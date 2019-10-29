Post time noon

1ST RACE — 1 mi., pace. Purse $6,000

1 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);9-2

2 Wanna B Bigtime (Fluet);5-1

3 Buster B Fly (Randall);7-2

4 Dali's Memorial (Chartrand);15-1

5 Kevndan Fraudsters (Beckwith);8-1

6 Yachtsman (Crawford);5-2

7 Hatfield Hanover (Darish);25-1

8 Artspire (Devaux);6-1

2ND RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $4,500

1 Roadshow Star (Chartrand);15-1

2 All That Dazzle (Cross);8-5

3 CC Bank (Cappello);7-2

4 Cash Now (Fluet);12-1

5 Major Matter (Devaux);8-1

6 Aventure (Dobson);5-1

7 All Heart I am (Randall);20-1

8 Signal Hill QT (Westbrook);25-1

3RD RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $6,400

1 The Magic Number (Devaux);3-1

2 Too Cool To Fool (Beckwith);15-1

3 Speedy Little Ava (Fluet);8-1

4 Chuck N Dirt (Randall);5-2

5 D Answer (Chartrand);20-1

6 Pembroke Sweets (Long);9-2

7 Lucky Chap (Dobson);7-2

8 Ainsley Hanover (Cappello);12-1

4TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $5,000

1 Entranced (Devaux);7-5

2 Shoemaker Hanover (Dobson);6-1

3 Awol Hanover (Randall);7-2

4 Sammy De Vie (Beckwith);25-1

5 Dynamic Man (Crawford);4-1

6 Mystical Somolli (Fluet);15-1

7 Dions Prayer (Long);10-1

8 Broadway Joe (Cross);20-1

5TH RACE — 1 mi., pace. Purse $4,500

1 Mavericks Luck (Randall);9-2

2 Our Walden Bury N (Long);6-1

3 Lear Seelster (Fluet);4-1

4 Sports Illustrate (Beckwith);15-1

5 Pantheon Hanover (Devaux);5-2

6 Hot Tip (Cross);3-1

7 Hora Star (Dobson);25-1

8 Montera (Crawford);10-1

6TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $10,000

1 Reckless Image (Dobson);4-1

2 Zann's Fantastic (Crawford);20-1

3 Burgundy B (Cross);5-2

4 Frank Hanover (Randall);9-2

5 Sweatntears (Devaux);6-1

6 Lucky June Bug (Coppola);3-1

7 Southwind Rich (Long);15--1

7TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $8,000

1 Black Magic Storm (Cross);15-1

2 Muscle N Beauty (Connor);3-1

3 Tina Rocks (Dobson);6-1

4 Lindy In The Sky (Fluet);7-5

5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);25-1

6 Aileen On You (Beckwith);9-2

7 Marcella Bella (Coppola);10-1

8 Beautiful Brenda (Cappello);20-1

8TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $10,000

1 The Blazing Truth (Devaux);15-1

2 O'Riley (Whitcroft);10-1

3 Daylong Phantom (Beckwith);5-2

4 RC's Lady Royale (Randall);9-2

5 Lous Silver Star (Genois);5-1

6 Kapow (Fluet);8-1

7 Royal Casanova (Coppola);7-2

9TH RACE — 1 mi., pace. Purse $6,400

1 Doodad Hanover (Fluet);7-2

2 You're So Right (Devaux);6-5

3 Rollinwithambition (Dobson);8-1

4 Brother James (Crawford);6-1

5 Master Faster (Randall);10-1

6 Remington (Beckwith);15-1

7 Ideal Camo (Cross);25-1

8 Morning Cam (Genois);20-1

10TH RACE — 1 mi., trot. Purse $10,000

1 Chapter and Ruth (Derue);5-1

2 Glamdring (Crawford);15-1

3 Goddess Ofgoodness (Devaux);10-1

4 Winning Legends (Coppola);6-5

5 Mr Gerrity (Randall);25-1

6 Travel Winner (Beckwith);3-1

7 Song Chapter (Dobson);8-1

