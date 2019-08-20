Post time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);12-1
2 Old Pal (Brian Cross);20-1
3 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);6-5
4 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);10-1
5 American Day (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
6 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Talking Tom (Alek Chartrand);15-1
8 Strong Pulse (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 She’s Got Game (Matt Kakaley);9-2
2 Bolt Of Speed (Jim Morrill Jr);8-1
3 Acrobatta (Jason Bartlett);3-1
4 American Chance (Scott Zeron);6-1
5 Spreckles (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 Ladyboss (Tyler Buter);5-2
7 Finally Free (Ray Schnittker);12-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $53,500.
1 Merga Hanover (Matt Kakaley);7-5
2 Turnthefrownaround (B. Dobson);9-2
3 So Rude (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2
4 Racine Bell (Jason Bartlett);6-1
5 Movie Town (Tyler Buter);8-1
6 Roll With Angel (Scott Zeron);15-1
7 Coconut Beach (Marcus Miller);12-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);6-1
2 Bambi (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 Real Muscles (Jim Devaux);10-1
4 We’re In Trouble (F. Coppola Jr);5-2
5 Notoutofthewoods (M. Whitcroft);12-1
6 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);8-1
7 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);9-2
8 Baby Maker Hanover (Scott Zeron);3-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Sus (Jim Morrill Jr);7-2
2 Alleyesonme As (Marcus Miller);6-5
3 Ideal Dancer (Matt Kakaley);10-1
4 American Arrow (Mark Beckwith);12-1
5 My Rugala (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Know Your Roll (Tyler Buter);6-1
7 Twin B Salsa (Scott Zeron);20-1
8 Roll With Amy (Jason Bartlett);15-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);2-1
2 Ainsley Hanover (Scott Zeron);5-2
3 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2
4 Winning Legends (Steven Rybka);10-1
5 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Chilicheatum (Marcus Miller);25-1
8 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);8-1
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Itsoneofthose (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Comaway With Me (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);4-1
4 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
6 Im A Chloe (Ronald Harp);6-1
7 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);8-1
8 Newyorkblueblood (Hckbon-Mllr);10-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $52,500.
1 Major Battle (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Galleria Gal (Tyler Buter);5-2
3 Bolt Of Beauty (Marcus Miller);8-1
4 Tipperary Hill (Matt Kakaley);6-1
5 Dragon Roll (Jason Bartlett);3-1
6 Rapunzel Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr);4-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Hennessey (Marcus Miller);8-1
6 Lyons Amusements (J. Bartlett);5-1
7 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);3-1
8 Dramatist (Chris Long);20-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $52,500.
1 Jackie’s Express (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 Hen Party (Matt Kakaley);3-1
4 The Fun Marshall (Scott Zeron);9-2
5 Cash Roll (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2
6 Hidden Cove (Marcus Miller);8-1
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Charm And Grace (F. Coppola Jr);6-5
2 Ideal Patriot (Jim Morrill Jr);9-2
3 Shoes Galore (Billy Dobson);12-1
4 Special Achiever (Scott Zeron);7-2
5 Dee Dee Kay (Matt Kakaley);15-1
6 Sugaronthebeach (Jason Bartlett);6-1
7 Kitty Hoyne (Tyler Buter);10-1
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);12-1
2 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);15-1
3 Prove It Allnight (Matt Kakaley);25-1
4 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);5-1
5 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);2-1
6 Master Faster (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
13TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Generation Dottie (Zackary Gray);10-1
2 Bodylikeabackroad (Matt Kakaley);4-1
3 Leave’eminstitches (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2
4 Retro Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Clemmie Hanover (F. Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Ideal In Art (Jason Bartlett);3-1
14TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Wiggle It Girl (Matt Kakaley);9-2
2 Ideal Kattimon (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Twin B Infinity (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Roll On The Odds (F. Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Special Graduate (Jay Randall);7-2
6 Generation Sissie (Jim Morrill Jr);10-1
