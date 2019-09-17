Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Secretly Flashy (Michael McGivern);7-2
2 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Handsome Devil (Chris Long);3-1
4 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);10-1
5 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Bambi (Brett Crawford);12-1
7 Bet Big On Blue (Alek Chartrand);5-1
8 Best Balance (Brian Cross);20-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Fantasy Maker (Huckabone III);12-1
2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);7-2
3 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);3-1
6 Veracious (Alek Chartrand);9-2
7 Brother James (Brett Crawford);6-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);6-5
2 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);10-1
3 Chapter And Ruth (Jordan Derue);7-2
4 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1
5 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);12-1
6 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);20-1
7 Royal Casanova (Billy Dobson);25-1
8 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Miss Sara Cuse (John Stark Jr);5-2
2 Marquise Dream (Billy Dobson);12-1
3 Sachiko (Chris Long);15-1
4 Rocky Point (Jay Randall);6-5
5 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);20-1
6 Dotheboogaloolindy (Hckabone III);25-1
7 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1
8 Mcentire (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Agent Bach (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1
5 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Mr French (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);15-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Caesars Crazy (Gates Brunet);6-5
2 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);3-1
3 Charismo (Steeven Genois);6-1
4 Lmc Picasso (Billy Dobson);12-1
5 Weekend Wit Chucky (Beckwith);25-1
6 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Winery Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
2 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);9-2
3 The Blazing Truth (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);7-2
5 Explosive (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);20-1
8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);9-2
2 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);7-5
4 Lyons Amusements (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);15-1
7 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);12-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);9-2
2 Trooper Troy (Claude Huckabone III);8-1
3 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
4 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Step Forward (Jay Randall);3-1
6 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Loving (Jim Devaux);25-1
8 Aileen On You (Cory McGivern);10-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Inxs (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);9-2
4 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Big Weezy (Brett Crawford);4-1
7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Dramatist (Chris Long);4-1
2 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
3 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);15-1
5 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);25-1
6 Master Faster (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Hestons Lucky Chip (Huckabone Jr);12-1
