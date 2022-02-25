 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Entries

First post: 5 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum) 12-1

2 Chaleurs Ad (Jay Randall) 10-1

3 Better Moonon Over (Jim Devaux) 7-2

4 Diamond Cowboy (Luke Hanners) 7-5

5 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith) 5-1

6 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray) 8-1

7 Star Of Terror (Brett Crawford) 25-1

8 Northern Virgin (Billy Dobson) 15-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Umberto (Shawn T Gray) 3-1

2 Northern Rein (Luke Hanners) 7-2

3 Stop Staring (Leon Bailey) 5-1

4 Toonie Teen (Chris Long) 6-1

5 Steel Reefer (Brett Beckwith) 8-1

6 Kid Dynomite (Jim Devaux) 12-1

7 Hestherightstuff (Billy Dobson) 5-2

8 Captain Ray (Larry Stalbaum) 10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Keystone Catalyst (Larry Stalbaum) 5-2

2 Smile E Coyote (Leon Bailey) 15-1

3 Stormy Beach (Brett Beckwith) 6-1

4 General Harper (Dustin Miller) 20-1

5 Bo Dover (Phil Fluet) 10-1

6 Jk Rockin Roll (Jim Devaux) 7-2

7 Mr D Duff (Luke Hanners) 8-5

8 Lovethewayyoulie (Billy Dobson) 12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Devisser (Phil Fluet) 7-2

2 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long) 4-1

3 Gokudo Hanover (Jay Randall) 3-1

4 Sammy The Bull N (Luke Hanners) 9-2

5 I’ve Got Hootspa (Leon Bailey) 15-1

6 Marcus Seelster (Jim Devaux) 10-1

7 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith) 8-1

8 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson) 5-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Fireball (Luke Hanners) 7-5

2 Nothing To Prove (Jim Devaux) 6-1

3 Andreios Kardia (Larry Stalbaum) 7-2

4 Gibus (Jay Randall) 5-2

5 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long) 8-1

6 Imagineuwithoutme (Billy Dobson) 12-1

7 Drawing Dragons (Brett Beckwith) 10-1

8 Billion Dollar Day (Alek Chartrand) 15-1

9 Sneak On Bye (Shawn T Gray) 20-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Bettor Cat (Leon Bailey) 10-1

2 Isaac (Phil Fluet) 8-1

3 Veneno (Jim Devaux) 6-1

4 Salt Life (Brett Crawford) 12-1

5 Keystone Dakota (Brett Beckwith) 9-2

6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum) 3-1

7 Hudson Phil (Billy Dobson) 5-2

8 Skyway Victor (Jay Randall) 4-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Ocean Blue (Jim Devaux) 10-1

2 Walk It Talk It (Jay Randall) 9-2

3 Jericho Willie (Leon Bailey) 6-1

4 Bombshell Hanover (Brett Beckwith) 2-1

5 Matticulous Gb (Larry Stalbaum) 5-2

6 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand) 8-1

7 Aces Rock (Luke Hanners) 12-1

8 Dull Roar (Billy Dobson) 15-1

9 Velocity Smoke (Chris Long) 20-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray) 5-2

2 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith) 8-1

3 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum) 6-1

4 Waimac Attack N (Jay Randall) 3-1

5 Shrimp And Grits (Jim Devaux) 10-1

6 Gunpowder N (Truman Gale) 4-1

7 Luck N Roll K (Luke Hanners) 9-2

8 Headlights On (Brian Cross) 15-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Mcbuster (Brett Crawford) 15-1

2 Woodmere Rollex (Jay Randall) 4-1

3 Overflow (Chris Long) 3-1

4 Townline Lucky You (Brett Beckwith) 5-2

5 Ozark (Jim Devaux) 10-1

6 Southwind Ramsay (Larry Stalbaum) 9-2

7 Sir Shadow (Luke Hanners) 5-1

8 Major Makover (Billy Dobson) 12-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.

1 Stonebridge Mach (Jim Devaux) 4-1

2 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners) 10-1

3 Simple Kinda Man (Phil Fluet) 7-2

4 Rockin The Blaze (Brett Beckwith) 5-1

5 Oregon Trail (Billy Dobson) 6-1

6 Roll With Dom (Shawn T Gray) 8-1

7 Western Beachboy (Chris Long) 12-1

8 Santanna One (Leon Bailey) 15-1

9 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum) 5-2

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Disneyman (Chris Long) 8-1

2 Bombay Bobby (Brett Beckwith) 7-2

3 Rock On Tommy (Larry Stalbaum) 12-1

4 Furious Beach (Billy Dobson) 2-1

5 Calvin K (Leon Bailey) 8-5

6 Rocknrollroyalty (C. Huckabone Jr) 15-1

7 No Schmo Joe (Jim Devaux) 10-1

8 Fifth Son (Luke Hanners) 20-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Timetoroll Hanover (C. Huckabone Jr) 9-2

2 B Cool Fool (Leon Bailey) 8-5

3 Part Time Affair (Larry Stalbaum) 12-1

4 Milan Blu (Claude Huckabone III) 8-1

5 Old Pal (Truman Gale) 6-1

6 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford) 10-1

7 Imamajorplayer (Luke Hanners) 7-2

8 Road Map (Jim Devaux) 15-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Gentlemensattitude (Chris Long) 10-1

2 Time For George (Brett Beckwith) 6-1

3 Cache All The Way (Jim Devaux) 5-1

4 Kick The Dirt Up (Brad Irvine) 7-2

5 Maximum Ideal (Phil Fluet) 20-1

6 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson) 8-1

7 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners) 9-2

8 Illbewatchingu (Jay Randall) 15-1

9 Mr Dunnigans (Shawn T Gray) 8-5

