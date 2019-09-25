Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);9-2

2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Duck Duck Dragon (Harry Landy);4-1

5 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);20-1

6 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);12-1

7 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Always Be Lucy (Mark Beckwith);6-1

9 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);5-2

2 You Aint Dolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

3 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Rockin Ellie (Jay Randall);4-1

6 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);9-2

7 Caviart Ashlyn (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);30-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Fargo Hanover (Shawn T Gray);3-1

2 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);5-2

3 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);15-1

4 Y C Easy (Phil Fluet);4-1

5 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);9-2

6 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);25-1

7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);10-1

8 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-1

9 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);4-1

2 Baddabingbaddabang (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 I Got The Boy (Chris Long);8-1

4 Mydelight Bluechip (Ben Mcneil);6-1

5 Ourlittleflirt (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Better Said (Mark Beckwith);9-2

7 Acefortyfouramanda (Aldrich Jr);10-1

8 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);30-1

9 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);12-1

2 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1

4 Ten Million (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

5 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

6 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);5-2

7 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);10-1

8 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);6-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);9-2

2 Stonebridge Honey (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Ys Tallia (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);10-1

6 Tempus Seelster (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Spreester (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Hilaria (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

3 Itty Bitty (Jordan Derue);5-2

4 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);4-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,885.

1 Dustlanemissmolly (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);20-1

3 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

5 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);10-1

7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);8-1

8 Wonderful World (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

9 Gimmesomeroom (Ben Mcneil);6-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);7-5

3 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);8-1

4 Girlslovepearls (Zombick Jr);10-1

5 Beautiful Brenda (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

6 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);25-1

7 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);5-1

8 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);20-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Chuppah On (Harry Landy);5-2

2 Cornerd Beach (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);5-1

4 Grey Roots (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

5 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);6-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Forever Muv (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Dear You (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 Bnb (Joseph Chindano Jr);8-5

4 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);4-1

5 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);20-1

6 Calusa (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Cold Brew (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

12TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Lindy In The Sky (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Royal Soldier (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

4 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1

5 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);7-5

6 Bambi (Brett Crawford);25-1

7 Smokin On By (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);12-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments