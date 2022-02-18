Saratoga Entries

First post: 5 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
2 Better Moonon Over (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Billion Dollar Day (Leon Bailey);3-1
4 Diamond Cowboy (Luke Hanners);4-1
5 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);8-1
6 Star Of Terror (Brett Crawford);15-1
7 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);5-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Northern Rein (Leon Bailey);5-2
2 Junior Man (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Gentlemensattitude (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
4 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners);4-1
5 Toonie Teen (Chris Long);9-2
6 Illbewatchingu (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Umberto (Shawn T Gray);3-1
8 Furious Beach (Billy Dobson);10-1
9 Maximum Ideal (Phil Fluet);20-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith);4-1
3 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);3-1
4 Ocean Blue (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Devisser (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Shrimp And Grits (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);12-1
8 Calvin K (Leon Bailey);6-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Mr Deal (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
2 Smile E Coyote (Leon Bailey);20-1
3 Bo Dover (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Old Pal (Truman Gale);10-1
5 Stormy Beach (Brett Beckwith);4-1
6 Mr D Duff (Luke Hanners);6-5
7 Lovethewayyoulie (Billy Dobson);6-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.
1 Sneak On Bye (Brett Beckwith);9-2
2 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);6-1
3 Gibus (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Fireball (Luke Hanners);5-2
5 Lodi Machette Man (Brad Irvine);4-1
6 Mr Wiskers (Brett Crawford);20-1
7 Mount Royal (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Sammy The Bull N (Billy Dobson);12-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Keystone Dakota (Brett Beckwith);8-1
2 Repeal Or Replace (Jim Devaux);5-1
3 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Artful Way (Billy Dobson);7-2
5 Lake Charles (Leon Bailey);2-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Ocean Colony (Phil Fluet);4-1
2 Veneno (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Andreios Kardia (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Walk It Talk It (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Roll With Dom (Shawn T Gray);6-1
6 Rockin The Blaze (Brett Beckwith);9-2
7 Santanna One (Leon Bailey);15-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Handovertheroses (Jay Randall);4-1
2 Timetoroll Hanover (C. Huckabone Jr);8-1
3 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Imamajorplayer (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Townline Lucky You (Brett Beckwith);3-1
6 Part Time Affair (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
7 B Cool Fool (Leon Bailey);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Isaac (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Some Attitude (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Gunpowder N (Truman Gale);9-2
4 Steel Reefer (Brett Beckwith);4-1
5 Mach Le More A (Leon Bailey);5-2
6 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1
8 Aces Rock (Luke Hanners);10-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.
1 Bettor Cat (Leon Bailey);12-1
2 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 Simple Kinda Man (Phil Fluet);5-1
4 Yamaka (Luke Hanners);15-1
5 Elite Retreat (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Skyway Victor (Jay Randall);7-2
7 Hudson Phil (Billy Dobson);7-5
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Big Idea (Leon Bailey);5-2
2 Mikalob Ultra (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Mcbuster (Brett Crawford);20-1
4 Woodmere Rollex (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Overflow (Chris Long);8-5
6 Major Makover (Billy Dobson);12-1
7 Sir Shadow (Luke Hanners);5-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Keepamericagreat (Phil Fluet);9-2
2 Artister J (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);2-1
4 Rocknrollroyalty (C. Huckabone Jr);12-1
5 Gokudo Hanover (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Bombay Bobby (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Fifth Son (Billy Dobson);10-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Kid Dynomite (Jim Devaux);5-1
2 Flow With Joe (Luke Hanners);9-2
3 I’ve Got Hootspa (Chris Long);20-1
4 Acup O Joe Hanover (Shawn T Gray);4-1
5 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Stop Staring (Leon Bailey);7-2
7 Kick The Dirt Up (Brad Irvine);10-1
8 Captain Ray (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
9 Unwritten Rule (Brett Beckwith);3-1