Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-5

3 Reflexionofroyalty (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 I Got The Boy (Chris Long);20-1

6 Mississippi Charm (Jay Randall);25-1

7 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);4-1

8 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);8-1

3 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

4 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);9-2

5 Lindy In The Sky (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1

8 The Light In Me (Huckabone Jr);15-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 McCovey Cove N (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Wonderful World (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);9-2

5 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

7 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);25-1

8 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);12-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Dustlanemissmolly (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Always Be Lucy (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);12-1

4 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);9-2

5 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);20-1

7 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);10-1

8 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);8-1

9 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);6-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);15-1

2 Ten Million (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Divine Wind (Glenn Raia);8-1

5 My Mother Theresa (Beckwith);20-1

6 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);7-5

7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);25-1

8 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);15-1

3 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);10-1

5 Tempus Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

6 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);7-5

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Hilaria (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

4 Bye Bye Felicia (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Eclipse Me N (Steeven Genois);5-2

7 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);6-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Notsoplainjane (Steeven Genois);9-2

2 Cold Brew (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

3 Calusa (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Forever Muv (Brian Cross);3-1

5 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);25-1

6 Dear You (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);4-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);3-1

2 Rockin Ellie (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 You Aint Dolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

4 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);4-1

7 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);8-1

8 Glory Ghost (Phil Fluet);25-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);15-1

3 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

4 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

5 Hope’s Candor (Jay Randall);20-1

6 Smokin On By (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);10-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);7-2

3 Grey Roots (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

4 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);9-2

6 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);6-1

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Iced Out (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Roll With Mimi (Huckabone Jr);3-1

3 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);5-2

4 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);7-2

5 Baddabingbaddabang (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Better Said (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);5-1

8 Cornerd Beach (Mark Beckwith);15-1

