First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Slow Roll (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Averys Hailstorm (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5

3 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);7-2

4 Clemmie Hanover (David Byer);10-1

5 Abe’s Lady (John Stark Jr);12-1

6 Cheep Sunglasses (Dustin Miller);5-1

7 Bella Cookie (Glenn Raia);20-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);12-1

3 Open Table (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

4 Rockin Desire (Brett Crawford);7-2

5 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);3-1

7 Sweet You (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

8 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);15-1

9 Millwood Faith N (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Gary’s Place (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

2 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

3 Rockin Roxine (Chris Long);10-1

4 Trussed Up Trudy (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Weallgottrumped (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);6-1

8 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);9-2

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Grey Roots (Michael Kimelman);5-2

2 Finevineofsunshine (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Incredible Dance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

5 Ham And Cheese (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);15-1

7 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);4-1

8 Stella Z Tam (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Grays Slick (Phil Fluet);15-1

2 The Band K (Jay Randall);6-5

3 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

5 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);12-1

7 Twin B Halo (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);30-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Spreester (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);6-1

3 Cherry Bliss (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Betterb Chevron N (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);9-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Mccovey Cove N (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Jk Pearls Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);8-1

5 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);12-1

3 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);6-5

4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

5 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);5-1

6 Conman Crown (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

7 Dance Hall Bouncer (Jordan Derue);8-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);4-1

2 Uf Lana Rae (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Melanie’s Filly (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Under The Bus (Brett Crawford);5-1

5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);10-1

7 Sally Fletcher A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Ok Jewel (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Glenferrie Bronte N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

3 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);5-1

6 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);10-1

7 Fanticipation (Jay Randall);12-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1

2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);7-2

3 Best American Chic (Marcello Spano);10-1

4 Miracle Ace (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

5 Best Honey Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-1

6 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);7-5

7 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Mark Beckwith);12-1

8 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);20-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 We’re In Trouble (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

3 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);7-5

5 Maureen’s Nitemare (Brian Cross);15-1

6 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1

7 Sevens Up (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);12-1

