First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Mr French (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

4 Aggressive (Brett Crawford);15-1

5 Aventure (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);4-1

7 New York Chrome (Billy Dobson);5-1

8 Roger Prav It (Marcello Spano);10-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

2 Pepin Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-1

3 Partingoftheways (Steeven Genois);10-1

4 Weekend Wit Chucky (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 College Krystal (Brian Cross);3-1

6 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);7-2

8 Franky Two Times (Brett Crawford);4-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Sweet Royalty (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Manssive (Shawn T Gray);6-1

4 Front Street (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 The Royal Harry (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Alpha D’urzy (Billy Dobson);5-2

8 Slugfest (Brett Crawford);20-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Foundonabeach (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);5-2

6 With Our Luck (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);4-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Twisted Pretzel (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Odyssey Blue Chip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

3 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Andi’s Unreal (Shawn T Gray);9-2

6 Fear (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1

8 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);25-1

9 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);8-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

2 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);7-2

3 Southwind Larado (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Lady Macbeth (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Living Proof I Am (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Slieve League (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);15-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);7-2

2 Full Of Pride (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

3 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 Alona (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Er Ben (Jordan Derue);12-1

6 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);15-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Praying Angel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

2 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);7-5

3 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);12-1

4 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

5 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);15-1

6 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);8-1

7 Abequa (Billy Dobson);7-2

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Sweet Kadillac (Brett Crawford);7-2

3 The Light In Me (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Psycho Cinderella (Kevin Gale);15-1

5 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

6 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);8-5

7 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);12-1

8 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);20-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Im The Muscle (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Gigfy (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Cash Me Out (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Wings Of Royalty (Shawn T Gray);3-1

7 Bobs Hope (Jim Devaux);4-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 East To Cincy (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Darron Hall (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 Too Much Man (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Racintowardadream (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);12-1

4 Kennel Buddy (Jim Devaux);5-1

5 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);7-2

6 Quick Feet (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);6-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments