Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Purpose Blue Chip (Leon Bailey);8-5

2 Ulysses Bi (Shawn T Gray);10-1

3 Tobasco (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Mr French (Brian Cross);5-1

5 Ursis Des Caillons (Jordan Derue);8-1

6 Dimes Make Dollars (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Luke Hanners);15-1

8 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);20-1

9 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 O’riley (Billy Dobson);10-1

2 Suzy Star (Jordan Derue);5-2

3 Jessie’s Swan (Chris Long);7-2

4 Me Three (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Can You Swing It (Leon Bailey);6-1

6 Im A Chloe (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Doc’s Bull Market (Jay Randall);8-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Cryptocraze (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 Muscle Ave (Shawn T Gray);6-1

4 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Hp Starlette (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Certify (Brett Beckwith);3-1

7 Southwind Cruze (Billy Dobson);4-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.

1 Cartier Volo (Phil Fluet);10-1

2 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);8-1

3 Double Dealing (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

5 Remember Titans (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);9-2

7 Gruden (Billy Dobson);4-1

8 Mark Of A Beast (Alek Chartrand);12-1

9 Mass Confession (Brett Beckwith);15-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 I M Fishin (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Kolin (Leon Bailey);6-1

3 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);5-2

4 Knight Angel (Brian Cross);8-1

5 If Not Why Not (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

7 Alex The Great (Chris Long);12-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Precieuse Cc (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Bold Creation (Leon Bailey);12-1

3 Northern Skyway (Shawn T Gray);6-1

4 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);9-2

5 Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

6 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);9-5

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.

1 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Quadratic Bluechip (Chris Long);4-1

3 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

4 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);7-2

6 Esa (Jay Randall);5-1

7 Deswanslittlelorie (Phil Fluet);6-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Shall I Fear All (Jay Randall);8-5

2 Bless Your Heart (Michael Mc Givern);9-2

3 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

4 Lucky Marshmala (Rick Harp);12-1

5 Chicwinner (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);15-1

7 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);5-2

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);5-2

2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

3 Massamillion (Brett Crawford);15-1

4 Icingon De Cupcake (Luke Hanners);9-2

5 Beautiful Brenda (Alek Chartrand);6-1

6 The Lindy Treaty (Chris Long);3-1

7 Richsnortherndream (Billy Dobson);4-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Newyorkblueblood (Mark Beckwith);5-1

2 Arlanda (Chris Long);3-1

3 Im A Little Crazed (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);4-1

5 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);2-1

6 Standing Man (Alek Chartrand);8-1

7 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);20-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Creemore (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

2 Spotlessreputation (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

3 Bluffton (Luke Hanners);12-1

4 Caravelle (Phil Fluet);20-1

5 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);6-1

7 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);10-1

8 Chase A Check (Jim Devaux);8-1

