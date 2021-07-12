Saratoga Entries

 Skip to main content
First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Piranha First (Steeven Genois);10-1

2 Power In Flowers (Billy Dobson);9-5

3 Whitelight (Francis Raia II);15-1

4 Royal Rumble (John Stark Jr);5-1

5 Cyrkle Up (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 French Hops (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

7 Parimutual Hall (Jim Devaux);20-1

8 Spotlessreputation (Dan Cappello Jr);8-5

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Devious Promises (Michael Mc Givern);5-2

2 Really Blue Skies (Brian Cross);7-2

3 Tantalize Bluechip (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Cash Infusion (Wally Hennessey);7-5

5 Valyrian Steel (John Stark Jr);20-1

6 Perfect Vixen (Billy Dobson);6-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Kenzie Hanover (John Stark Jr);10-1

2 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);20-1

3 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);3-1

4 Miss Sara Cuse (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Dogs Of War (Phil Fluet);5-2

6 Mean Tweet (Wally Hennessey);5-1

7 Enchanting Woman (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Da Boogie Man (Alek Chartrand);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Barney Mac (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Knight Angel (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Hot Wheelz (Chris Long);8-5

6 Bridge Works (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

8 Inxs (Alek Chartrand);20-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Mr Wisconsin (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Hecate (Brett Beckwith);20-1

3 Mahomes (Chris Long);5-1

4 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

6 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);12-1

7 Lindys Dollywood (Wally Hennessey);7-5

8 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

9 Battle Queen (Billy Dobson);12-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 The Royal Poze (Wally Hennessey);10-1

2 Gettin Messi (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);9-2

4 Andy M (Chris Long);12-1

5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

6 Exarch (Jim Devaux);8-5

7 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);9-5

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2

2 Mass Confession (Denis St Pierre);9-2

3 Ubanji (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);20-1

5 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Bold Creation (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Bobs Hope (Billy Dobson);8-5

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);7-2

2 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);2-1

3 Call Me Coco (Michael Mc Givern);9-2

4 Graceful Titan (John Stark Jr);6-1

5 That’s All Folks (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

6 Palpitations (Phil Fluet);5-2

7 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Red Bandana (Henry Westbrook III);30-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

2 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);9-5

3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-1

6 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

7 I M Fishin (Wally Hennessey);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);15-1

2 Flyhawk El Fiero (Michelle Miller);12-1

3 Forgive Me Father (Denis St Pierre);9-2

4 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Sunny Days (Wally Hennessey);5-2

6 New York Chapter (Mark Beckwith);7-5

7 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);6-1

8 Cryptocraze (Jim Devaux);30-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Alex The Great (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);3-1

3 Tymal Tullo (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

4 Photo Bomber (Wally Hennessey);7-2

5 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);15-1

7 If Not Why Not (Phil Fluet);10-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Funny Photo (Samuel King);12-1

2 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Someway Same Hall (Chris Long);6-1

5 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);20-1

6 Armbro Hall (Mark Beckwith);15-1

7 Swancredit (Wally Hennessey);2-1

8 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);3-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Darlington Hall (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

2 Mark Of A Beast (Jim Devaux);2-1

3 Deli Dream (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Big Weezy (Brett Beckwith);8-1

5 Bropain (Chris Long);5-2

6 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Dew Can Dew (Chuck Connor Jr);15-1

9 Lexa Hanover (Wally Hennessey);9-2

