Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Really Blue Skies (Wally Hennessey);2-1
2 Valyrian Steel (John Stark Jr);15-1
3 Henry Iam Iam (Brett Crawford);10-1
4 Whitelight (Francis Raia II);12-1
5 Palpitations (Jimmy Whittemore);5-2
6 Parimutual Hall (Jim Devaux);20-1
7 Cyrkle Up (Phil Fluet);7-2
8 Piranha First (Steeven Genois);25-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);12-1
2 Tesla Seelster (Denis St Pierre);7-5
3 Mr Wisconsin (Steeven Genois);9-2
4 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Lucky Sevens (Wally Hennessey);25-1
8 Lexa Hanover (Jim Devaux);10-1
9 Battle Queen (Billy Dobson);6-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 River Of Denile (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Tipsy Gypsy (Alek Chartrand);4-1
3 Dogs Of War (Phil Fluet);9-2
4 Sister Meg (John Stark Jr);8-1
5 Da Boogie Man (Tony Ciuffetelli);10-1
6 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);12-1
7 Mean Tweet (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 New Legacy (Wally Hennessey);5-2
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
2 Prince C Hall (Billy Dobson);25-1
3 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Someway Same Hall (Steeven Genois);6-1
5 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);6-5
6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Swancredit (Wally Hennessey);4-1
8 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);12-1
2 Darlington Hall (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
3 Step Forward (Wally Hennessey);3-1
4 Split Rail (Alek Chartrand);7-5
5 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
6 Southwind Rich (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Grandpa Erv (Steeven Genois);10-1
8 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);15-1
9 Hecate (Mark Beckwith);20-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Too Cool To Fool (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Insane Chase (Phil Fluet);20-1
3 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);7-5
4 Flyhawk El Fiero (Michelle Miller);6-1
5 Black Magic Storm (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
6 In The Cards (Brett Crawford);7-2
7 Enchanting Woman (J. Whittemore);9-2
8 Ks Dream (Jim Devaux);10-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);5-1
2 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);6-1
4 Titanama (Michael Mc Givern);25-1
5 Cutthe Cord (Phil Fluet);20-1
6 One Margarita (Dan Daley);6-5
7 Graceful Titan (John Stark Jr);4-1
8 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);8-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $48,867. New York Sire Stakes
1 Gertrude (Andy Miller);2-1
2 Aulter Ego (Charlie Norris);20-1
3 La Vie En Blanc (Andrew Mccarthy);9-2
4 Janine’s Action (Brian Sears);12-1
5 Cash Infusion (Wally Hennessey);6-1
6 Seven On The Rocks (John Stark Jr);5-2
7 Quinnpatrickshea (Joe Bongiorno);15-1
8 Bare My Soul (David Miller);8-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600. New York Sire Stakes
1 Hallway Babe (Thomas Corelli);4-1
2 Out Of The Blue (David Miller);5-2
3 Hannah’s Match (Michael D Miller);3-1
4 Peaceful Protester (Chuck Connor Jr);12-1
5 Northoftheborder (Brett Crawford);5-1
6 Fire Flower (Jim Devaux);8-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600. New York Sire Stake
1 Praying Dion (Wally Hennessey);5-2
2 Duel Command (Charlie Norris);8-1
3 Vivian’s Crown (Andy Miller);10-1
4 Flaunt It To Winit (Andrew Mccarthy);6-1
5 Brandy Brook (Ronald Harp);3-1
6 Conway’s Dreamin (A. Mac Donald);7-2
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000. New York Sire Stakes
1 Sevenopper (Trond Smedshammer);7-2
2 Spicy Red Head (Dan Daley);3-1
3 Tap Me Blue Chip (David Miller);8-1
4 New Year’s Eve (Steeven Genois);15-1
5 Iluvmymiumiu’s (Andrew Mccarthy);10-1
6 We Could Be Heros (Tyler Buter);6-1
7 Cherry Lovin (Wally Hennessey);20-1
8 Adjure Hanover (Andy Miller);5-2
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $47,966. New York Sire Stakes
1 Gettinmystepsin (Andy Miller);9-2
2 Cranberry Lake (Wally Hennessey);3-1
3 All The Credit (Brian Sears);6-1
4 Seveyond (Trond Smedshammer);8-1
5 Bomb Hugger (Anthony Macdonald);4-1
6 Prasiolite (Tyler Buter);5-2
7 Little Pink Lies (Andrew Mccarthy);15-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500. New York Sire Stake
1 Call Me Coco (Michael Mc Givern);10-1
2 Putinonthebling (John Stark Jr);3-1
3 My Opal (Jimmy Whittemore);5-2
4 Happy Hippie (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Angel Food (Claude Huckabone Jr);7-2
14TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $48,867. New York Sire Stakes
1 Angels Folly (Trond Smedshammer);8-1
2 Deli Tessel (Jimmy Whittemore);15-1
3 Joviality S (Brian Sears);6-1
4 Cowboy Crushn (Joe Bongiorno);2-1
5 Storybook Ending (Tyler Buter);10-1
6 Pioneer As (Andy Miller);5-2
7 She’s A Scorcher (David Miller);12-1
8 Valentina Blu (Andrew Mccarthy);9-2
15TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000. New York Sire Stakes
1 Sevenare (Trond Smedshammer);5-2
2 Sundae Funday (Brian Sears);6-1
3 Rheia Rose (Tyler Buter);4-1
4 Devious Promises (Michael Mc Givern);3-1
5 Soundofsilence As (Andrew Mccarthy);8-1
6 Je Suis Si Belle (Andy Miller);9-2
7 Tantalize Bluechip (Alek Chartrand);10-1
8 Impact Jane (Wally Hennessey);12-1