First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
2 Justice My Way (Shawn T Gray);6-1
3 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);4-1
4 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Catherine’sdiamond (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
6 Keystone Phoenix (Ray Schnittker);9-2
7 Devisser (Billy Dobson);15-1
8 Fcee N (Jay Randall);12-1
9 Honey I’m Home (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,375.
1 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);6-1
2 Jersey Jim (Brett Crawford);5-2
3 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Rise Up Now (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
5 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);10-1
6 Lachie Maguire N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
7 Treasure Mach (Jay Randall);15-1
8 Ys Lotus (Billy Dobson);12-1
9 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);4-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);9-2
3 Marc Mellow Man (Steeven Genois);5-2
4 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);7-2
5 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
6 Party Boy (Michael Kimelman);15-1
7 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Delightful Joe (Shawn T Gray);10-1
3 Whata Twist (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
4 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);3-1
6 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Manhattan Benny (Mark Beckwith);12-1
8 Sofer (Phil Fluet);15-1
9 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);12-1
2 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);10-1
3 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Fire Light (Terry Di Cicco);15-1
5 Hot Tip (Phil Fluet);5-1
6 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Carolina Magic (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
8 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);20-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);6-1
2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Black Chevron N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
4 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);4-1
5 Carolina Beach (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Ourlittlegeneral A (Billy Dobson);9-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Stonebridge Adam (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Tomitta Bayama (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Flem N Em N (Shawn T Gray);4-1
4 Statement (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
6 Ru Ready To Rock (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
7 American Passport (Mark Beckwith);9-2
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Love Yourself (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);9-2
3 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);2-1
4 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);10-1
5 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 American Island (Steeven Genois);6-1
7 Dinner Guest (Jay Randall);12-1
8 American Rage (Billy Dobson);15-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Fifth Son (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Winds Of Change (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Montera (Brett Crawford);12-1
4 Sassy Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Major Camby (Jay Randall);7-2
6 E Z Noah (Terry Di Cicco);10-1
7 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);9-2
8 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);6-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Iammrbrightside N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
3 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Sporty Spook A (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Star Of Terror (Shawn T Gray);8-1
6 Howmacsblackjack (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
7 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Concert Ticket (Brian Cross);12-1
4 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);8-1
7 Wayne The Lefty (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Crime Of Passion (Shawn T Gray);10-1
9 Caribou Beach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.