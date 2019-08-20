Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);12-1

2 Old Pal (Brian Cross);20-1

3 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);6-5

4 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 American Day (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

6 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Talking Tom (Alek Chartrand);15-1

8 Strong Pulse (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 She’s Got Game (Matt Kakaley);9-2

2 Bolt Of Speed (Jim Morrill Jr);8-1

3 Acrobatta (Jason Bartlett);3-1

4 American Chance (Scott Zeron);6-1

5 Spreckles (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 Ladyboss (Tyler Buter);5-2

7 Finally Free (Ray Schnittker);12-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $53,500.

1 Merga Hanover (Matt Kakaley);7-5

2 Turnthefrownaround (B. Dobson);9-2

3 So Rude (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2

4 Racine Bell (Jason Bartlett);6-1

5 Movie Town (Tyler Buter);8-1

6 Roll With Angel (Scott Zeron);15-1

7 Coconut Beach (Marcus Miller);12-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);6-1

2 Bambi (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Real Muscles (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 We’re In Trouble (F. Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Notoutofthewoods (M. Whitcroft);12-1

6 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);8-1

7 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);9-2

8 Baby Maker Hanover (Scott Zeron);3-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Sus (Jim Morrill Jr);7-2

2 Alleyesonme As (Marcus Miller);6-5

3 Ideal Dancer (Matt Kakaley);10-1

4 American Arrow (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5 My Rugala (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Know Your Roll (Tyler Buter);6-1

7 Twin B Salsa (Scott Zeron);20-1

8 Roll With Amy (Jason Bartlett);15-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);2-1

2 Ainsley Hanover (Scott Zeron);5-2

3 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2

4 Winning Legends (Steven Rybka);10-1

5 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Chilicheatum (Marcus Miller);25-1

8 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);8-1

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Itsoneofthose (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Comaway With Me (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);4-1

4 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

6 Im A Chloe (Ronald Harp);6-1

7 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);8-1

8 Newyorkblueblood (Hckbon-Mllr);10-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $52,500.

1 Major Battle (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Galleria Gal (Tyler Buter);5-2

3 Bolt Of Beauty (Marcus Miller);8-1

4 Tipperary Hill (Matt Kakaley);6-1

5 Dragon Roll (Jason Bartlett);3-1

6 Rapunzel Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr);4-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Hennessey (Marcus Miller);8-1

6 Lyons Amusements (J. Bartlett);5-1

7 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);3-1

8 Dramatist (Chris Long);20-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $52,500.

1 Jackie’s Express (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);4-1

3 Hen Party (Matt Kakaley);3-1

4 The Fun Marshall (Scott Zeron);9-2

5 Cash Roll (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2

6 Hidden Cove (Marcus Miller);8-1

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Charm And Grace (F. Coppola Jr);6-5

2 Ideal Patriot (Jim Morrill Jr);9-2

3 Shoes Galore (Billy Dobson);12-1

4 Special Achiever (Scott Zeron);7-2

5 Dee Dee Kay (Matt Kakaley);15-1

6 Sugaronthebeach (Jason Bartlett);6-1

7 Kitty Hoyne (Tyler Buter);10-1

12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);12-1

2 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);15-1

3 Prove It Allnight (Matt Kakaley);25-1

4 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);5-1

5 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);2-1

6 Master Faster (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

13TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

1 Generation Dottie (Zackary Gray);10-1

2 Bodylikeabackroad (Matt Kakaley);4-1

3 Leave’eminstitches (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2

4 Retro Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Clemmie Hanover (F. Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Ideal In Art (Jason Bartlett);3-1

14TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

1 Wiggle It Girl (Matt Kakaley);9-2

2 Ideal Kattimon (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Twin B Infinity (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Roll On The Odds (F. Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Special Graduate (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Generation Sissie (Jim Morrill Jr);10-1

