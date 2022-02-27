Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);8-5
2 Rose Above It (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
3 Praying Dion (Luke Hanners);10-1
4 Chicwinner (Jim Devaux);6-5
5 Crazytimescharlie (C. Huckabone Jr);12-1
6 Conway’s Dreamin (Angus Mac Donald);8-1
7 Flyhawk El Fuerte (C. Huckabone III);20-1
8 Crekerri (Leon Bailey);25-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Era Of Change (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 Arianna Grandeo (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 Cinder’s Baby (Brett Beckwith);6-5
4 Olivia Camden Gb (Shawn T Gray);3-1
5 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);5-1
6 La Coeur Chapeau (Phil Fluet);20-1
7 Gucciriffic (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Dream On A Roll (Billy Dobson);15-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Panatee (Dustin Miller);10-1
2 Sg Alexia (Brett Beckwith);7-5
3 Never Not Dancing (Luke Hanners);2-1
4 Renatus (Chris Long);8-1
5 American Chance (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Theskysthelimit (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Cynosure (Leon Bailey);6-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 For Chips Sake (Chris Long);9-2
2 Spilling The Beans (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 My Rugala (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Always Mindy (Luke Hanners);5-2
5 Amini (Leon Bailey);3-1
6 Miss B (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Pammy Jo (Brett Beckwith);4-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Heavens Challenge (Billy Dobson);12-1
3 Like A Peach (Brett Beckwith);8-1
4 Mrs Krabappel (Chris Long);25-1
5 Cruisin Camnation (Phil Fluet);7-2
6 Duck N Roll (Brett Crawford);15-1
7 The Big Bankroll (Leon Bailey);20-1
8 Abuelita Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
9 Sunburst Kada (Luke Hanners);7-5
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);20-1
2 Checks On The Way (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
4 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 All Speed Rising (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);7-5
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.
1 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Cruizin The Night (Chris Long);10-1
3 Fox Valley Charliz (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
4 Firstup (Shawn T Gray);9-2
5 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);6-1
6 Dashintothebeach N (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 Precious Alexis (Brett Beckwith);8-1
8 Al-mar-got A Fever (Alek Chartrand);20-1
9 Clemmie Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Free Exchange (Chris Long);5-2
2 Missplacedrock (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 The Charging Moa N (Tyler Buter);3-1
4 Gimme Some Lovin’ (Luke Hanners);8-1
5 One Hand Keg Stand (A. Chartrand);10-1
6 Nashurallability (Shawn T Gray);6-1
7 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);4-1
8 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Allboutthematerial (Luke Hanners);6-5
2 Liewhentruthwilldo (C. Huckabone Jr);8-1
3 Marymount Hanover (Phil Fluet);15-1
4 Straight Talker (Brett Beckwith);4-1
5 Dixie Dude (Jim Devaux);20-1
6 Brio Beach (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Grateful Attitude (Chris Long);12-1
8 Watermelon Sugar (Billy Dobson);6-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);5-2
2 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);7-2
3 Express Delight N (Shawn T Gray);3-1
4 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 San Franny (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Unstoppable Hall (Luke Hanners);5-1
7 Falla Me Falla Me (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Lyons Anita (Billy Dobson);20-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Southern Memories (Chris Long);7-2
2 Spicytuna Bluechip (Shawn T Gray);4-1
3 Bigforherbritches (Brett Crawford);20-1
4 Yummy Candy (Brett Beckwith);8-5
5 Fiona (Joe Nassimos);25-1
6 Aryiana Star (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 The Tricks On Me (Leon Bailey);5-1
8 Broadway Role (Billy Dobson);12-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Miley Rose (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Eyemadream (Shawn T Gray);5-1
3 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Aintnohollabackgrl (Brett Beckwith);4-1
5 Shallow (Luke Hanners);6-1
6 So Supreme (Leon Bailey);9-2
7 Cheers For Chips (Phil Fluet);12-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Cash N Chrome (Leon Bailey);4-1
2 Navarone Hanover (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Stardust Memories (Brad Irvine);10-1
4 If Not Why Not (Michael D Miller);6-1
5 Lincoln Tunnel (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Serious Savannah (Jay Randall);12-1
7 Ulysses Bi (Brett Beckwith);9-2
8 The Reins Of Titan (Chris Long);15-1
9 Havana Ooh Nana (Brett Crawford);3-1