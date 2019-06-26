First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Slow Roll (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Averys Hailstorm (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5
3 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);7-2
4 Clemmie Hanover (David Byer);10-1
5 Abe’s Lady (John Stark Jr);12-1
6 Cheep Sunglasses (Dustin Miller);5-1
7 Bella Cookie (Glenn Raia);20-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);5-2
2 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);12-1
3 Open Table (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
4 Rockin Desire (Brett Crawford);7-2
5 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);3-1
7 Sweet You (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
8 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);15-1
9 Millwood Faith N (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Gary’s Place (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
2 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
3 Rockin Roxine (Chris Long);10-1
4 Trussed Up Trudy (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Weallgottrumped (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);6-1
8 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);9-2
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Grey Roots (Michael Kimelman);5-2
2 Finevineofsunshine (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Incredible Dance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
5 Ham And Cheese (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);15-1
7 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);4-1
8 Stella Z Tam (Mark Beckwith);8-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Grays Slick (Phil Fluet);15-1
2 The Band K (Jay Randall);6-5
3 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
5 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);12-1
7 Twin B Halo (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);30-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Spreester (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);6-1
3 Cherry Bliss (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Betterb Chevron N (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);9-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Mccovey Cove N (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Jk Pearls Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);8-1
5 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2
2 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);12-1
3 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);6-5
4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
5 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);5-1
6 Conman Crown (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
7 Dance Hall Bouncer (Jordan Derue);8-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);4-1
2 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Melanie’s Filly (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Under The Bus (Brett Crawford);5-1
5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);10-1
7 Sally Fletcher A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Ok Jewel (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Glenferrie Bronte N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
3 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);10-1
7 Fanticipation (Jay Randall);12-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1
2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);7-2
3 Best American Chic (Marcello Spano);10-1
4 Miracle Ace (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
5 Best Honey Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);7-5
7 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Mark Beckwith);12-1
8 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);20-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 We’re In Trouble (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
3 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);7-5
5 Maureen’s Nitemare (Brian Cross);15-1
6 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1
7 Sevens Up (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);12-1
