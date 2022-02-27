 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);8-5

2 Rose Above It (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

3 Praying Dion (Luke Hanners);10-1

4 Chicwinner (Jim Devaux);6-5

5 Crazytimescharlie (C. Huckabone Jr);12-1

6 Conway’s Dreamin (Angus Mac Donald);8-1

7 Flyhawk El Fuerte (C. Huckabone III);20-1

8 Crekerri (Leon Bailey);25-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Era Of Change (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Arianna Grandeo (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 Cinder’s Baby (Brett Beckwith);6-5

4 Olivia Camden Gb (Shawn T Gray);3-1

5 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);5-1

6 La Coeur Chapeau (Phil Fluet);20-1

7 Gucciriffic (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Dream On A Roll (Billy Dobson);15-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Panatee (Dustin Miller);10-1

2 Sg Alexia (Brett Beckwith);7-5

3 Never Not Dancing (Luke Hanners);2-1

4 Renatus (Chris Long);8-1

5 American Chance (Jim Devaux);5-1

6 Theskysthelimit (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Cynosure (Leon Bailey);6-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 For Chips Sake (Chris Long);9-2

2 Spilling The Beans (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 My Rugala (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Always Mindy (Luke Hanners);5-2

5 Amini (Leon Bailey);3-1

6 Miss B (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Pammy Jo (Brett Beckwith);4-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Heavens Challenge (Billy Dobson);12-1

3 Like A Peach (Brett Beckwith);8-1

4 Mrs Krabappel (Chris Long);25-1

5 Cruisin Camnation (Phil Fluet);7-2

6 Duck N Roll (Brett Crawford);15-1

7 The Big Bankroll (Leon Bailey);20-1

8 Abuelita Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

9 Sunburst Kada (Luke Hanners);7-5

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);20-1

2 Checks On The Way (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

4 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 All Speed Rising (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);7-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.

1 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Cruizin The Night (Chris Long);10-1

3 Fox Valley Charliz (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

4 Firstup (Shawn T Gray);9-2

5 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);6-1

6 Dashintothebeach N (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Precious Alexis (Brett Beckwith);8-1

8 Al-mar-got A Fever (Alek Chartrand);20-1

9 Clemmie Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Free Exchange (Chris Long);5-2

2 Missplacedrock (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 The Charging Moa N (Tyler Buter);3-1

4 Gimme Some Lovin’ (Luke Hanners);8-1

5 One Hand Keg Stand (A. Chartrand);10-1

6 Nashurallability (Shawn T Gray);6-1

7 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);4-1

8 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Allboutthematerial (Luke Hanners);6-5

2 Liewhentruthwilldo (C. Huckabone Jr);8-1

3 Marymount Hanover (Phil Fluet);15-1

4 Straight Talker (Brett Beckwith);4-1

5 Dixie Dude (Jim Devaux);20-1

6 Brio Beach (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Grateful Attitude (Chris Long);12-1

8 Watermelon Sugar (Billy Dobson);6-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);5-2

2 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);7-2

3 Express Delight N (Shawn T Gray);3-1

4 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 San Franny (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Unstoppable Hall (Luke Hanners);5-1

7 Falla Me Falla Me (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Lyons Anita (Billy Dobson);20-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Southern Memories (Chris Long);7-2

2 Spicytuna Bluechip (Shawn T Gray);4-1

3 Bigforherbritches (Brett Crawford);20-1

4 Yummy Candy (Brett Beckwith);8-5

5 Fiona (Joe Nassimos);25-1

6 Aryiana Star (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 The Tricks On Me (Leon Bailey);5-1

8 Broadway Role (Billy Dobson);12-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Miley Rose (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Eyemadream (Shawn T Gray);5-1

3 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Aintnohollabackgrl (Brett Beckwith);4-1

5 Shallow (Luke Hanners);6-1

6 So Supreme (Leon Bailey);9-2

7 Cheers For Chips (Phil Fluet);12-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Cash N Chrome (Leon Bailey);4-1

2 Navarone Hanover (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Stardust Memories (Brad Irvine);10-1

4 If Not Why Not (Michael D Miller);6-1

5 Lincoln Tunnel (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Serious Savannah (Jay Randall);12-1

7 Ulysses Bi (Brett Beckwith);9-2

8 The Reins Of Titan (Chris Long);15-1

9 Havana Ooh Nana (Brett Crawford);3-1

