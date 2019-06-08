First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

1 Divine Wind (Andy Miller);3-1

2 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);8-1

5 Royalpine Princess (Steeven Genois);7-2

6 My Sister’s A Pain (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Summertime Fever (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Royal Lady (Jason Bartlett);7-2

4 Muscle N Beauty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

5 Song Chapter (Andy Miller);10-1

6 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 Hot Chapter (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Cordoba Hall (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Odyssey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1

5 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Delcrest Massy (Jason Bartlett);9-2

8 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);20-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 In A Godda Davita (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Brimfull (Marcus Miller);5-1

3 Somermusic’chapter (Dan Daley);3-1

4 Helen Goldstein (Kim Crawford);7-2

5 Karen Hanover (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Avalonia (Jason Bartlett);8-1

7 Dew Can Dew (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $90,050.

1 Amanda Blue Chip (Jay Randall);8-5

1A Sensibility (Marcus Miller);8-5

2 Amal Hall (Andy Miller);3-1

3 Qiss Me Blue Chip (Rick Zeron);10-1

4 Pilgrims Lass (Jim Marohn Jr);12-1

5 Stella Jane (Jason Bartlett);8-1

6 Sweet Chapter (Jim Morrill Jr);5-1

7 Conway Kellyanne (Charlie Norris);15-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);8-1

4 Zagster (Andy Miller);6-1

5 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Bobs Hope (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Jumalay Mass (Marcus Miller);8-5

2 Minor Obsession (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Jenny Lake (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Ev’s Girl (Andy Miller);5-2

5 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Barn Blaze (Jim Morrill Jr);6-1

7 Just Dreamin (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $88,450.

1 Winndevie (Jason Bartlett);5-2

2 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1

3 Quincy Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr);6-5

4 Gobi Princess (Billy Dobson);12-1

5 With Out A Doubt (Marcus Miller);6-1

6 Hanna Dreamgirl (Andy Miller);10-1

7 Crystalline (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Traveling Janet (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);5-2

3 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);7-2

4 Aurora’s Action (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);12-1

6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Dw’s Queen Bee (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);3-1

2 Railee Workable (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);4-1

4 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);6-1

5 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);5-2

6 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Icanflylikeanangel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Bambi (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Market Bre (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Big Town Dreams (Mark Beckwith);15-1

4 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Royal Trumpery (Angus Mac Donald);10-1

6 Lady Rapidash (Homer Hochstetler);5-2

7 Conway Deli (Jim Devaux);20-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);8-1

2 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Weekend Wit Chucky (Brett Crawford);4-1

4 Abequa (Billy Dobson);6-5

5 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);25-1

6 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);15-1

7 Lucky Travel (Phil Fluet);30-1

8 College Krystal (Brian Cross);20-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

1 Pink Cotton (Jay Randall);5-2

2 I Need The Cash (Billy Dobson);15-1

3 Girlslovepearls (Stanley Zombick Jr);6-1

4 We’re In Trouble (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5

6 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);8-1

