 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saratoga Entries

  • 0

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 One Hand Keg Stand (Brett Beckwith);5-2

2 Gimme Some Lovin’ (Luke Hanners);8-1

3 Tipperary Hill (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Mrs Krabappel (Chris Long);25-1

5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Delightful Trysta (Leon Bailey);12-1

7 Abuelita Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

8 Duck N Roll (Brett Crawford);30-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Time To Imagine (Leon Bailey);5-2

2 Miley Rose (Shawn T Gray);4-1

3 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);3-1

People are also reading…

4 Special Olivia (Alek Chartrand);9-2

5 Madam Dolce (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Aintnohollabackgrl (Luke Hanners);8-1

7 Unstoppable Hall (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Ap Blaze Of Glory (Jim Devaux);10-1

9 Lyons Anita (Jay Randall);15-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

2 Real Cool Moves (Alek Chartrand);6-1

3 Allforone Hanover (Leon Bailey);12-1

4 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Just Liv Broadway (Jay Randall);7-5

6 Perfect Vixen (John Stark Jr);3-1

7 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

8 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);15-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Falla Me Falla Me (Brett Beckwith);3-1

2 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Lyons Queen (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Theskysthelimit (Chris Long);20-1

5 Penthousepalace (Jim Devaux);7-2

6 The Hunt Is On (Leon Bailey);4-1

7 Side Hustle (Luke Hanners);25-1

8 Fiona (Joe Nassimos);15-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 My Cam Girl (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Arianna Grandeo (Brett Beckwith);10-1

3 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);6-5

4 Dream On A Roll (Leon Bailey);15-1

5 Sunburst Kada (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Kea Island (Luke Hanners);7-2

7 Olivia Camden Gb (Shawn T Gray);8-1

8 Renatus (Chris Long);25-1

9 Tinker Taxi (Brett Crawford);12-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

2 Mc Kella (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);12-1

4 Birch Island Betty (Brett Beckwith);6-1

5 The Fun Marshall (Alek Chartrand);3-1

6 All Speed Rising (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);5-2

8 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);9-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.

1 Dashintothebeach N (Jim Devaux);6-5

2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

3 Amini (Leon Bailey);10-1

4 Cinder’s Baby (Luke Hanners);8-1

5 Infinite Symbol A (Shawn T Gray);6-1

6 Beauty Is Blind (Christopher Petrelli);0-0

7 Precious Alexis (Brett Beckwith);12-1

8 Clemmie Hanover (Brian Cross);20-1

9 My Rugala (Jay Randall);15-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Alittlesidehustl N (Jay Randall);6-5

2 Sg Alexia (Brett Beckwith);4-1

3 Allmylovin Hanover (Jim Devaux);12-1

4 Southern Memories (Chris Long);20-1

5 The Tricks On Me (Leon Bailey);10-1

6 Rock N Spree (Billy Dobson);15-1

7 Allboutthematerial (Luke Hanners);8-1

8 Lets Ryde Girl (Brian Cross);6-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Reaganomics (Luke Hanners);3-1

2 Goodlucksweetheart (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Dealonimo (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Fomo (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Hunting For Wealth (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

6 Happy By Nature (Leon Bailey);8-1

7 Spreezy (Billy Dobson);20-1

8 Liewhentruthwilldo (C. Huckabone Jr);4-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Bontz N (Luke Hanners);7-2

3 Al-mar-got A Fever (Alek Chartrand);5-1

4 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);25-1

5 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Free Exchange (Chris Long);8-1

7 Taken Control (Leon Bailey);20-1

8 Miss B (Jay Randall);12-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Mooseonyourcaboose (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

3 Newyorkblueblood (Alek Chartrand);3-1

4 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);7-2

5 Mommy’s Champ (Brett Beckwith);25-1

6 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);6-1

7 Cantkeepmiasecret (A. Mac Donald);8-1

8 Duane’s Cookie (Jay Randall);12-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Tremendous Cruiser (Brett Beckwith);5-2

2 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Twisted Betty (Chris Long);3-1

4 Haunt Your Dreams (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Mom’s Command (Leon Bailey);20-1

6 Bigforherbritches (Alek Chartrand);15-1

7 Marymount Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1

8 Brio Beach (Brett Crawford);10-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Express Delight N (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 We The Female (Leon Bailey);6-1

3 San Franny (Joe Nassimos);12-1

4 Classica (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

5 Glory Ghost (Brett Beckwith);15-1

6 Cheers For Chips (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Zebs Watching (Luke Hanners);7-2

8 La Coeur Chapeau (Shawn T Gray);20-1

9 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);5-1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News