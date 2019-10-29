Post time noon
1ST RACE — 1 mi., pace. Purse $6,000
1 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);9-2
2 Wanna B Bigtime (Fluet);5-1
3 Buster B Fly (Randall);7-2
4 Dali's Memorial (Chartrand);15-1
5 Kevndan Fraudsters (Beckwith);8-1
6 Yachtsman (Crawford);5-2
7 Hatfield Hanover (Darish);25-1
8 Artspire (Devaux);6-1
2ND RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $4,500
1 Roadshow Star (Chartrand);15-1
2 All That Dazzle (Cross);8-5
3 CC Bank (Cappello);7-2
4 Cash Now (Fluet);12-1
5 Major Matter (Devaux);8-1
6 Aventure (Dobson);5-1
7 All Heart I am (Randall);20-1
8 Signal Hill QT (Westbrook);25-1
3RD RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $6,400
1 The Magic Number (Devaux);3-1
2 Too Cool To Fool (Beckwith);15-1
3 Speedy Little Ava (Fluet);8-1
4 Chuck N Dirt (Randall);5-2
5 D Answer (Chartrand);20-1
6 Pembroke Sweets (Long);9-2
7 Lucky Chap (Dobson);7-2
8 Ainsley Hanover (Cappello);12-1
4TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $5,000
1 Entranced (Devaux);7-5
2 Shoemaker Hanover (Dobson);6-1
3 Awol Hanover (Randall);7-2
4 Sammy De Vie (Beckwith);25-1
5 Dynamic Man (Crawford);4-1
6 Mystical Somolli (Fluet);15-1
7 Dions Prayer (Long);10-1
8 Broadway Joe (Cross);20-1
5TH RACE — 1 mi., pace. Purse $4,500
1 Mavericks Luck (Randall);9-2
2 Our Walden Bury N (Long);6-1
3 Lear Seelster (Fluet);4-1
4 Sports Illustrate (Beckwith);15-1
5 Pantheon Hanover (Devaux);5-2
6 Hot Tip (Cross);3-1
7 Hora Star (Dobson);25-1
8 Montera (Crawford);10-1
6TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $10,000
1 Reckless Image (Dobson);4-1
2 Zann's Fantastic (Crawford);20-1
3 Burgundy B (Cross);5-2
4 Frank Hanover (Randall);9-2
5 Sweatntears (Devaux);6-1
6 Lucky June Bug (Coppola);3-1
7 Southwind Rich (Long);15--1
7TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $8,000
1 Black Magic Storm (Cross);15-1
2 Muscle N Beauty (Connor);3-1
3 Tina Rocks (Dobson);6-1
4 Lindy In The Sky (Fluet);7-5
5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);25-1
6 Aileen On You (Beckwith);9-2
7 Marcella Bella (Coppola);10-1
8 Beautiful Brenda (Cappello);20-1
8TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $10,000
1 The Blazing Truth (Devaux);15-1
2 O'Riley (Whitcroft);10-1
3 Daylong Phantom (Beckwith);5-2
4 RC's Lady Royale (Randall);9-2
5 Lous Silver Star (Genois);5-1
6 Kapow (Fluet);8-1
7 Royal Casanova (Coppola);7-2
9TH RACE — 1 mi., pace. Purse $6,400
1 Doodad Hanover (Fluet);7-2
2 You're So Right (Devaux);6-5
3 Rollinwithambition (Dobson);8-1
4 Brother James (Crawford);6-1
5 Master Faster (Randall);10-1
6 Remington (Beckwith);15-1
7 Ideal Camo (Cross);25-1
8 Morning Cam (Genois);20-1
10TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $10,000
1 Chapter and Ruth (Derue);5-1
2 Glamdring (Crawford);15-1
3 Goddess Ofgoodness (Devaux);10-1
4 Winning Legends (Coppola);6-5
5 Mr Gerrity (Randall);25-1
6 Travel Winner (Beckwith);3-1
7 Song Chapter (Dobson);8-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.