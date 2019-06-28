First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);5-2

2 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);8-5

4 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);12-1

5 Freedom Reigns (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

6 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);9-2

2 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

4 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);5-1

6 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Devisser (Steven Rybka);25-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);7-2

2 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Headlights On (Brian Cross);12-1

4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);6-5

5 Montera (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Real Kid (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Treasure Mach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Silverinyourpocket (John Duggan);15-1

2 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);5-1

3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

5 Itsallaboutmach (Mark Beckwith);12-1

6 Stonebridge Adam (Shawn T Gray);6-1

7 Sure Please (Billy Dobson);3-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Johnnysfirecracker (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);10-1

3 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);8-1

5 Whata Twist (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Dinner Guest (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 Ghosts And Legends (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

8 Rock On Moe (Gerry Mattison);12-1

9 Bettor Rock On N (Mark Beckwith);8-5

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);10-1

2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);7-2

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);10-1

4 Brookdale Bruiser (Brett Crawford);20-1

5 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Abba Official (Shawn T Gray);4-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Starsky’s Dream N (Mark Beckwith);5-1

4 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);3-1

5 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);2-1

6 Star Of Terror (Shawn T Gray);6-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Archetto Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

2 Goose Mountain (Steeven Genois);5-1

3 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);8-1

4 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Major Camby (Jay Randall);4-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Howmacsblackjack (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);5-2

