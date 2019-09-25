Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);9-2
2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);3-1
4 Duck Duck Dragon (Harry Landy);4-1
5 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);20-1
6 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);12-1
7 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Always Be Lucy (Mark Beckwith);6-1
9 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);5-2
2 You Aint Dolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
3 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Rockin Ellie (Jay Randall);4-1
6 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);9-2
7 Caviart Ashlyn (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);30-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Fargo Hanover (Shawn T Gray);3-1
2 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);5-2
3 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);15-1
4 Y C Easy (Phil Fluet);4-1
5 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);9-2
6 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);25-1
7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);10-1
8 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-1
9 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);4-1
2 Baddabingbaddabang (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 I Got The Boy (Chris Long);8-1
4 Mydelight Bluechip (Ben Mcneil);6-1
5 Ourlittleflirt (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Better Said (Mark Beckwith);9-2
7 Acefortyfouramanda (Aldrich Jr);10-1
8 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);30-1
9 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);12-1
2 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1
4 Ten Million (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
5 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
6 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);5-2
7 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);10-1
8 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);6-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);9-2
2 Stonebridge Honey (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Ys Tallia (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);10-1
6 Tempus Seelster (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Spreester (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Hilaria (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
3 Itty Bitty (Jordan Derue);5-2
4 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);8-1
5 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1
6 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);4-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,885.
1 Dustlanemissmolly (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);20-1
3 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
5 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);10-1
7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);8-1
8 Wonderful World (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
9 Gimmesomeroom (Ben Mcneil);6-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);7-5
3 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);8-1
4 Girlslovepearls (Zombick Jr);10-1
5 Beautiful Brenda (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
6 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);25-1
7 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);5-1
8 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);20-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Chuppah On (Harry Landy);5-2
2 Cornerd Beach (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);5-1
4 Grey Roots (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
5 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);6-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Forever Muv (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Dear You (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 Bnb (Joseph Chindano Jr);8-5
4 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);4-1
5 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);20-1
6 Calusa (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Cold Brew (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Lindy In The Sky (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Royal Soldier (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
4 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1
5 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);7-5
6 Bambi (Brett Crawford);25-1
7 Smokin On By (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);12-1
