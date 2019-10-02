Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);4-1
2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);3-1
4 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);8-1
5 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);9-2
6 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);15-1
7 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);6-1
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1
2 Financial Impact (Phil Fluet);15-1
3 Big Weezy (Brett Crawford);3-1
4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);8-5
5 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Winning Legends (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Inxs (Jay Randall);20-1
8 Minor Obsession (Billy Dobson);12-1
9 Flyhawk El Fiero (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 I Got The Boy (Chris Long);9-2
2 Wonderful World (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1
3 Ourlittleflirt (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Better Said (Billy Dobson);7-2
5 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Ms Casey Mac (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
8 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);25-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);8-1
3 Ten Million (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
4 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 Sanchez Rocks (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Royal Soldier (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
7 Steel Deal (Chris Long);10-1
8 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);12-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Chase You (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Stonebridge Honey (Aldrich Jr);15-1
3 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Ys Tallia (Billy Dobson);9-5
6 Barynya A (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Spreester (Jim Devaux);9-2
8 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);7-2
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Eclipse Me N (Steeven Genois);2-1
4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);3-1
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Pasultimatedelite N (Beckwith);5-2
2 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);12-1
3 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Checkout Terror (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
6 Ok Jewel (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);15-1
8 Always Be Lucy (Jay Randall);8-1
9 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);9-2
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);3-1
4 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);4-1
5 Best Choice (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 J-bird Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Behati (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);8-5
5 Divine Wind (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Grand Man (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);15-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Bnb (Joseph Chindano Jr);7-5
2 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);8-5
3 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);12-1
4 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Dear You (Brett Crawford);20-1
6 Calusa (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Try For Art (Jim Devaux);15-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Qing Qong Bluechip (Chindano Jr);6-1
2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Baddabingbaddabang (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);3-1
5 Brenda’s Got It (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);9-2
7 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);10-1
8 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
9 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);15-1
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1
2 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);8-5
3 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);7-2
5 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 You Aint Dolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
