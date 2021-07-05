Saratoga Entries

 Skip to main content
First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Really Blue Skies (Wally Hennessey);2-1

2 Valyrian Steel (John Stark Jr);15-1

3 Henry Iam Iam (Brett Crawford);10-1

4 Whitelight (Francis Raia II);12-1

5 Palpitations (Jimmy Whittemore);5-2

6 Parimutual Hall (Jim Devaux);20-1

7 Cyrkle Up (Phil Fluet);7-2

8 Piranha First (Steeven Genois);25-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);12-1

2 Tesla Seelster (Denis St Pierre);7-5

3 Mr Wisconsin (Steeven Genois);9-2

4 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Lucky Sevens (Wally Hennessey);25-1

8 Lexa Hanover (Jim Devaux);10-1

9 Battle Queen (Billy Dobson);6-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 River Of Denile (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Tipsy Gypsy (Alek Chartrand);4-1

3 Dogs Of War (Phil Fluet);9-2

4 Sister Meg (John Stark Jr);8-1

5 Da Boogie Man (Tony Ciuffetelli);10-1

6 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);12-1

7 Mean Tweet (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 New Legacy (Wally Hennessey);5-2

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

2 Prince C Hall (Billy Dobson);25-1

3 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Someway Same Hall (Steeven Genois);6-1

5 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);6-5

6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Swancredit (Wally Hennessey);4-1

8 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);12-1

2 Darlington Hall (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

3 Step Forward (Wally Hennessey);3-1

4 Split Rail (Alek Chartrand);7-5

5 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

6 Southwind Rich (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Grandpa Erv (Steeven Genois);10-1

8 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);15-1

9 Hecate (Mark Beckwith);20-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Too Cool To Fool (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Insane Chase (Phil Fluet);20-1

3 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);7-5

4 Flyhawk El Fiero (Michelle Miller);6-1

5 Black Magic Storm (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

6 In The Cards (Brett Crawford);7-2

7 Enchanting Woman (J. Whittemore);9-2

8 Ks Dream (Jim Devaux);10-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);5-1

2 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);6-1

4 Titanama (Michael Mc Givern);25-1

5 Cutthe Cord (Phil Fluet);20-1

6 One Margarita (Dan Daley);6-5

7 Graceful Titan (John Stark Jr);4-1

8 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);8-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $48,867. New York Sire Stakes

1 Gertrude (Andy Miller);2-1

2 Aulter Ego (Charlie Norris);20-1

3 La Vie En Blanc (Andrew Mccarthy);9-2

4 Janine’s Action (Brian Sears);12-1

5 Cash Infusion (Wally Hennessey);6-1

6 Seven On The Rocks (John Stark Jr);5-2

7 Quinnpatrickshea (Joe Bongiorno);15-1

8 Bare My Soul (David Miller);8-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600. New York Sire Stakes

1 Hallway Babe (Thomas Corelli);4-1

2 Out Of The Blue (David Miller);5-2

3 Hannah’s Match (Michael D Miller);3-1

4 Peaceful Protester (Chuck Connor Jr);12-1

5 Northoftheborder (Brett Crawford);5-1

6 Fire Flower (Jim Devaux);8-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600. New York Sire Stake

1 Praying Dion (Wally Hennessey);5-2

2 Duel Command (Charlie Norris);8-1

3 Vivian’s Crown (Andy Miller);10-1

4 Flaunt It To Winit (Andrew Mccarthy);6-1

5 Brandy Brook (Ronald Harp);3-1

6 Conway’s Dreamin (A. Mac Donald);7-2

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000. New York Sire Stakes

1 Sevenopper (Trond Smedshammer);7-2

2 Spicy Red Head (Dan Daley);3-1

3 Tap Me Blue Chip (David Miller);8-1

4 New Year’s Eve (Steeven Genois);15-1

5 Iluvmymiumiu’s (Andrew Mccarthy);10-1

6 We Could Be Heros (Tyler Buter);6-1

7 Cherry Lovin (Wally Hennessey);20-1

8 Adjure Hanover (Andy Miller);5-2

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $47,966. New York Sire Stakes

1 Gettinmystepsin (Andy Miller);9-2

2 Cranberry Lake (Wally Hennessey);3-1

3 All The Credit (Brian Sears);6-1

4 Seveyond (Trond Smedshammer);8-1

5 Bomb Hugger (Anthony Macdonald);4-1

6 Prasiolite (Tyler Buter);5-2

7 Little Pink Lies (Andrew Mccarthy);15-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500. New York Sire Stake

1 Call Me Coco (Michael Mc Givern);10-1

2 Putinonthebling (John Stark Jr);3-1

3 My Opal (Jimmy Whittemore);5-2

4 Happy Hippie (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Angel Food (Claude Huckabone Jr);7-2

14TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $48,867. New York Sire Stakes

1 Angels Folly (Trond Smedshammer);8-1

2 Deli Tessel (Jimmy Whittemore);15-1

3 Joviality S (Brian Sears);6-1

4 Cowboy Crushn (Joe Bongiorno);2-1

5 Storybook Ending (Tyler Buter);10-1

6 Pioneer As (Andy Miller);5-2

7 She’s A Scorcher (David Miller);12-1

8 Valentina Blu (Andrew Mccarthy);9-2

15TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000. New York Sire Stakes

1 Sevenare (Trond Smedshammer);5-2

2 Sundae Funday (Brian Sears);6-1

3 Rheia Rose (Tyler Buter);4-1

4 Devious Promises (Michael Mc Givern);3-1

5 Soundofsilence As (Andrew Mccarthy);8-1

6 Je Suis Si Belle (Andy Miller);9-2

7 Tantalize Bluechip (Alek Chartrand);10-1

8 Impact Jane (Wally Hennessey);12-1

