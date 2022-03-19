Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Crekerri (Jim Devaux);15-1
2 Be Different (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Miss Sassy (Claude Huckabone Jr);20-1
4 Cantkeepmiasecret (Angus Mac Donald);6-1
5 Hannah’s Match (Michael D Miller);7-2
6 Fast N Mighty (Jay Randall);8-5
7 Mooseonyourcaboose (Billy Dobson);5-2
8 Proof Of Prayer (Mark Whitcroft);30-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Allforone Hanover (Leon Bailey);8-1
2 Catello Too (Brett Crawford);5-2
3 Mommy’s Champ (Jay Randall);12-1
4 Jessie’s Swan (Chris Long);2-1
5 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);6-1
7 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
8 Newyorkblueblood (Alek Chartrand);10-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Wishing Barefoot (Jay Randall);7-5
3 Spell Cuteypie (Brett Beckwith);6-1
4 Inquiring Mind (Larry Stalbaum);8-5
5 Operation Shipley (Jordan Derue);8-1
6 Ladyyouaregorgeous (Leon Bailey);25-1
7 Torrey Pines (Chris Long);15-1
8 Doc’s Bull Market (Luke Hanners);30-1
9 Poker Play (Billy Dobson);9-2
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Prince C Hall (Luke Hanners);9-2
2 Some Royalty (Leon Bailey);4-1
3 Riverofroyalty (Brett Beckwith);8-1
4 Esa (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Mr French (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Southwind Cruze (Billy Dobson);5-2
8 Spoiler Alert (Brett Crawford);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Lepanto (Leon Bailey);9-2
2 Blogmaster (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Immaculate Prayer (Michael D Miller);20-1
4 Spotlessreputation (Jay Randall);7-5
5 Tanzanite Trixx (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 River Of Denile (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Just For Luck (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
8 Chase A Check (Luke Hanners);25-1
9 Itsoneofthose (Jim Devaux);8-5
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);2-1
2 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Explosive Ridge (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Manny L (Brett Beckwith);8-1
5 Bridge Works (Luke Hanners);10-1
6 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Bluffinner (Jordan Derue);5-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.
1 T Barrr (Jordan Derue);9-2
2 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
3 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);5-1
4 Deli Dream (Chris Long);10-1
5 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);7-5
6 Freddie Mac (Luke Hanners);8-1
7 Bold Creation (Leon Bailey);15-1
8 Shake A Leg (Alek Chartrand);12-1
9 Purpose Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);20-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Cash N Chrome (Leon Bailey);5-1
2 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);6-5
4 Omaha Omaha (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Tobasco (Luke Hanners);8-1
6 Muscle Ave (Brett Beckwith);12-1
7 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);20-1
8 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Livinlikearenegade (Michael D Miller);12-1
2 Sevenswansrising (Jordan Derue);3-1
3 Why U Bugging (John Stark Jr);5-2
4 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);8-1
5 Cantab The Fox (Luke Hanners);4-1
6 Angel Food (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1
7 Makadushin N Cheez (Jim Devaux);9-2
8 Max Milage (Jay Randall);6-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,900.
1 Cruising In Style (Brett Crawford);9-2
2 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);5-2
3 Grinder (Brett Beckwith);12-1
4 Discus Hanover (Leon Bailey);6-1
5 Inxs (Alek Chartrand);8-1
6 Im Not Vanilla (Phil Fluet);25-1
7 Deswanslittlelorie (Billy Dobson);4-1
8 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1
9 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Havana Ooh Nana (Brett Crawford);4-1
2 Living Proof I Am (Alek Chartrand);9-2
3 Icingon De Cupcake (Jim Devaux);5-1
4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);3-1
5 Skyway Tinacious (Jay Randall);7-2
6 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1
7 American Jj (Michael D Miller);10-1
8 Navarone Hanover (Phil Fluet);12-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Real Cool Moves (Alek Chartrand);7-2
2 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);5-2
3 Duane’s Cookie (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
5 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Perfect Vixen (John Stark Jr);3-1
7 Chicwinner (Jim Devaux);5-1
8 Mnemonic (Chris Long);15-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Battle Queen (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 The Blazing Truth (Michael D Miller);20-1
3 Seven Credits (Leon Bailey);10-1
4 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
5 Me Three (Luke Hanners);2-1
6 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);5-1
7 Cupcake Boss (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);6-1
9 Barkeeper (Brett Beckwith);4-1