall);10-1
4 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola Jr);12-1
5 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);6-1
7 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);8-1
8 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);3-1
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);10-1
4 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Mississippi Charm (Billy Dobson);15-1
6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Y C Easy (Phil Fluet);9-2
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Calusa (Gerry Mattison);4-1
2 Forever Muv (Brian Cross);7-2
3 Bella Cookie (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);9-2
5 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Artfully Dealt (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Try For Art (Bruce Aldrich Jr);25-1
8 Heaven’s Rising (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
