First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);5-2
2 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);8-5
4 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);12-1
5 Freedom Reigns (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
6 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);9-2
2 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
4 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);5-1
6 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Devisser (Steven Rybka);25-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);7-2
2 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);5-1
3 Headlights On (Brian Cross);12-1
4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);6-5
5 Montera (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Real Kid (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Treasure Mach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Silverinyourpocket (John Duggan);15-1
2 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);5-1
3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
5 Itsallaboutmach (Mark Beckwith);12-1
6 Stonebridge Adam (Shawn T Gray);6-1
7 Sure Please (Billy Dobson);3-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Johnnysfirecracker (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);10-1
3 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);8-1
5 Whata Twist (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Dinner Guest (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 Ghosts And Legends (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
8 Rock On Moe (Gerry Mattison);12-1
9 Bettor Rock On N (Mark Beckwith);8-5
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);10-1
2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);7-2
4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);10-1
4 Brookdale Bruiser (Brett Crawford);20-1
5 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Abba Official (Shawn T Gray);4-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
2 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Starsky’s Dream N (Mark Beckwith);5-1
4 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);3-1
5 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);2-1
6 Star Of Terror (Shawn T Gray);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Archetto Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
2 Goose Mountain (Steeven Genois);5-1
3 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);8-1
4 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Major Camby (Jay Randall);4-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Howmacsblackjack (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);5-2
