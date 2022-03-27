Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 One Hand Keg Stand (Brett Beckwith);5-2
2 Gimme Some Lovin’ (Luke Hanners);8-1
3 Tipperary Hill (Jim Devaux);7-5
4 Mrs Krabappel (Chris Long);25-1
5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Delightful Trysta (Leon Bailey);12-1
7 Abuelita Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
8 Duck N Roll (Brett Crawford);30-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Time To Imagine (Leon Bailey);5-2
2 Miley Rose (Shawn T Gray);4-1
3 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);3-1
4 Special Olivia (Alek Chartrand);9-2
5 Madam Dolce (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Aintnohollabackgrl (Luke Hanners);8-1
7 Unstoppable Hall (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Ap Blaze Of Glory (Jim Devaux);10-1
9 Lyons Anita (Jay Randall);15-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
2 Real Cool Moves (Alek Chartrand);6-1
3 Allforone Hanover (Leon Bailey);12-1
4 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Just Liv Broadway (Jay Randall);7-5
6 Perfect Vixen (John Stark Jr);3-1
7 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
8 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);15-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Falla Me Falla Me (Brett Beckwith);3-1
2 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Lyons Queen (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Theskysthelimit (Chris Long);20-1
5 Penthousepalace (Jim Devaux);7-2
6 The Hunt Is On (Leon Bailey);4-1
7 Side Hustle (Luke Hanners);25-1
8 Fiona (Joe Nassimos);15-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 My Cam Girl (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Arianna Grandeo (Brett Beckwith);10-1
3 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);6-5
4 Dream On A Roll (Leon Bailey);15-1
5 Sunburst Kada (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Kea Island (Luke Hanners);7-2
7 Olivia Camden Gb (Shawn T Gray);8-1
8 Renatus (Chris Long);25-1
9 Tinker Taxi (Brett Crawford);12-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
2 Mc Kella (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);12-1
4 Birch Island Betty (Brett Beckwith);6-1
5 The Fun Marshall (Alek Chartrand);3-1
6 All Speed Rising (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);5-2
8 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);9-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.
1 Dashintothebeach N (Jim Devaux);6-5
2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
3 Amini (Leon Bailey);10-1
4 Cinder’s Baby (Luke Hanners);8-1
5 Infinite Symbol A (Shawn T Gray);6-1
6 Beauty Is Blind (Christopher Petrelli);0-0
7 Precious Alexis (Brett Beckwith);12-1
8 Clemmie Hanover (Brian Cross);20-1
9 My Rugala (Jay Randall);15-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Alittlesidehustl N (Jay Randall);6-5
2 Sg Alexia (Brett Beckwith);4-1
3 Allmylovin Hanover (Jim Devaux);12-1
4 Southern Memories (Chris Long);20-1
5 The Tricks On Me (Leon Bailey);10-1
6 Rock N Spree (Billy Dobson);15-1
7 Allboutthematerial (Luke Hanners);8-1
8 Lets Ryde Girl (Brian Cross);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Reaganomics (Luke Hanners);3-1
2 Goodlucksweetheart (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Dealonimo (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Fomo (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Hunting For Wealth (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
6 Happy By Nature (Leon Bailey);8-1
7 Spreezy (Billy Dobson);20-1
8 Liewhentruthwilldo (C. Huckabone Jr);4-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Bontz N (Luke Hanners);7-2
3 Al-mar-got A Fever (Alek Chartrand);5-1
4 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);25-1
5 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Free Exchange (Chris Long);8-1
7 Taken Control (Leon Bailey);20-1
8 Miss B (Jay Randall);12-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Mooseonyourcaboose (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
3 Newyorkblueblood (Alek Chartrand);3-1
4 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);7-2
5 Mommy’s Champ (Brett Beckwith);25-1
6 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);6-1
7 Cantkeepmiasecret (A. Mac Donald);8-1
8 Duane’s Cookie (Jay Randall);12-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Tremendous Cruiser (Brett Beckwith);5-2
2 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Twisted Betty (Chris Long);3-1
4 Haunt Your Dreams (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Mom’s Command (Leon Bailey);20-1
6 Bigforherbritches (Alek Chartrand);15-1
7 Marymount Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1
8 Brio Beach (Brett Crawford);10-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Express Delight N (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 We The Female (Leon Bailey);6-1
3 San Franny (Joe Nassimos);12-1
4 Classica (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
5 Glory Ghost (Brett Beckwith);15-1
6 Cheers For Chips (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Zebs Watching (Luke Hanners);7-2
8 La Coeur Chapeau (Shawn T Gray);20-1
9 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);5-1