First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

2 Justice My Way (Shawn T Gray);6-1

3 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);4-1

4 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Catherine’sdiamond (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

6 Keystone Phoenix (Ray Schnittker);9-2

7 Devisser (Billy Dobson);15-1

8 Fcee N (Jay Randall);12-1

9 Honey I’m Home (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,375.

1 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);6-1

2 Jersey Jim (Brett Crawford);5-2

3 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Rise Up Now (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);10-1

6 Lachie Maguire N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

7 Treasure Mach (Jay Randall);15-1

8 Ys Lotus (Billy Dobson);12-1

9 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);4-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);9-2

3 Marc Mellow Man (Steeven Genois);5-2

4 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);7-2

5 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

6 Party Boy (Michael Kimelman);15-1

7 Webmaster Hanover (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Delightful Joe (Shawn T Gray);10-1

3 Whata Twist (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

4 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Manhattan Benny (Mark Beckwith);12-1

8 Sofer (Phil Fluet);15-1

9 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);12-1

2 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Fire Light (Terry Di Cicco);15-1

5 Hot Tip (Phil Fluet);5-1

6 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Carolina Magic (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

8 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);20-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);6-1

2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Black Chevron N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

4 Deetzy (Shawn T Gray);4-1

5 Carolina Beach (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Ourlittlegeneral A (Billy Dobson);9-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Stonebridge Adam (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Tomitta Bayama (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Flem N Em N (Shawn T Gray);4-1

4 Statement (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

6 Ru Ready To Rock (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

7 American Passport (Mark Beckwith);9-2

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Love Yourself (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);9-2

3 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);2-1

4 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);10-1

5 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 American Island (Steeven Genois);6-1

7 Dinner Guest (Jay Randall);12-1

8 American Rage (Billy Dobson);15-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Fifth Son (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Winds Of Change (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Montera (Brett Crawford);12-1

4 Sassy Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Major Camby (Jay Randall);7-2

6 E Z Noah (Terry Di Cicco);10-1

7 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);9-2

8 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);6-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Iammrbrightside N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

3 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Sporty Spook A (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Star Of Terror (Shawn T Gray);8-1

6 Howmacsblackjack (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

7 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Concert Ticket (Brian Cross);12-1

4 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);8-1

7 Wayne The Lefty (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Crime Of Passion (Shawn T Gray);10-1

9 Caribou Beach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

