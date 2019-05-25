First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $58,100.

1 Hurrikane Kingklee (Mark Macdonald);8-1

2 Fromthestartagain (Jason Bartlett);9-2

3 Astaire (Jim Marohn Jr);10-1

4 Bicorne Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

5 Melodies Major (Tyler Buter);2-1

6 Reigning Deo (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Major Escape (Mark Macdonald);8-1

2 Surreal Art (Jason Bartlett);8-5

3 Shim (Pat Lachance);7-2

4 Caviart Cale (Jim Morrill Jr);10-1

5 Jet Rock (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Quake Blue Chip (Tyler Buter);5-1

7 Dali Deo (Jim Marohn Jr);15-1

8 Murrow Boy (Billy Dobson);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Cub Fan (Jim Morrill Jr);7-2

2 Make America Great (Pat Lachance);6-1

3 Rickybobbynthehaus (Tyler Buter);3-1

4 P Zonka (Mark Macdonald);12-1

5 Keystone Dakota (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Bro (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 American Admiral (Jason Bartlett);2-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Notwithoutafight (Tyler Buter);3-1

2 Jack Nation (Mark Macdonald);6-1

3 Cal (Jason Bartlett);5-2

4 So It Goes (Mike Simons);12-1

5 Rollonhighway (Jim Morrill Jr);4-1

6 Glacis (Pat Lachance);9-2

7 Fight Like Mike (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Hennessey (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $59,200.

1 Major March (Jason Bartlett);5-2

2 American Mercury (Tyler Buter);7-2

3 Hickfromfrenchlick (Mark Macdonald);2-1

4 A Major Omen (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Covered Bridge (Jim Marohn Jr);5-1

6 Live Lucky (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

7 Shanghai Bobby (Jim Morrill Jr);15-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $58,100.

1 Stone Hanover (Jim Morrill Jr);9-2

2 Major Blake (Jason Bartlett);5-2

3 Respect Our Flag (Jim Marohn Jr);6-1

4 Shake That House (Tyler Buter);2-1

5 Kj Leo (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Crazyasclassic (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);4-1

4 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Activist (Mark Beckwith);12-1

6 Cc Bank (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

7 Credit List (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);8-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Rocknroll Oliver (C. Huckabone Jr);7-2

2 Garrett’s Guide (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

3 Bangor (Jimmy Whittemore);4-1

4 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Tok (Todd Cummings);6-1

7 Ideal Henry (Jay Randall);8-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);4-1

2 Mugshots Bro (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

3 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);8-1

6 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 The Last Chapter (Billy Dobson);3-1

8 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Mcnulty Z Tam (Pat Lachance);8-5

2 The American Dream (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Quagmire Bluechip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

4 Dancing To Heaven (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);12-1

6 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Hestons Lucky Chip (C. Huckabone Jr);6-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Cordoba Hall (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);9-2

3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);4-1

4 Critical Mass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

5 Railee Workable (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Waiting On A Woman (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Odyssey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);15-1

9 Blitz Victory (Jordan Derue);3-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);12-1

2 Agent Bach (Jordan Derue);6-5

3 Venice (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Mister Serious (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

5 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1

7 Weekend Wit Chucky (Brett Crawford);15-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Naughty Fenn Way (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

2 Electroya (Brian Cross);15-1

3 Hope’s Candor (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Isabella’s Diamond (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);8-1

6 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);5-2

7 Tag’s Mary (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

