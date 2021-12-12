Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Purpose Blue Chip (Leon Bailey);8-5
2 Ulysses Bi (Shawn T Gray);10-1
3 Tobasco (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Mr French (Brian Cross);5-1
5 Ursis Des Caillons (Jordan Derue);8-1
6 Dimes Make Dollars (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
7 Riverofroyalty (Luke Hanners);15-1
8 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);20-1
9 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 O’riley (Billy Dobson);10-1
2 Suzy Star (Jordan Derue);5-2
3 Jessie’s Swan (Chris Long);7-2
4 Me Three (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Can You Swing It (Leon Bailey);6-1
6 Im A Chloe (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Doc’s Bull Market (Jay Randall);8-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Cryptocraze (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 Muscle Ave (Shawn T Gray);6-1
4 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Hp Starlette (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Certify (Brett Beckwith);3-1
7 Southwind Cruze (Billy Dobson);4-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.
1 Cartier Volo (Phil Fluet);10-1
2 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);8-1
3 Double Dealing (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
5 Remember Titans (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);9-2
7 Gruden (Billy Dobson);4-1
8 Mark Of A Beast (Alek Chartrand);12-1
9 Mass Confession (Brett Beckwith);15-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 I M Fishin (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Kolin (Leon Bailey);6-1
3 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);5-2
4 Knight Angel (Brian Cross);8-1
5 If Not Why Not (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
7 Alex The Great (Chris Long);12-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Precieuse Cc (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 Bold Creation (Leon Bailey);12-1
3 Northern Skyway (Shawn T Gray);6-1
4 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);9-2
5 Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
6 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);9-5
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.
1 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Quadratic Bluechip (Chris Long);4-1
3 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
4 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);7-2
6 Esa (Jay Randall);5-1
7 Deswanslittlelorie (Phil Fluet);6-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Shall I Fear All (Jay Randall);8-5
2 Bless Your Heart (Michael Mc Givern);9-2
3 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
4 Lucky Marshmala (Rick Harp);12-1
5 Chicwinner (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);15-1
7 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);5-2
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);5-2
2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
3 Massamillion (Brett Crawford);15-1
4 Icingon De Cupcake (Luke Hanners);9-2
5 Beautiful Brenda (Alek Chartrand);6-1
6 The Lindy Treaty (Chris Long);3-1
7 Richsnortherndream (Billy Dobson);4-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Newyorkblueblood (Mark Beckwith);5-1
2 Arlanda (Chris Long);3-1
3 Im A Little Crazed (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);4-1
5 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);2-1
6 Standing Man (Alek Chartrand);8-1
7 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);20-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Creemore (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
2 Spotlessreputation (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
3 Bluffton (Luke Hanners);12-1
4 Caravelle (Phil Fluet);20-1
5 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);6-1
7 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);10-1
8 Chase A Check (Jim Devaux);8-1