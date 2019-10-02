Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);4-1

2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);3-1

4 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);8-1

5 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);9-2

6 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);15-1

7 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);6-1

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Financial Impact (Phil Fluet);15-1

3 Big Weezy (Brett Crawford);3-1

4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);8-5

5 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Winning Legends (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Inxs (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Minor Obsession (Billy Dobson);12-1

9 Flyhawk El Fiero (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 I Got The Boy (Chris Long);9-2

2 Wonderful World (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1

3 Ourlittleflirt (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Better Said (Billy Dobson);7-2

5 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Ms Casey Mac (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

8 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);25-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);8-1

3 Ten Million (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

4 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Sanchez Rocks (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Royal Soldier (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

7 Steel Deal (Chris Long);10-1

8 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);12-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Chase You (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Stonebridge Honey (Aldrich Jr);15-1

3 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Ys Tallia (Billy Dobson);9-5

6 Barynya A (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Spreester (Jim Devaux);9-2

8 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);7-2

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 Eclipse Me N (Steeven Genois);2-1

4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);3-1

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Pasultimatedelite N (Beckwith);5-2

2 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);12-1

3 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Checkout Terror (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

6 Ok Jewel (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);15-1

8 Always Be Lucy (Jay Randall);8-1

9 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);9-2

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);3-1

4 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);4-1

5 Best Choice (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 J-bird Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Behati (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);8-5

5 Divine Wind (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Grand Man (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);15-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Bnb (Joseph Chindano Jr);7-5

2 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);8-5

3 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);12-1

4 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Dear You (Brett Crawford);20-1

6 Calusa (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Try For Art (Jim Devaux);15-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Qing Qong Bluechip (Chindano Jr);6-1

2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Baddabingbaddabang (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);3-1

5 Brenda’s Got It (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);9-2

7 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);10-1

8 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

9 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);15-1

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);20-1

2 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);8-5

3 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);7-2

5 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 You Aint Dolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

