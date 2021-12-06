Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Your Momma (Billy Dobson);8-5
2 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);9-2
3 Acefortyfour River (Alek Chartrand);8-1
4 Sportjet Ray (Leon Bailey);10-1
5 Dream On A Roll (Chris Long);12-1
6 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);2-1
7 Glory Ghost (Larry Stalbaum);25-1
8 Unstoppable Hall (Jay Randall);20-1
9 Lyons Anita (Phil Fluet);15-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);3-1
2 Sg Alexia (Brett Beckwith);5-2
3 Mom’s Command (Chris Long);9-2
4 Saylavie Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Miss Tango (Leon Bailey);8-1
6 American Chance (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Sunburst Kada (Jim Devaux);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Pammy Jo (Brett Beckwith);5-2
2 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);8-1
3 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);12-1
4 One Hand Keg Stand (Chris Long);9-2
5 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Nashurallability (Robert Leslie);15-1
7 Arrival (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);10-1
9 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);2-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.
1 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);4-1
2 Mc Kella (Brett Beckwith);5-2
3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
4 Bontz N (Jay Randall);8-1
5 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Bullvillekarla (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Luck B Mine (Leon Bailey);10-1
8 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);0-0
9 E R Hilary (Jim Devaux);3-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Shallow (Luke Hanners);3-1
2 San Franny (Joe Nassimos);8-1
3 Eyes Don’t Lie (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
4 My Rugala (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Miss B (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Delightful Trysta (Leon Bailey);10-1
7 Arianna Grandeo (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);20-1
9 Express Delight N (Shawn T Gray);4-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);10-1
2 The Fun Marshall (Alek Chartrand);12-1
3 Islay N (Shawn T Gray);9-2
4 Shecandance N (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);7-5
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Yankee Bluestone (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);4-1
3 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
4 Immaculate Prayer (Michael D Miller);9-2
5 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
6 Richsnortherndream (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Onemoreswan (Jim Devaux);5-2
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 We The Female (Leon Bailey);5-2
2 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);12-1
4 Theskysthelimit (Chris Long);6-1
5 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);10-1
6 The Tricks On Me (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Broadway Role (Phil Fluet);8-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Bastanteporfavor (Leon Bailey);20-1
2 Grateful Attitude (Luke Hanners);6-1
3 Detroit Lean (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Sweetest Ideal (Brett Beckwith);6-5
5 Magical Lily Bear (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 High Hopes Hanover (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Selfmademillionair (Michael D Miller);25-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);7-5
2 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);15-1
3 La Coeur Chapeau (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Mcbrooke (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Oceanview Echo (Luke Hanners);10-1
6 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);25-1
7 Ideally Sweet (Billy Dobson);3-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Credit Skill (Leon Bailey);8-1
2 Itsoneofthose (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Dew Can Dew (Luke Hanners);3-1
4 Dejarwin (John Stark Jr);7-2
5 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
6 Deli Dream (Chris Long);6-1
7 Nancy Bar (Jay Randall);10-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);6-1
2 Spilling The Beans (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Fiona (Joe Nassimos);12-1
4 The Big Bankroll (Chris Long);8-1
5 Duck N Roll (William Dennison);10-1
6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
7 Cruisin Camnation (Phil Fluet);3-1
8 Like A Peach (Jay Randall);4-1