First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Mr French (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
4 Aggressive (Brett Crawford);15-1
5 Aventure (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);4-1
7 New York Chrome (Billy Dobson);5-1
8 Roger Prav It (Marcello Spano);10-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 Pepin Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-1
3 Partingoftheways (Steeven Genois);10-1
4 Weekend Wit Chucky (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 College Krystal (Brian Cross);3-1
6 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);7-2
8 Franky Two Times (Brett Crawford);4-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Sweet Royalty (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Manssive (Shawn T Gray);6-1
4 Front Street (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 The Royal Harry (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Alpha D’urzy (Billy Dobson);5-2
8 Slugfest (Brett Crawford);20-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Foundonabeach (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);5-2
6 With Our Luck (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);4-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Twisted Pretzel (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Odyssey Blue Chip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
3 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Andi’s Unreal (Shawn T Gray);9-2
6 Fear (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1
8 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);25-1
9 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);8-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
2 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);7-2
3 Southwind Larado (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Lady Macbeth (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Living Proof I Am (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Slieve League (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);15-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);7-2
2 Full Of Pride (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
3 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);10-1
4 Alona (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Er Ben (Jordan Derue);12-1
6 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);15-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Praying Angel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
2 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);7-5
3 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);12-1
4 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
5 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);15-1
6 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);8-1
7 Abequa (Billy Dobson);7-2
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Sweet Kadillac (Brett Crawford);7-2
3 The Light In Me (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Psycho Cinderella (Kevin Gale);15-1
5 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
6 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);8-5
7 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);12-1
8 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);20-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Im The Muscle (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Gigfy (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Cash Me Out (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
5 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Wings Of Royalty (Shawn T Gray);3-1
7 Bobs Hope (Jim Devaux);4-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 East To Cincy (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Darron Hall (Brett Crawford);10-1
5 Too Much Man (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Racintowardadream (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);12-1
4 Kennel Buddy (Jim Devaux);5-1
5 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);7-2
6 Quick Feet (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);6-1
