First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
2 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1
3 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);5-2
4 Galaway Girl (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
5 Bambi (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Electroya (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Sevens Up (Jay Randall);3-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);5-1
2 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
3 Sweet Royalty (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Golden Tate (Billy Dobson);7-5
5 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
6 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);7-2
7 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);25-1
8 Railee Workable (Phil Fluet);12-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);9-2
2 The Band K (Jay Randall);8-5
3 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1
5 Best Honey Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
8 Twin B Halo (Billy Dobson);20-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Blush (Alek Chartrand);4-1
3 Mississippi Charm (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Miracle Ace (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
5 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);8-1
6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);5-1
8 Gracie G (Jay Randall);15-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 No Recess (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);5-2
4 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);4-1
5 With Our Luck (Phil Fluet);9-2
6 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Manssive (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);10-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
2 Western Stepp (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);5-2
4 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Oceania (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
6 Spreester (Jim Devaux);4-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Helen Goldstein (Kim Crawford);7-2
3 Spark A Dream (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Citizenship (Phil Fluet);15-1
5 Mass Confession (Steeven Genois);20-1
6 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5
7 Uriel (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Chase You (Brett Crawford);6-5
2 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Mccovey Cove N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
4 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);20-1
7 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);7-2
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);6-1
2 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);10-1
3 Somedew Somedont (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Starlingmoon (Brett Crawford);7-2
5 Felona (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);5-2
7 Asta La Pasta (Jay Randall);8-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Ok Jewel (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);12-1
3 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Lioness Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
6 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);6-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Brenda’s Got It (Bruce Mattison);7-2
3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
4 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);10-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);7-2
2 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);6-5
3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);15-1
4 Match My Miracle (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Caravelle (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);25-1
7 Aurora’s Action (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
