Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Secretly Flashy (Michael McGivern);7-2

2 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Handsome Devil (Chris Long);3-1

4 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);10-1

5 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Bambi (Brett Crawford);12-1

7 Bet Big On Blue (Alek Chartrand);5-1

8 Best Balance (Brian Cross);20-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Fantasy Maker (Huckabone III);12-1

2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);7-2

3 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);3-1

6 Veracious (Alek Chartrand);9-2

7 Brother James (Brett Crawford);6-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);6-5

2 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);10-1

3 Chapter And Ruth (Jordan Derue);7-2

4 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1

5 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);12-1

6 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);20-1

7 Royal Casanova (Billy Dobson);25-1

8 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Miss Sara Cuse (John Stark Jr);5-2

2 Marquise Dream (Billy Dobson);12-1

3 Sachiko (Chris Long);15-1

4 Rocky Point (Jay Randall);6-5

5 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);20-1

6 Dotheboogaloolindy (Hckabone III);25-1

7 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1

8 Mcentire (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Agent Bach (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1

5 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Mr French (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);15-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Caesars Crazy (Gates Brunet);6-5

2 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);3-1

3 Charismo (Steeven Genois);6-1

4 Lmc Picasso (Billy Dobson);12-1

5 Weekend Wit Chucky (Beckwith);25-1

6 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Winery Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

2 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);9-2

3 The Blazing Truth (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);7-2

5 Explosive (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);20-1

8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);9-2

2 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);7-5

4 Lyons Amusements (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);15-1

7 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);12-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);9-2

2 Trooper Troy (Claude Huckabone III);8-1

3 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

4 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Step Forward (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Loving (Jim Devaux);25-1

8 Aileen On You (Cory McGivern);10-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Inxs (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);9-2

4 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Big Weezy (Brett Crawford);4-1

7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Dramatist (Chris Long);4-1

2 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

3 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);6-1

4 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);15-1

5 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);25-1

6 Master Faster (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Hestons Lucky Chip (Huckabone Jr);12-1

