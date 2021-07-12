Saratoga Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Piranha First (Steeven Genois);10-1
2 Power In Flowers (Billy Dobson);9-5
3 Whitelight (Francis Raia II);15-1
4 Royal Rumble (John Stark Jr);5-1
5 Cyrkle Up (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 French Hops (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
7 Parimutual Hall (Jim Devaux);20-1
8 Spotlessreputation (Dan Cappello Jr);8-5
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Devious Promises (Michael Mc Givern);5-2
2 Really Blue Skies (Brian Cross);7-2
3 Tantalize Bluechip (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Cash Infusion (Wally Hennessey);7-5
5 Valyrian Steel (John Stark Jr);20-1
6 Perfect Vixen (Billy Dobson);6-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Kenzie Hanover (John Stark Jr);10-1
2 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);20-1
3 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);3-1
4 Miss Sara Cuse (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Dogs Of War (Phil Fluet);5-2
6 Mean Tweet (Wally Hennessey);5-1
7 Enchanting Woman (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Da Boogie Man (Alek Chartrand);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Barney Mac (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Knight Angel (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Hot Wheelz (Chris Long);8-5
6 Bridge Works (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
8 Inxs (Alek Chartrand);20-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Mr Wisconsin (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Hecate (Brett Beckwith);20-1
3 Mahomes (Chris Long);5-1
4 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
6 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);12-1
7 Lindys Dollywood (Wally Hennessey);7-5
8 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
9 Battle Queen (Billy Dobson);12-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 The Royal Poze (Wally Hennessey);10-1
2 Gettin Messi (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);9-2
4 Andy M (Chris Long);12-1
5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
6 Exarch (Jim Devaux);8-5
7 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);9-5
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2
2 Mass Confession (Denis St Pierre);9-2
3 Ubanji (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);20-1
5 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Bold Creation (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Bobs Hope (Billy Dobson);8-5
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);7-2
2 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);2-1
3 Call Me Coco (Michael Mc Givern);9-2
4 Graceful Titan (John Stark Jr);6-1
5 That’s All Folks (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
6 Palpitations (Phil Fluet);5-2
7 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Red Bandana (Henry Westbrook III);30-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
2 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);9-5
3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-1
6 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
7 I M Fishin (Wally Hennessey);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);15-1
2 Flyhawk El Fiero (Michelle Miller);12-1
3 Forgive Me Father (Denis St Pierre);9-2
4 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Sunny Days (Wally Hennessey);5-2
6 New York Chapter (Mark Beckwith);7-5
7 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);6-1
8 Cryptocraze (Jim Devaux);30-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Alex The Great (Brian Cross);5-2
2 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);3-1
3 Tymal Tullo (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
4 Photo Bomber (Wally Hennessey);7-2
5 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);15-1
7 If Not Why Not (Phil Fluet);10-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Funny Photo (Samuel King);12-1
2 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 Someway Same Hall (Chris Long);6-1
5 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);20-1
6 Armbro Hall (Mark Beckwith);15-1
7 Swancredit (Wally Hennessey);2-1
8 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);3-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Darlington Hall (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
2 Mark Of A Beast (Jim Devaux);2-1
3 Deli Dream (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Big Weezy (Brett Beckwith);8-1
5 Bropain (Chris Long);5-2
6 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Dew Can Dew (Chuck Connor Jr);15-1
9 Lexa Hanover (Wally Hennessey);9-2