Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Your Momma (Billy Dobson);8-5

2 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);9-2

3 Acefortyfour River (Alek Chartrand);8-1

4 Sportjet Ray (Leon Bailey);10-1

5 Dream On A Roll (Chris Long);12-1

6 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);2-1

7 Glory Ghost (Larry Stalbaum);25-1

8 Unstoppable Hall (Jay Randall);20-1

9 Lyons Anita (Phil Fluet);15-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);3-1

2 Sg Alexia (Brett Beckwith);5-2

3 Mom’s Command (Chris Long);9-2

4 Saylavie Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Miss Tango (Leon Bailey);8-1

6 American Chance (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Sunburst Kada (Jim Devaux);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Pammy Jo (Brett Beckwith);5-2

2 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);8-1

3 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);12-1

4 One Hand Keg Stand (Chris Long);9-2

5 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Nashurallability (Robert Leslie);15-1

7 Arrival (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);10-1

9 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);2-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.

1 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);4-1

2 Mc Kella (Brett Beckwith);5-2

3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

4 Bontz N (Jay Randall);8-1

5 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Bullvillekarla (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Luck B Mine (Leon Bailey);10-1

8 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);0-0

9 E R Hilary (Jim Devaux);3-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Shallow (Luke Hanners);3-1

2 San Franny (Joe Nassimos);8-1

3 Eyes Don’t Lie (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

4 My Rugala (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Miss B (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Delightful Trysta (Leon Bailey);10-1

7 Arianna Grandeo (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);20-1

9 Express Delight N (Shawn T Gray);4-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);10-1

2 The Fun Marshall (Alek Chartrand);12-1

3 Islay N (Shawn T Gray);9-2

4 Shecandance N (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);7-5

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Yankee Bluestone (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);4-1

3 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

4 Immaculate Prayer (Michael D Miller);9-2

5 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

6 Richsnortherndream (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Onemoreswan (Jim Devaux);5-2

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 We The Female (Leon Bailey);5-2

2 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);12-1

4 Theskysthelimit (Chris Long);6-1

5 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);10-1

6 The Tricks On Me (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Broadway Role (Phil Fluet);8-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Bastanteporfavor (Leon Bailey);20-1

2 Grateful Attitude (Luke Hanners);6-1

3 Detroit Lean (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Sweetest Ideal (Brett Beckwith);6-5

5 Magical Lily Bear (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 High Hopes Hanover (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Selfmademillionair (Michael D Miller);25-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);7-5

2 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);15-1

3 La Coeur Chapeau (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Mcbrooke (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Oceanview Echo (Luke Hanners);10-1

6 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);25-1

7 Ideally Sweet (Billy Dobson);3-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Credit Skill (Leon Bailey);8-1

2 Itsoneofthose (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Dew Can Dew (Luke Hanners);3-1

4 Dejarwin (John Stark Jr);7-2

5 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

6 Deli Dream (Chris Long);6-1

7 Nancy Bar (Jay Randall);10-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);6-1

2 Spilling The Beans (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Fiona (Joe Nassimos);12-1

4 The Big Bankroll (Chris Long);8-1

5 Duck N Roll (William Dennison);10-1

6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Cruisin Camnation (Phil Fluet);3-1

8 Like A Peach (Jay Randall);4-1

