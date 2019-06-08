First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Divine Wind (Andy Miller);3-1
2 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);8-1
5 Royalpine Princess (Steeven Genois);7-2
6 My Sister’s A Pain (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Summertime Fever (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Royal Lady (Jason Bartlett);7-2
4 Muscle N Beauty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
5 Song Chapter (Andy Miller);10-1
6 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 Hot Chapter (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Cordoba Hall (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Odyssey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1
5 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Delcrest Massy (Jason Bartlett);9-2
8 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);20-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 In A Godda Davita (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Brimfull (Marcus Miller);5-1
3 Somermusic’chapter (Dan Daley);3-1
4 Helen Goldstein (Kim Crawford);7-2
5 Karen Hanover (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Avalonia (Jason Bartlett);8-1
7 Dew Can Dew (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $90,050.
1 Amanda Blue Chip (Jay Randall);8-5
1A Sensibility (Marcus Miller);8-5
2 Amal Hall (Andy Miller);3-1
3 Qiss Me Blue Chip (Rick Zeron);10-1
4 Pilgrims Lass (Jim Marohn Jr);12-1
5 Stella Jane (Jason Bartlett);8-1
6 Sweet Chapter (Jim Morrill Jr);5-1
7 Conway Kellyanne (Charlie Norris);15-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);8-1
4 Zagster (Andy Miller);6-1
5 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Bobs Hope (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Jumalay Mass (Marcus Miller);8-5
2 Minor Obsession (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Jenny Lake (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Ev’s Girl (Andy Miller);5-2
5 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Barn Blaze (Jim Morrill Jr);6-1
7 Just Dreamin (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $88,450.
1 Winndevie (Jason Bartlett);5-2
2 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1
3 Quincy Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr);6-5
4 Gobi Princess (Billy Dobson);12-1
5 With Out A Doubt (Marcus Miller);6-1
6 Hanna Dreamgirl (Andy Miller);10-1
7 Crystalline (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.
1 Traveling Janet (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);5-2
3 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);7-2
4 Aurora’s Action (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);12-1
6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Dw’s Queen Bee (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);3-1
2 Railee Workable (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);4-1
4 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);6-1
5 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);5-2
6 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Icanflylikeanangel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.
1 Bambi (Brian Cross);8-1
2 Market Bre (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Big Town Dreams (Mark Beckwith);15-1
4 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Royal Trumpery (Angus Mac Donald);10-1
6 Lady Rapidash (Homer Hochstetler);5-2
7 Conway Deli (Jim Devaux);20-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);8-1
2 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Weekend Wit Chucky (Brett Crawford);4-1
4 Abequa (Billy Dobson);6-5
5 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);25-1
6 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);15-1
7 Lucky Travel (Phil Fluet);30-1
8 College Krystal (Brian Cross);20-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Pink Cotton (Jay Randall);5-2
2 I Need The Cash (Billy Dobson);15-1
3 Girlslovepearls (Stanley Zombick Jr);6-1
4 We’re In Trouble (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5
6 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);8-1
