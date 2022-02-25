Saratoga Entries
First post: 5 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum) 12-1
2 Chaleurs Ad (Jay Randall) 10-1
3 Better Moonon Over (Jim Devaux) 7-2
4 Diamond Cowboy (Luke Hanners) 7-5
5 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith) 5-1
6 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray) 8-1
7 Star Of Terror (Brett Crawford) 25-1
8 Northern Virgin (Billy Dobson) 15-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Umberto (Shawn T Gray) 3-1
2 Northern Rein (Luke Hanners) 7-2
3 Stop Staring (Leon Bailey) 5-1
4 Toonie Teen (Chris Long) 6-1
5 Steel Reefer (Brett Beckwith) 8-1
6 Kid Dynomite (Jim Devaux) 12-1
7 Hestherightstuff (Billy Dobson) 5-2
8 Captain Ray (Larry Stalbaum) 10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Keystone Catalyst (Larry Stalbaum) 5-2
2 Smile E Coyote (Leon Bailey) 15-1
3 Stormy Beach (Brett Beckwith) 6-1
4 General Harper (Dustin Miller) 20-1
5 Bo Dover (Phil Fluet) 10-1
6 Jk Rockin Roll (Jim Devaux) 7-2
7 Mr D Duff (Luke Hanners) 8-5
8 Lovethewayyoulie (Billy Dobson) 12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Devisser (Phil Fluet) 7-2
2 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long) 4-1
3 Gokudo Hanover (Jay Randall) 3-1
4 Sammy The Bull N (Luke Hanners) 9-2
5 I’ve Got Hootspa (Leon Bailey) 15-1
6 Marcus Seelster (Jim Devaux) 10-1
7 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith) 8-1
8 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson) 5-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Fireball (Luke Hanners) 7-5
2 Nothing To Prove (Jim Devaux) 6-1
3 Andreios Kardia (Larry Stalbaum) 7-2
4 Gibus (Jay Randall) 5-2
5 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long) 8-1
6 Imagineuwithoutme (Billy Dobson) 12-1
7 Drawing Dragons (Brett Beckwith) 10-1
8 Billion Dollar Day (Alek Chartrand) 15-1
9 Sneak On Bye (Shawn T Gray) 20-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Bettor Cat (Leon Bailey) 10-1
2 Isaac (Phil Fluet) 8-1
3 Veneno (Jim Devaux) 6-1
4 Salt Life (Brett Crawford) 12-1
5 Keystone Dakota (Brett Beckwith) 9-2
6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum) 3-1
7 Hudson Phil (Billy Dobson) 5-2
8 Skyway Victor (Jay Randall) 4-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Ocean Blue (Jim Devaux) 10-1
2 Walk It Talk It (Jay Randall) 9-2
3 Jericho Willie (Leon Bailey) 6-1
4 Bombshell Hanover (Brett Beckwith) 2-1
5 Matticulous Gb (Larry Stalbaum) 5-2
6 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand) 8-1
7 Aces Rock (Luke Hanners) 12-1
8 Dull Roar (Billy Dobson) 15-1
9 Velocity Smoke (Chris Long) 20-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray) 5-2
2 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith) 8-1
3 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum) 6-1
4 Waimac Attack N (Jay Randall) 3-1
5 Shrimp And Grits (Jim Devaux) 10-1
6 Gunpowder N (Truman Gale) 4-1
7 Luck N Roll K (Luke Hanners) 9-2
8 Headlights On (Brian Cross) 15-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Mcbuster (Brett Crawford) 15-1
2 Woodmere Rollex (Jay Randall) 4-1
3 Overflow (Chris Long) 3-1
4 Townline Lucky You (Brett Beckwith) 5-2
5 Ozark (Jim Devaux) 10-1
6 Southwind Ramsay (Larry Stalbaum) 9-2
7 Sir Shadow (Luke Hanners) 5-1
8 Major Makover (Billy Dobson) 12-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.
1 Stonebridge Mach (Jim Devaux) 4-1
2 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners) 10-1
3 Simple Kinda Man (Phil Fluet) 7-2
4 Rockin The Blaze (Brett Beckwith) 5-1
5 Oregon Trail (Billy Dobson) 6-1
6 Roll With Dom (Shawn T Gray) 8-1
7 Western Beachboy (Chris Long) 12-1
8 Santanna One (Leon Bailey) 15-1
9 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum) 5-2
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Disneyman (Chris Long) 8-1
2 Bombay Bobby (Brett Beckwith) 7-2
3 Rock On Tommy (Larry Stalbaum) 12-1
4 Furious Beach (Billy Dobson) 2-1
5 Calvin K (Leon Bailey) 8-5
6 Rocknrollroyalty (C. Huckabone Jr) 15-1
7 No Schmo Joe (Jim Devaux) 10-1
8 Fifth Son (Luke Hanners) 20-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Timetoroll Hanover (C. Huckabone Jr) 9-2
2 B Cool Fool (Leon Bailey) 8-5
3 Part Time Affair (Larry Stalbaum) 12-1
4 Milan Blu (Claude Huckabone III) 8-1
5 Old Pal (Truman Gale) 6-1
6 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford) 10-1
7 Imamajorplayer (Luke Hanners) 7-2
8 Road Map (Jim Devaux) 15-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Gentlemensattitude (Chris Long) 10-1
2 Time For George (Brett Beckwith) 6-1
3 Cache All The Way (Jim Devaux) 5-1
4 Kick The Dirt Up (Brad Irvine) 7-2
5 Maximum Ideal (Phil Fluet) 20-1
6 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson) 8-1
7 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners) 9-2
8 Illbewatchingu (Jay Randall) 15-1
9 Mr Dunnigans (Shawn T Gray) 8-5