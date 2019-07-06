First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

2 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1

3 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);5-2

4 Galaway Girl (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

5 Bambi (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Electroya (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Sevens Up (Jay Randall);3-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);5-1

2 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

3 Sweet Royalty (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Golden Tate (Billy Dobson);7-5

5 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

6 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);7-2

7 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);25-1

8 Railee Workable (Phil Fluet);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);9-2

2 The Band K (Jay Randall);8-5

3 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1

5 Best Honey Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

8 Twin B Halo (Billy Dobson);20-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Blush (Alek Chartrand);4-1

3 Mississippi Charm (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Miracle Ace (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

5 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);8-1

6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);5-1

8 Gracie G (Jay Randall);15-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

2 No Recess (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);5-2

4 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);4-1

5 With Our Luck (Phil Fluet);9-2

6 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Manssive (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);10-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

2 Western Stepp (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Oceania (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

6 Spreester (Jim Devaux);4-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Helen Goldstein (Kim Crawford);7-2

3 Spark A Dream (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Citizenship (Phil Fluet);15-1

5 Mass Confession (Steeven Genois);20-1

6 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5

7 Uriel (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Chase You (Brett Crawford);6-5

2 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Mccovey Cove N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

4 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);20-1

7 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);7-2

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);6-1

2 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);10-1

3 Somedew Somedont (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Starlingmoon (Brett Crawford);7-2

5 Felona (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);5-2

7 Asta La Pasta (Jay Randall);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Ok Jewel (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);12-1

3 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Lioness Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

6 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);6-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Brenda’s Got It (Bruce Mattison);7-2

3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

4 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);10-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);7-2

2 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);6-5

3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);15-1

4 Match My Miracle (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Caravelle (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);25-1

7 Aurora’s Action (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

