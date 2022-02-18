 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saratoga Entries

  • 0

First post: 5 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

2 Better Moonon Over (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Billion Dollar Day (Leon Bailey);3-1

4 Diamond Cowboy (Luke Hanners);4-1

5 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);8-1

6 Star Of Terror (Brett Crawford);15-1

7 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);5-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Northern Rein (Leon Bailey);5-2

2 Junior Man (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Gentlemensattitude (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

4 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners);4-1

People are also reading…

5 Toonie Teen (Chris Long);9-2

6 Illbewatchingu (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Umberto (Shawn T Gray);3-1

8 Furious Beach (Billy Dobson);10-1

9 Maximum Ideal (Phil Fluet);20-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith);4-1

3 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);3-1

4 Ocean Blue (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Devisser (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Shrimp And Grits (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);12-1

8 Calvin K (Leon Bailey);6-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Mr Deal (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

2 Smile E Coyote (Leon Bailey);20-1

3 Bo Dover (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Old Pal (Truman Gale);10-1

5 Stormy Beach (Brett Beckwith);4-1

6 Mr D Duff (Luke Hanners);6-5

7 Lovethewayyoulie (Billy Dobson);6-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.

1 Sneak On Bye (Brett Beckwith);9-2

2 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);6-1

3 Gibus (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Fireball (Luke Hanners);5-2

5 Lodi Machette Man (Brad Irvine);4-1

6 Mr Wiskers (Brett Crawford);20-1

7 Mount Royal (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Sammy The Bull N (Billy Dobson);12-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Keystone Dakota (Brett Beckwith);8-1

2 Repeal Or Replace (Jim Devaux);5-1

3 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Artful Way (Billy Dobson);7-2

5 Lake Charles (Leon Bailey);2-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Ocean Colony (Phil Fluet);4-1

2 Veneno (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Andreios Kardia (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Walk It Talk It (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Roll With Dom (Shawn T Gray);6-1

6 Rockin The Blaze (Brett Beckwith);9-2

7 Santanna One (Leon Bailey);15-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Handovertheroses (Jay Randall);4-1

2 Timetoroll Hanover (C. Huckabone Jr);8-1

3 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Imamajorplayer (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Townline Lucky You (Brett Beckwith);3-1

6 Part Time Affair (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

7 B Cool Fool (Leon Bailey);6-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Isaac (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Some Attitude (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Gunpowder N (Truman Gale);9-2

4 Steel Reefer (Brett Beckwith);4-1

5 Mach Le More A (Leon Bailey);5-2

6 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1

8 Aces Rock (Luke Hanners);10-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.

1 Bettor Cat (Leon Bailey);12-1

2 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 Simple Kinda Man (Phil Fluet);5-1

4 Yamaka (Luke Hanners);15-1

5 Elite Retreat (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Skyway Victor (Jay Randall);7-2

7 Hudson Phil (Billy Dobson);7-5

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Big Idea (Leon Bailey);5-2

2 Mikalob Ultra (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Mcbuster (Brett Crawford);20-1

4 Woodmere Rollex (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Overflow (Chris Long);8-5

6 Major Makover (Billy Dobson);12-1

7 Sir Shadow (Luke Hanners);5-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Keepamericagreat (Phil Fluet);9-2

2 Artister J (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);2-1

4 Rocknrollroyalty (C. Huckabone Jr);12-1

5 Gokudo Hanover (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Bombay Bobby (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Fifth Son (Billy Dobson);10-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Kid Dynomite (Jim Devaux);5-1

2 Flow With Joe (Luke Hanners);9-2

3 I’ve Got Hootspa (Chris Long);20-1

4 Acup O Joe Hanover (Shawn T Gray);4-1

5 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Stop Staring (Leon Bailey);7-2

7 Kick The Dirt Up (Brad Irvine);10-1

8 Captain Ray (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

9 Unwritten Rule (Brett Beckwith);3-1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News