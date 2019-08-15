Post time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Kissesfromheaven (B. Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);10-1
4 Justabitofcharm (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Total Conviction (Steven Rybka);12-1
6 American Sombrero (F.Coppola Jr);9-2
7 Best Choice (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Mccovey Cove N (Mark Beckwith);7-2
2 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
3 Acefortyfouramanda (B.Aldrich Jr);12-1
4 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);7-5
5 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);8-1
6 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Dustlanemissmolly (F. Coppola Jr);15-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mississippi Charm (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Best Honey Hanover (F.Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Apple Tina K (Steven Rybka);15-1
4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);5-1
5 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
8 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);20-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 One Hand Keg Stand (B. Aldrich Jr);10-1
2 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);5-1
3 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);7-5
4 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);7-2
6 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1
7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);15-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Open Table (Phil Fluet);15-1
4 Talbot Chanel (Brett Crawford);4-1
5 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1
6 Velocity Layla (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
7 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);9-2
8 Sun Viser (Billy Dobson);12-1
9 Late Night Delight (Jay Randall);6-1
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
2 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Clear Idea (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Coveredndiamonds N (J. Randall);9-2
5 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);4-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Retro Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
5 Artic Belle (Leon Bailey);7-2
6 Dear You (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);6-1
8 Maggnifispin (Mark Beckwith);5-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Jive Dancing A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
2 Mistress Angelina (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);8-1
5 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);20-1
6 Misty Memory N (Billy Dobson);6-5
7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);10-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);4-1
3 All You Can Dream (S. Genois);5-2
4 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);3-1
5 Cornerd Beach (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Saintsbury Lass (F. Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);8-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);5-1
3 Betabcool N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
4 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Well Said Maria (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 January A (Jay Randall);5-2
8 Obvious Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);7-2
