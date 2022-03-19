 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saratoga Entries

  • 0

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Crekerri (Jim Devaux);15-1

2 Be Different (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Miss Sassy (Claude Huckabone Jr);20-1

4 Cantkeepmiasecret (Angus Mac Donald);6-1

5 Hannah’s Match (Michael D Miller);7-2

6 Fast N Mighty (Jay Randall);8-5

7 Mooseonyourcaboose (Billy Dobson);5-2

8 Proof Of Prayer (Mark Whitcroft);30-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Allforone Hanover (Leon Bailey);8-1

2 Catello Too (Brett Crawford);5-2

3 Mommy’s Champ (Jay Randall);12-1

People are also reading…

4 Jessie’s Swan (Chris Long);2-1

5 Gavinator (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);6-1

7 Iamcuziwannab (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

8 Newyorkblueblood (Alek Chartrand);10-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Wishing Barefoot (Jay Randall);7-5

3 Spell Cuteypie (Brett Beckwith);6-1

4 Inquiring Mind (Larry Stalbaum);8-5

5 Operation Shipley (Jordan Derue);8-1

6 Ladyyouaregorgeous (Leon Bailey);25-1

7 Torrey Pines (Chris Long);15-1

8 Doc’s Bull Market (Luke Hanners);30-1

9 Poker Play (Billy Dobson);9-2

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Prince C Hall (Luke Hanners);9-2

2 Some Royalty (Leon Bailey);4-1

3 Riverofroyalty (Brett Beckwith);8-1

4 Esa (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Mr French (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Southwind Cruze (Billy Dobson);5-2

8 Spoiler Alert (Brett Crawford);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Lepanto (Leon Bailey);9-2

2 Blogmaster (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Immaculate Prayer (Michael D Miller);20-1

4 Spotlessreputation (Jay Randall);7-5

5 Tanzanite Trixx (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 River Of Denile (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Just For Luck (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

8 Chase A Check (Luke Hanners);25-1

9 Itsoneofthose (Jim Devaux);8-5

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);2-1

2 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Explosive Ridge (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Manny L (Brett Beckwith);8-1

5 Bridge Works (Luke Hanners);10-1

6 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Bluffinner (Jordan Derue);5-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.

1 T Barrr (Jordan Derue);9-2

2 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

3 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);5-1

4 Deli Dream (Chris Long);10-1

5 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);7-5

6 Freddie Mac (Luke Hanners);8-1

7 Bold Creation (Leon Bailey);15-1

8 Shake A Leg (Alek Chartrand);12-1

9 Purpose Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);20-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Cash N Chrome (Leon Bailey);5-1

2 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);6-5

4 Omaha Omaha (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Tobasco (Luke Hanners);8-1

6 Muscle Ave (Brett Beckwith);12-1

7 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);20-1

8 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Livinlikearenegade (Michael D Miller);12-1

2 Sevenswansrising (Jordan Derue);3-1

3 Why U Bugging (John Stark Jr);5-2

4 Pay Me To Knight (Douglas Maura);8-1

5 Cantab The Fox (Luke Hanners);4-1

6 Angel Food (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1

7 Makadushin N Cheez (Jim Devaux);9-2

8 Max Milage (Jay Randall);6-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,900.

1 Cruising In Style (Brett Crawford);9-2

2 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);5-2

3 Grinder (Brett Beckwith);12-1

4 Discus Hanover (Leon Bailey);6-1

5 Inxs (Alek Chartrand);8-1

6 Im Not Vanilla (Phil Fluet);25-1

7 Deswanslittlelorie (Billy Dobson);4-1

8 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1

9 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Havana Ooh Nana (Brett Crawford);4-1

2 Living Proof I Am (Alek Chartrand);9-2

3 Icingon De Cupcake (Jim Devaux);5-1

4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);3-1

5 Skyway Tinacious (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1

7 American Jj (Michael D Miller);10-1

8 Navarone Hanover (Phil Fluet);12-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Real Cool Moves (Alek Chartrand);7-2

2 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);5-2

3 Duane’s Cookie (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

5 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Perfect Vixen (John Stark Jr);3-1

7 Chicwinner (Jim Devaux);5-1

8 Mnemonic (Chris Long);15-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Battle Queen (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 The Blazing Truth (Michael D Miller);20-1

3 Seven Credits (Leon Bailey);10-1

4 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

5 Me Three (Luke Hanners);2-1

6 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);5-1

7 Cupcake Boss (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);6-1

9 Barkeeper (Brett Beckwith);4-1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News