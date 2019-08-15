Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Kissesfromheaven (B. Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);10-1

4 Justabitofcharm (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Total Conviction (Steven Rybka);12-1

6 American Sombrero (F.Coppola Jr);9-2

7 Best Choice (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Mccovey Cove N (Mark Beckwith);7-2

2 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

3 Acefortyfouramanda (B.Aldrich Jr);12-1

4 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);7-5

5 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);8-1

6 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Dustlanemissmolly (F. Coppola Jr);15-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Mississippi Charm (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Best Honey Hanover (F.Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Apple Tina K (Steven Rybka);15-1

4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);5-1

5 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

8 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);20-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 One Hand Keg Stand (B. Aldrich Jr);10-1

2 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);7-5

4 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);7-2

6 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1

7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);15-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Open Table (Phil Fluet);15-1

4 Talbot Chanel (Brett Crawford);4-1

5 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1

6 Velocity Layla (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

7 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);9-2

8 Sun Viser (Billy Dobson);12-1

9 Late Night Delight (Jay Randall);6-1

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

2 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Clear Idea (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Coveredndiamonds N (J. Randall);9-2

5 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);4-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Retro Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

5 Artic Belle (Leon Bailey);7-2

6 Dear You (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);6-1

8 Maggnifispin (Mark Beckwith);5-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Jive Dancing A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

2 Mistress Angelina (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);8-1

5 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);20-1

6 Misty Memory N (Billy Dobson);6-5

7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);10-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);4-1

3 All You Can Dream (S. Genois);5-2

4 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);3-1

5 Cornerd Beach (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Saintsbury Lass (F. Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);8-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);5-1

3 Betabcool N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

4 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Well Said Maria (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 January A (Jay Randall);5-2

8 Obvious Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);7-2

