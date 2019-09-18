Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-5
3 Reflexionofroyalty (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 I Got The Boy (Chris Long);20-1
6 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);25-1
7 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);4-1
8 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);5-2
2 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);8-1
3 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
4 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);9-2
5 Lindy In The Sky (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1
8 The Light In Me (Huckabone Jr);15-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 McCovey Cove N (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Wonderful World (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);9-2
5 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
7 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);25-1
8 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);12-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Dustlanemissmolly (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Always Be Lucy (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);12-1
4 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);9-2
5 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);20-1
7 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);10-1
8 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);8-1
9 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);6-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);15-1
2 Ten Million (Brian Cross);3-1
3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Divine Wind (Glenn Raia);8-1
5 My Mother Theresa (Beckwith);20-1
6 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);7-5
7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);25-1
8 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);15-1
3 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);10-1
5 Tempus Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
6 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);7-5
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Hilaria (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
4 Bye Bye Felicia (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1
6 Eclipse Me N (Steeven Genois);5-2
7 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);6-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);9-2
2 Cold Brew (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
3 Calusa (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Forever Muv (Brian Cross);3-1
5 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);25-1
6 Dear You (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);4-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);3-1
2 Rockin Ellie (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 You Aint Dolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
4 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);4-1
7 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);8-1
8 Glory Ghost (Phil Fluet);25-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);15-1
3 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
4 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
5 Hope’s Candor (Jay Randall);20-1
6 Smokin On By (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);10-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);7-2
3 Grey Roots (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
4 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);9-2
6 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);6-1
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Iced Out (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Roll With Mimi (Huckabone Jr);3-1
3 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);5-2
4 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);7-2
5 Baddabingbaddabang (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Better Said (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);5-1
8 Cornerd Beach (Mark Beckwith);15-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.